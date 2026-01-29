• الشراكة تتضمن اعتماد مجموعة يلا شريكاً رسمياً للفعاليات في الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية 2026
• الشراكة تهدف إلى تطوير دوري السيدات وتشجيع مشاركة أكبر للمواهب النسائية
في خطوةٍ رائدة لتعزيز مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية على خريطة الرياضات الإلكترونية العالمية، أعلن الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية (SEF) عن توقيعه شراكة إستراتيجية مع مجموعة يلا المحدودة، تهدف إلى توسيع الفرص الوطنية، وتعزيز الشمولية، ودعم جهود تطوير منظومة مستدامة للألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية في المملكة.
وتماشياً مع أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 والإستراتيجية الوطنية للألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية، التي تسعى إلى ترسيخ المملكة كقوة عالمية في هذا القطاع، قام الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية ومجموعة يلا بتوقيع مذكرتَي تفاهم تهدفان إلى تعزيز مشهد الرياضات الإلكترونية داخل المملكة وفتح مسارات جديدة أمام المواهب الوطنية لاكتساب المهارات والخبرة اللازمة.
وبموجب الاتفاق الأول، تم اعتماد مجموعة يلا شريكاً رسمياً للفعاليات في الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية 2026، وهو البطولة الرائدة للرياضات الإلكترونية في المملكة، والمنصة الوطنية لاكتشاف وتطوير المواهب ضمن منظومة الألعاب الإلكترونية المحلية.
ويأتي دعم دوري السيدات في الرياضات الإلكترونية ضمن أولويات هذه الشراكة، إذ يسعى الاتحاد ومجموعة يلا من خلال هذه المبادرة إلى خلق بيئة أكثر شمولية، وتشجيع مشاركة أكبر للمواهب النسائية في المنافسات الإلكترونية على مستوى المملكة.
أما الاتفاق الثاني فيتضمن إطلاق برنامج تطوير المواهب بالشراكة مع الأكاديمية السعودية للرياضات الإلكترونية. ويهدف البرنامج إلى تمكين اللاعبين السعوديين، وتقديم التدريب العملي، والتوجيه، والخبرة الميدانية للمواهب الناشئة لتعزيز مهاراتهم التنافسية، ودعم تطويرهم المهني، ورفع مستوى تأثير المملكة في المنافسات الدولية.
وتعليقاً على هذا الموضوع، صرح الأستاذ إبراهيم الشدي، الرئيس التنفيذي للخدمات المشتركة في الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية: «شراكتنا مع مجموعة يلا، الرائدة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، تضفي مزيداً من التألق والتميّز لمنافسات الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية. ويعد هذا التعاون عاملاً رئيسياً في تعزيز مكانة الدوري وضمان تقديم تجربة عالمية المستوى للاعبين والجماهير على حد سواء».
ومن جانبه، قال صيفي إسماعيل، رئيس مجموعة يلا: «تمثل هذه الشراكة خطوة مهمة في تعزيز مشاركتنا في قطاع الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية السعودي. ومن خلال دعم البطولات الوطنية وبرامج تطوير المواهب، نفخر بمساهمتنا في تحقيق نمو مستدام لمنظومة الألعاب الإلكترونية في المملكة».
وتدعم هذه الشراكة جهود المملكة لترسيخ مكانتها كمركز عالمي رائد للألعاب الرقمية، من خلال ربط المستويات التمهيدية بالمنافسات الاحترافية، بما يضمن بقاء البنية التحتية للرياضات الإلكترونية في المملكة في صدارة الابتكار والتميز.
ومع اقتراب انطلاق الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية 2026، تؤكد هذه الشراكة التزام الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية ببناء صناعة متنوعة، شاملة ومستدامة، تنتج المواهب الرائدة القادرة على المنافسة على أعلى المستويات محلياً وإقليمياً ودولياً.
لمزيد من المعلومات حول الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية، يرجى زيارة: saudiesports.sa
