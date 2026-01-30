English club Tottenham Hotspur is studying the possibility of signing French club Al-Ittihad's star Moussa Diaby before the current winter transfer window closes, as part of its efforts to strengthen its attacking line.

According to the British newspaper "The Independent," Tottenham is exploring the possibility of acquiring Diaby, but the deal will not be easy, especially with Italian league giant Inter Milan entering the negotiations to secure the signature of the 26-year-old player.

The newspaper noted that Tottenham is suffering from significant absences in its attack, following injuries to both Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison, which increases the club's need to bolster its squad before the end of the transfer window, with a chance to snatch the deal from Inter.

Clear Impact with Al-Ittihad

It pointed out that the French right winger played a crucial role in helping Al-Ittihad win the Saudi league title in his first season last year, finishing the season with the highest number of assists by any player in the league (15 assists), alongside Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari.