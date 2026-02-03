سقط فريق بورتو أمام مضيفه كاسابيا بنتيجة 2-1، ضمن منافسات الجولة العشرين من الدوري البرتغالي، في فوز وصفته الصحافة البرتغالية بأنه «انفجار كاسابيا المزدوج قبل الكلاسيكو»، بحسب صحيفة «Público». وجاء الانتصار بعد تسجيل كاسابيا هدفين مبكرين عبر جيزكا لارازابال وجواو جولارت، فيما قلّص بابلو روزاريو الفارق لفريق بورتو في الشوط الثاني.


ويعد هذا الفوز تاريخيًا لنادي كاسابيا، النادي الليشبوني العريق الذي تأسس عام 1920 ويشتهر بألقابه «الإوز» و«أبناء كاسابيا»، ويرتبط بمؤسسة Casa Pia الخيرية للأطفال.


وارتفع رصيد كاسابيا إلى 18 نقطة في المركز الخامس عشر، بينما تجمد رصيد بورتو عند 55 نقطة، بعد أول هزيمة له هذا الموسم. ويبرز الانتصار قدرة كاسابيا على منافسة الكبار وإحداث المفاجآت، كما يمنح جماهير الفريق دفعة معنوية قبل مواجهات الكلاسيكو المرتقبة.


وأكد ت صحيفة Público أن هذا الفوز يسلط الضوء على «الروح القتالية لكاسابيا قبل الكلاسيكو»، مؤكدًا أن النادي الليشبوني العريق لا يزال قادرًا على كتابة فصول جديدة في تاريخه الطويل والمشرف في كرة القدم البرتغالية.