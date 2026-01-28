احتفت الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين بذكرى ميلاد زوجها أحمد تيمور من أمام أهرامات الجيزة.

«عوض ربنا»

ونشرت عز الدين مجموعة من الصور من أمام الأهرام على حسابها على «إنستغرام»، حظيت بتفاعل واسع واهتمام كبير من الجمهور، وأرفقتها بتعليق عاطفي عبّرت من خلاله عن مشاعرها تجاه زوجها، قائلة: «كل سنة وانت طيب وجنبي، ونَسي وحُبي، وعوض ربنا ليا».

ولاقت الصور تفاعلاً واسعاً من جمهورها، الذين حرصوا على تهنئتها وتمنّي الاستقرار والسعادة لها في حياتها الزوجية.

رد تيمور

ولم يتأخر أحمد تيمور في الرد على رسالة زوجته، إذ علّق على منشورها قائلاً: «وانتي طيبة ومبسوطة وجنبي يا حبيبة زوجك».