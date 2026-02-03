ينطلق، اليوم الثلاثاء، العرض المسرحي السوري «سمن على عسل» على مسرح محمد العلي في البوليفارد ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، ليسجل أول حضور لمسرح سوري ضمن هذا الحدث الترفيهي الكبير، وتستمر العروض من 3 إلى 7 فبراير.

مطارات بين النجوم في البرومو

يشار إلى أن طرح برومو تشويقي للمسرحية سابقاً، حيث حمل طابعًا كوميديًا، وظهر فيه مشهد مطاردة بين معتصم النهار وجومانا مراد، أثناء هروب الأخيرة من محكمة العدل ومحاولة اللحاق بها، بمشاركة عدد من نجوم العرض.

فريق العمل

يضم العمل نخبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، يتقدمهم معتصم النهار وجومانا مراد، بمشاركة شكران مرتجى، فؤاد يمين، أيمن رضا، أحمد عبد الوهاب وسارة بركة، في إطار كوميدي خفيف يعتمد على المواقف الطريفة.

تفاصيل وقصة العمل

المسرحية من تأليف ممدوح حمادة، إخراج بتول عرفة، وإنتاج حمادة إسماعيل، وتدور أحداثها حول شاب هادئ تنقلب حياته بعد لقائه بسيدة هاربة من جريمة قتل، لتتشابك الأحداث وسط سلسلة من الصدف والمفارقات.