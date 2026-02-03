Porto fell to their hosts Casa Pia with a score of 2-1, in the matches of the twentieth round of the Portuguese league, in a victory described by the Portuguese press as a "double explosion of Casa Pia before the classic," according to the newspaper "Público." The win came after Casa Pia scored two early goals through Jizka Larazabal and João Goulart, while Pablo Rosario reduced the deficit for Porto in the second half.



This victory is historic for Casa Pia, the prestigious Lisbon club founded in 1920, known by its nicknames "the geese" and "the sons of Casa Pia," and is associated with the Casa Pia charitable foundation for children.



Casa Pia's points tally rose to 18, placing them in fifteenth position, while Porto's total remained at 55 points after their first defeat of the season. The victory highlights Casa Pia's ability to compete with the big teams and create surprises, and it gives the team's fans a morale boost ahead of the upcoming classic matches.



Público confirmed that this victory highlights "Casa Pia's fighting spirit before the classic," emphasizing that the historic Lisbon club is still capable of writing new chapters in its long and honorable history in Portuguese football.