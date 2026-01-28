أكدت الفنانة اللبنانية أمل حجازي أن قرارها خلع الحجاب نهائي، ولن تعود إلى ارتدائه مطلقاً، كونها لا تعتبر نفسها داعية دينية.
تجربة روحانية
وأوضحت حجازي أن تجربتها الروحانية الشخصية دفعتها لإعادة تقييم بعض الممارسات الدينية، معتبرة أن الحجاب وبعض العادات لا تعكس بالضرورة جوهر الإيمان.
وأضافت: ارتداء غطاء الرأس كان مرتبطاً بعادات وملابس سائدة في أزمنة معينة، ومع مرور الوقت وتغير الأزمان تغيرت الأزياء، وكان الحجاب جزءاً من هذا النمط التقليدي للزي.
صوت مصر
ووصفت حجازي في تصريحات تلفزيونية الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب بصوت مصر، ووجهت انتقاداً للفنانة المصرية أنغام طالبتها فيه بالانتباه لاختياراتها، مؤكدة أن صوتها يحمل إحساساً ضائعاً.
وأضافت: تتمتع الفنانة المصرية أمال ماهر بصوت قوي، إلا أنها تميل إلى الأصوات التي تغني بإحساس شيرين عبدالوهاب، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تتابع أعمال أمال ماهر بشكل كبير.
The Lebanese artist Amal Hijazi confirmed that her decision to remove the hijab is final, and she will never return to wearing it, as she does not consider herself a religious preacher.
Spiritual Experience
Hijazi explained that her personal spiritual experience prompted her to reevaluate some religious practices, considering that the hijab and certain customs do not necessarily reflect the essence of faith.
She added: Wearing a head covering was linked to customs and clothing prevalent in certain times, and over time, as eras changed, fashions changed, and the hijab became part of this traditional style of dress.
The Voice of Egypt
In television statements, Hijazi described the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab as the voice of Egypt, and she criticized the Egyptian artist Angham, urging her to pay attention to her choices, asserting that her voice carries a lost feeling.
She added: The Egyptian artist Amal Maher has a strong voice, but she tends to favor voices that sing with the emotion of Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting that she does not closely follow Amal Maher's works.