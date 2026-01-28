The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din celebrated the birthday of her husband Ahmed Taimour in front of the Pyramids of Giza.

“God's Compensation”

Ezz El-Din shared a collection of photos from in front of the pyramids on her Instagram account, which received wide interaction and significant attention from the audience. She accompanied the photos with an emotional caption expressing her feelings for her husband, saying: “Happy birthday, may you always be by my side, my forgetfulness and my love, God's compensation for me.”

The photos garnered extensive interaction from her fans, who were keen to congratulate her and wish her stability and happiness in her married life.

Taimour's Response

Ahmed Taimour did not delay in responding to his wife's message, commenting on her post: “And may you be happy and by my side, my beloved wife.”