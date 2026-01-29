وسط حشد عسكري ضخم، كشفت الإدارة الأمريكية أنها طرحت على إيران 3 مطالب «صارمة»، تشمل الوقف الدائم لجميع عمليات تخصيب اليورانيوم، فرض قيود على مدى وعدد الصواريخ الباليستية، وإنهاء دعم الجماعات المسلحة الحليفة لها في الشرق الأوسط، في مقابل وقف الهجوم المحتمل.
واشنطن تحذر من عدم الاستجابة
وحذرت واشنطن من أن فشل طهران في الاستجابة قد يفتح الباب أمام عمل عسكري أمريكي، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وأوروبيين.
وصعد الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشكل حاد من تهديداته ضد إيران، أمس لأربعاء، ملمحاً إلى أنه إذا لم توافق طهران على مجموعة من المطالب التي قدمتها إدارته، فقد يشن قريباً هجوماً «بسرعة وعنف»، لكنه لم يقدم تفاصيل محددة حول الاتفاق الذي يطالب به، مكتفياً بالقول إن «أسطولاً ضخماً» في طريقه إلى إيران التي عليها إبرام اتفاق.
ووفق الصحيفة الأمريكية، فإن كل مطلب من المطالب الثلاثة من شأنه أن يضعف قوى البلاد المتلاشية أصلاً بعد حرب استمرت 12 يوماً مع إسرائيل في يونيو 2025، والتي انتهت بهجوم جوي أمريكي على 3 مواقع نووية إيرانية رئيسية في نطنز وفوردو وأصفهان.
ثلاثة مطالب أمريكية
واعتبرت أن المطلب الأول المتمثل في تخلي إيران عن كل عمليات تخصيب اليورانيوم، سيكون من الصعب مراقبته. ورغم أن مواقع التخصيب الرئيسية في نطنز وفوردو تضررت بشدة ومن غير المرجح إعادة تشغيلها، إلا أنه من الممكن تخصيب اليورانيوم في مواقع صغيرة يسهل إخفاؤها.
ووفقاً لمسؤولين في الاستخبارات الأمريكية والأوروبية، فإنه حتى الآن لا توجد أي مؤشرات على أن إيران نجحت في الوصول إلى اليورانيوم المخصب المدفون في الأعماق.
أما المطلب الثاني، المتعلق بالحد من مدى وعدد الصواريخ الباليستية، فسيجعل من المستحيل تقريباً على إيران ضرب الأراضي الإسرائيلية. وتعتبر هذه الصواريخ آخر رادع في ترسانتها ضد أي هجوم إسرائيلي متجدد. ولا يبدو مثل هذا الهجوم وشيكاً، لكن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو هدد بشن هجمات جديدة إذا أعادت إيران تسليح نفسها.
أما المطلب الثالث، المتعلق بقطع الدعم عن القوى الحليفة، فقد يكون الأسهل على إيران الامتثال له، في ظل معاناة الاقتصاد الإيراني من ضعف شديد، وتراجع العملة إلى مستويات دنيا جديدة، وتقلّص قدرة الحكومة على الإنفاق على حلفائها السابقين الذين يواجهون هجمات إسرائيلية مكثفة.
غياب حماية المتظاهرين
ولفتت الصحيفة إلى غياب أي إشارة في هذه المطالب الثلاثة، أو في منشور ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، الأربعاء، إلى حماية المتظاهرين الذين خرجوا إلى الشوارع في إيران في ديسمبر الماضي.
وكان ترمب وعد في منشورات سابقة بتقديم العون لهم، لكنه لم يأت على ذكرهم تقريباً خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.
وبحسب نيويورك تايمز، يبدو أن ترمب يشعر بالزهو بعد النجاح الأولي في فنزويلا، إذ كان من الواضح أنه يهدد رأس النظام الإيراني بشكل مماثل، في محاولة لترهيب القادة إضافة إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
وقبل أسبوعين فقط، بدا أن ترمب على وشك القيام بعمل عسكري، لكنه علقه فقط بعد تلقيه تأكيداً من إيران بأنها لن تعدم من قال إنهم 800 متظاهر كان من المقرر إعدامهم.
