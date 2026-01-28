أكدت الفنانة اللبنانية أمل حجازي أن قرارها خلع الحجاب نهائي، ولن تعود إلى ارتدائه مطلقاً، كونها لا تعتبر نفسها داعية دينية.

تجربة روحانية

وأوضحت حجازي أن تجربتها الروحانية الشخصية دفعتها لإعادة تقييم بعض الممارسات الدينية، معتبرة أن الحجاب وبعض العادات لا تعكس بالضرورة جوهر الإيمان.

وأضافت: ارتداء غطاء الرأس كان مرتبطاً بعادات وملابس سائدة في أزمنة معينة، ومع مرور الوقت وتغير الأزمان تغيرت الأزياء، وكان الحجاب جزءاً من هذا النمط التقليدي للزي.

صوت مصر

ووصفت حجازي في تصريحات تلفزيونية الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب بصوت مصر، ووجهت انتقاداً للفنانة المصرية أنغام طالبتها فيه بالانتباه لاختياراتها، مؤكدة أن صوتها يحمل إحساساً ضائعاً.

وأضافت: تتمتع الفنانة المصرية أمال ماهر بصوت قوي، إلا أنها تميل إلى الأصوات التي تغني بإحساس شيرين عبدالوهاب، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تتابع أعمال أمال ماهر بشكل كبير.