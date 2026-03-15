As the American-Israeli war with Iran enters its third week, with no signs of a breakthrough, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran welcomes any initiative that leads to a complete end to the war, noting the continuation of diplomatic communications with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and neighboring countries.



Iranian media reported Araghchi as saying that Iran is ready to form an investigative committee with regional countries regarding the targets that have been attacked, emphasizing that "it is likely that Israel is behind the attacks on civilian targets in Arab countries."



Araghchi claimed that the American-made drone "Lukas," similar to the Iranian "Shahed" drones, may be behind the attacks on regional targets.



For its part, the Tasnim News Agency reported today (Sunday) a statement from the public prosecutor's office in the West Azerbaijan region, stating that 20 people have been arrested in northwestern Iran on charges of attempting to collaborate with Israel.



The statement indicated that they are accused of sending details about the locations of Iranian military and security assets to Israel.



A source familiar with Israeli military strategy told Reuters last week that Israel has entered a new phase of its attack on Iran, targeting security checkpoints based on information from ground informants.



It is worth noting that the United States and Israel began a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. The White House clarified that the attack came in response to what it described as "missile and nuclear threats from Iran," and the American-Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian leaders, most notably Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the execution of a wide-ranging retaliatory operation, which included launching missiles and drones towards Israeli targets and targeting neighboring countries.