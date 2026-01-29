Amid a massive military crowd, the U.S. administration revealed that it has presented Iran with three "strict" demands, which include a permanent halt to all uranium enrichment operations, imposing restrictions on the range and number of ballistic missiles, and ending support for allied armed groups in the Middle East, in exchange for halting a potential attack.



Washington warns of non-compliance



Washington warned that Tehran's failure to respond could open the door to U.S. military action, according to what the "New York Times" reported from American and European officials.



President Donald Trump sharply escalated his threats against Iran yesterday, hinting that if Tehran does not agree to a set of demands presented by his administration, it may soon face an attack "swiftly and violently," but he did not provide specific details about the agreement he is demanding, merely stating that a "massive fleet" is on its way to Iran, which must reach an agreement.



According to the American newspaper, each of the three demands would weaken the country's already dwindling powers after a 12-day war with Israel in June 2025, which ended with a U.S. airstrike on three major Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.



Three American demands



The first demand, which involves Iran abandoning all uranium enrichment operations, is considered difficult to monitor. Although the main enrichment sites in Natanz and Fordow were severely damaged and are unlikely to be restarted, it is possible to enrich uranium at small sites that are easier to conceal.



According to American and European intelligence officials, there are currently no indications that Iran has succeeded in accessing the deeply buried enriched uranium.



The second demand, related to limiting the range and number of ballistic missiles, would make it almost impossible for Iran to strike Israeli territory. These missiles are considered the last deterrent in its arsenal against any renewed Israeli attack. Such an attack does not seem imminent, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to launch new strikes if Iran re-arms itself.



The third demand, concerning cutting support for allied forces, may be the easiest for Iran to comply with, given the severe weakness of the Iranian economy, the currency's decline to new lows, and the government's reduced ability to spend on its former allies who are facing intense Israeli attacks.



Absence of protection for protesters



The newspaper noted the absence of any mention in these three demands, or in Trump's post on the "Truth Social" platform on Wednesday, regarding the protection of protesters who took to the streets in Iran last December.



Trump had promised in previous posts to provide assistance to them, but he has hardly mentioned them in recent weeks.



According to the New York Times, Trump seems to be feeling buoyant after the initial success in Venezuela, as it was clear that he was threatening the head of the Iranian regime in a similar manner, in an attempt to intimidate the leaders in addition to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



Just two weeks ago, it appeared that Trump was on the verge of military action, but he only suspended it after receiving confirmation from Iran that it would not execute those it claimed were 800 protesters scheduled for execution.