Today, Tuesday, the Syrian theatrical performance "Semen Ala Asal" kicks off at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Boulevard as part of the Riyadh Season events, marking the first presence of a Syrian theater in this major entertainment event, with performances continuing from February 3 to 7.

Airports Among the Stars in the Promo

It is worth noting that a teaser promo for the play was previously released, featuring a comedic tone, showcasing a chase scene between Moatasem Al-Nahar and Jumana Murad, during the latter's escape from the Court of Justice and the attempt to catch up with her, with the participation of several stars from the show.

The Cast

The production includes a selection of stars from Syrian drama, led by Moatasem Al-Nahar and Jumana Murad, along with Shukran Murtaja, Fouad Yamin, Ayman Rida, Ahmed Abdel Wahab, and Sara Baraka, in a light comedic framework that relies on humorous situations.

Details and Story of the Work

The play is written by Mamdouh Hamada, directed by Batoul Arafa, and produced by Hamada Ismail. Its events revolve around a calm young man whose life turns upside down after meeting a woman on the run from a murder charge, leading to a series of coincidences and twists.