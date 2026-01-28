The head of the State of Law Coalition and the Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership in Iraq, Nouri al-Maliki, issued a strongly worded statement in response to recent American positions, asserting his absolute rejection of any foreign intervention in Iraqi affairs. Al-Maliki considered that the statements coming from Washington represent a direct violation of Iraq's sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt to influence the Coordination Framework's decision in choosing its candidate for the government leadership.

Dialogue as an Alternative to Impositions and Threats

In a post published on the "X" platform, al-Maliki emphasized that political dialogue is the only way to organize relations between countries, rejecting what he described as the language of pressures and impositions aimed at confiscating the independent national decision. He confirmed that Iraq will not accept policies of threats or imposing choices from abroad, regardless of the justifications.

Commitment to the Political Path and Response to Trump

Al-Maliki affirmed his commitment to the current political path in respect of the national will and the Coordination Framework's decision, stating that he will continue to work until reaching the end of this path in a manner that achieves the higher interests of the Iraqi people. This position comes just hours after statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned against al-Maliki's return to the premiership, hinting at the possibility of halting American support for Iraq, considering that his reinstatement represents "a very bad option" that could lead the country—according to his description—back to chaos and economic regression.