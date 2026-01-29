• The partnership includes the approval of Yalla Group as the official events partner for the Saudi Electronic Sports League 2026

• The partnership aims to develop the women's league and encourage greater participation of female talents

In a pioneering step to enhance the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the global electronic sports map, the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation (SEF) announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Yalla Group, aimed at expanding national opportunities, promoting inclusivity, and supporting efforts to develop a sustainable ecosystem for gaming and electronic sports in the Kingdom.

In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Gaming and Electronic Sports, which seeks to establish the Kingdom as a global powerhouse in this sector, the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation and Yalla Group signed two memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing the electronic sports scene within the Kingdom and opening new pathways for national talents to acquire the necessary skills and experience.

Under the first agreement, Yalla Group has been approved as the official events partner for the Saudi Electronic Sports League 2026, which is the leading electronic sports championship in the Kingdom and the national platform for discovering and developing talents within the local electronic gaming ecosystem.

Supporting the women's league in electronic sports is among the priorities of this partnership, as the federation and Yalla Group aim through this initiative to create a more inclusive environment and encourage greater participation of female talents in electronic competitions across the Kingdom.

The second agreement includes launching a talent development program in partnership with the Saudi Academy for Electronic Sports. The program aims to empower Saudi players, provide practical training, mentorship, and field experience for emerging talents to enhance their competitive skills, support their professional development, and elevate the Kingdom's impact in international competitions.

Commenting on this matter, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Shadi, CEO of Shared Services at the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation, stated: “Our partnership with Yalla Group, a leader in the Middle East and North Africa, adds further brilliance and distinction to the competitions of the Saudi Electronic Sports League. This collaboration is a key factor in enhancing the league's status and ensuring a world-class experience for both players and fans.”

For his part, Saifi Ismail, Head of Yalla Group, said: “This partnership represents an important step in enhancing our participation in the Saudi gaming and electronic sports sector. By supporting national championships and talent development programs, we take pride in our contribution to achieving sustainable growth for the electronic gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

This partnership supports the Kingdom's efforts to establish itself as a leading global hub for digital gaming by connecting grassroots levels with professional competitions, ensuring that the infrastructure for electronic sports in the Kingdom remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence.

As the launch of the Saudi Electronic Sports League 2026 approaches, this partnership reaffirms the commitment of the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation to build a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable industry that produces leading talents capable of competing at the highest levels locally, regionally, and internationally.

For more information about the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation, please visit: saudiesports.sa