أصدر رئيس ائتلاف دولة القانون ومرشح الإطار التنسيقي لرئاسة الوزراء في العراق نوري المالكي بياناً شديد اللهجة، ردّ فيه على المواقف الأمريكية الأخيرة، مؤكداً رفضه المطلق لأي تدخل خارجي في الشأن العراقي. واعتبر المالكي أن التصريحات الصادرة من واشنطن تمثل انتهاكاً مباشراً لسيادة العراق ومحاولة غير مقبولة للتأثير على قرار الإطار التنسيقي في اختيار مرشحه لرئاسة الحكومة.

الحوار بديلاً عن الإملاءات والتهديدات

وفي تدوينة نشرها على منصة «إكس»، شدد المالكي على أن الحوار السياسي هو السبيل الوحيد لتنظيم العلاقات بين الدول، رافضاً ما وصفه بلغة الضغوط والإملاءات التي تهدف إلى مصادرة القرار الوطني المستقل. وأكد أن العراق لن يقبل بسياسات التهديد أو فرض الخيارات من الخارج مهما كانت الذرائع.

تمسك بالمسار السياسي ورد على ترمب

وأكد المالكي مضيه في المسار السياسي الحالي احتراماً للإرادة الوطنية وقرار الإطار التنسيقي، قائلاً إنه سيواصل العمل حتى الوصول إلى نهاية هذا الطريق بما يحقق المصالح العليا للشعب العراقي. ويأتي هذا الموقف بعد ساعات من تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، حذّر فيها من عودة المالكي إلى رئاسة الوزراء، ولوّح بوقف الدعم الأمريكي للعراق، معتبراً أن إعادة تنصيبه تمثل «خياراً سيئاً للغاية» وقد تعيد البلاد - بحسب وصفه- إلى الفوضى والتراجع الاقتصادي.