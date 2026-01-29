The National Center of Meteorology has forecasted in its report on today's weather that the opportunity remains favorable for thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds that limit horizontal visibility in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions. Meanwhile, the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions, and the formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas is not ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface wind conditions over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 15-30 km/h, and southeasterly to easterly in the southern part at a speed of 12-32 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderclouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two and a half meters with the formation of thunderclouds in the southern part, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough.

Surface winds over the Arabian Gulf are southeasterly to southerly, shifting at night to northwesterly at a speed of 15-35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderclouds in the northern part, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-28 km/h. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough, and light waves in the central and southern parts.