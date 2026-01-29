توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة تحدّ من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الشرقية، الرياض، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، وجازان، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

وأفاد التقرير بأن حالة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر، تكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، يصل إلى مترين ونصف، مع تكون السحب الرعدية على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج.

كما تكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية، تتحول ليلًا إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة، تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة، مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-28 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.