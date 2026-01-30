يدرس نادي توتنهام هوتسبير الإنجليزي التعاقد مع نجم نادي الاتحاد الفرنسي موسى ديابي قبل إغلاق فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، في إطار سعيه لتعزيز خطه الهجومي.

وبحسب صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية، يستكشف توتنهام إمكانية ضم ديابي، إلا أن الصفقة لن تكون سهلة، في ظل دخول عملاق الدوري الإيطالي إنتر ميلان على خط المفاوضات للحصول على توقيع اللاعب البالغ من العمر 26 عاماً.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن توتنهام يعاني من غيابات مؤثرة في خط الهجوم، بعد إصابة كل من محمد قدوس وريتشارليسون، ما يزيد من حاجة النادي لتعزيز صفوفه قبل نهاية الميركاتو، مع وجود فرصة قائمة لخطف الصفقة من إنتر.

بصمة واضحة مع الاتحاد

وأشارت إلى أن الجناح الأيمن الفرنسي كان له دور فعال في مساعدة الاتحاد على الفوز بلقب الدوري السعودي في موسمه الأول العام الماضي، حيث أنهى الموسم بأكبر عدد من التمريرات الحاسمة لأي لاعب في الدوري (15 تمريرة)، إلى جانب نجم الهلال سالم الدوسري.