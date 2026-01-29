توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة تحدّ من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الشرقية، الرياض، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، وجازان، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
وأفاد التقرير بأن حالة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر، تكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، يصل إلى مترين ونصف، مع تكون السحب الرعدية على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج.
كما تكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية، تتحول ليلًا إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة، تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة، مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-28 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology has forecasted in its report on today's weather that the opportunity remains favorable for thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds that limit horizontal visibility in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions. Meanwhile, the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions, and the formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas is not ruled out.
The report indicated that the surface wind conditions over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 15-30 km/h, and southeasterly to easterly in the southern part at a speed of 12-32 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderclouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two and a half meters with the formation of thunderclouds in the southern part, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough.
Surface winds over the Arabian Gulf are southeasterly to southerly, shifting at night to northwesterly at a speed of 15-35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderclouds in the northern part, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-28 km/h. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough, and light waves in the central and southern parts.