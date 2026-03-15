فيما دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران أسبوعها الثالث، دون ظهور أي بوادر لحدوث انفراجة، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن طهران ترحب بأي مبادرة تؤدي إلى إنهاء الحرب بشكل كامل، لافتاً إلى استمرار الاتصالات الدبلوماسية مع السعودية وقطر وسلطنة عمان والدول المجاورة.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن عراقجي قوله: إن إيران مستعدة لتشكيل لجنة تحقيق مع دول المنطقة بشأن الأهداف التي تعرضت للهجوم، مؤكداً أنه «من المحتمل أن تكون إسرائيل وراء الهجمات على أهداف مدنية في الدول العربية».


وزعم عراقجي أن المُسيّرة «لوكاس» أمريكية الصنع، المشابهة لمسيّرات «شاهد» الإيرانية، ربما تكون وراء الهجمات على أهداف إقليمية.


من جانبها، نقلت وكالة أنباء«تسنيم» للأنباء، اليوم (الأحد)، عن بيان صادر عن مكتب المدعي العام في إقليم أذربيجان الغربي، أنه تم اعتقال 20 شخصاً في شمال غرب إيران بتهمة محاولة التعاون مع إسرائيل.


وقال البيان إنهم متهمون بإرسال تفاصيل عن مواقع أصول عسكرية وأمنية إيرانية إلى إسرائيل.


وكان مصدر مطلع على الإستراتيجية العسكرية الإسرائيلية قد قال لـ«رويترز» الأسبوع الماضي إن إسرائيل بدأت مرحلة جديدة من هجومها على إيران، مستهدفة نقاط التفتيش الأمنية بناء على معلومات من مخبرين على الأرض.


يذكر أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بدأتا في 28 فبراير الماضي، عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران. وأوضح البيت الأبيض أن الهجوم جاء على خلفية ما وصفه بـ«تهديدات صاروخية ونووية صادرة عن إيران»، وأسفرت الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية عن مقتل عدد من قادة الصف الأول في إيران، أبرزهم المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.


وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني تنفيذ عملية رد واسعة، شملت إطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة باتجاه أهداف إسرائيلية، واستهداف دول الجوار.