ينطلق، اليوم الثلاثاء، العرض المسرحي السوري «سمن على عسل» على مسرح محمد العلي في البوليفارد ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، ليسجل أول حضور لمسرح سوري ضمن هذا الحدث الترفيهي الكبير، وتستمر العروض من 3 إلى 7 فبراير.
مطارات بين النجوم في البرومو
يشار إلى أن طرح برومو تشويقي للمسرحية سابقاً، حيث حمل طابعًا كوميديًا، وظهر فيه مشهد مطاردة بين معتصم النهار وجومانا مراد، أثناء هروب الأخيرة من محكمة العدل ومحاولة اللحاق بها، بمشاركة عدد من نجوم العرض.
فريق العمل
يضم العمل نخبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، يتقدمهم معتصم النهار وجومانا مراد، بمشاركة شكران مرتجى، فؤاد يمين، أيمن رضا، أحمد عبد الوهاب وسارة بركة، في إطار كوميدي خفيف يعتمد على المواقف الطريفة.
تفاصيل وقصة العمل
المسرحية من تأليف ممدوح حمادة، إخراج بتول عرفة، وإنتاج حمادة إسماعيل، وتدور أحداثها حول شاب هادئ تنقلب حياته بعد لقائه بسيدة هاربة من جريمة قتل، لتتشابك الأحداث وسط سلسلة من الصدف والمفارقات.
Today, Tuesday, the Syrian theatrical performance "Semen Ala Asal" kicks off at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Boulevard as part of the Riyadh Season events, marking the first presence of a Syrian theater in this major entertainment event, with performances continuing from February 3 to 7.
Airports Among the Stars in the Promo
It is worth noting that a teaser promo for the play was previously released, featuring a comedic tone, showcasing a chase scene between Moatasem Al-Nahar and Jumana Murad, during the latter's escape from the Court of Justice and the attempt to catch up with her, with the participation of several stars from the show.
The Cast
The production includes a selection of stars from Syrian drama, led by Moatasem Al-Nahar and Jumana Murad, along with Shukran Murtaja, Fouad Yamin, Ayman Rida, Ahmed Abdel Wahab, and Sara Baraka, in a light comedic framework that relies on humorous situations.
Details and Story of the Work
The play is written by Mamdouh Hamada, directed by Batoul Arafa, and produced by Hamada Ismail. Its events revolve around a calm young man whose life turns upside down after meeting a woman on the run from a murder charge, leading to a series of coincidences and twists.