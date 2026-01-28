The Lebanese artist Amal Hijazi confirmed that her decision to remove the hijab is final, and she will never return to wearing it, as she does not consider herself a religious preacher.

Spiritual Experience

Hijazi explained that her personal spiritual experience prompted her to reevaluate some religious practices, considering that the hijab and certain customs do not necessarily reflect the essence of faith.

She added: Wearing a head covering was linked to customs and clothing prevalent in certain times, and over time, as eras changed, fashions changed, and the hijab became part of this traditional style of dress.

The Voice of Egypt

In television statements, Hijazi described the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab as the voice of Egypt, and she criticized the Egyptian artist Angham, urging her to pay attention to her choices, asserting that her voice carries a lost feeling.

She added: The Egyptian artist Amal Maher has a strong voice, but she tends to favor voices that sing with the emotion of Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting that she does not closely follow Amal Maher's works.