فيما دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران أسبوعها الثالث، دون ظهور أي بوادر لحدوث انفراجة، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن طهران ترحب بأي مبادرة تؤدي إلى إنهاء الحرب بشكل كامل، لافتاً إلى استمرار الاتصالات الدبلوماسية مع السعودية وقطر وسلطنة عمان والدول المجاورة.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن عراقجي قوله: إن إيران مستعدة لتشكيل لجنة تحقيق مع دول المنطقة بشأن الأهداف التي تعرضت للهجوم، مؤكداً أنه «من المحتمل أن تكون إسرائيل وراء الهجمات على أهداف مدنية في الدول العربية».
وزعم عراقجي أن المُسيّرة «لوكاس» أمريكية الصنع، المشابهة لمسيّرات «شاهد» الإيرانية، ربما تكون وراء الهجمات على أهداف إقليمية.
من جانبها، نقلت وكالة أنباء«تسنيم» للأنباء، اليوم (الأحد)، عن بيان صادر عن مكتب المدعي العام في إقليم أذربيجان الغربي، أنه تم اعتقال 20 شخصاً في شمال غرب إيران بتهمة محاولة التعاون مع إسرائيل.
وقال البيان إنهم متهمون بإرسال تفاصيل عن مواقع أصول عسكرية وأمنية إيرانية إلى إسرائيل.
وكان مصدر مطلع على الإستراتيجية العسكرية الإسرائيلية قد قال لـ«رويترز» الأسبوع الماضي إن إسرائيل بدأت مرحلة جديدة من هجومها على إيران، مستهدفة نقاط التفتيش الأمنية بناء على معلومات من مخبرين على الأرض.
يذكر أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بدأتا في 28 فبراير الماضي، عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران. وأوضح البيت الأبيض أن الهجوم جاء على خلفية ما وصفه بـ«تهديدات صاروخية ونووية صادرة عن إيران»، وأسفرت الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية عن مقتل عدد من قادة الصف الأول في إيران، أبرزهم المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.
وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني تنفيذ عملية رد واسعة، شملت إطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة باتجاه أهداف إسرائيلية، واستهداف دول الجوار.
As the American-Israeli war with Iran enters its third week, with no signs of a breakthrough, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran welcomes any initiative that leads to a complete end to the war, noting the continuation of diplomatic communications with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and neighboring countries.
Iranian media reported Araghchi as saying that Iran is ready to form an investigative committee with regional countries regarding the targets that have been attacked, emphasizing that "it is likely that Israel is behind the attacks on civilian targets in Arab countries."
Araghchi claimed that the American-made drone "Lukas," similar to the Iranian "Shahed" drones, may be behind the attacks on regional targets.
For its part, the Tasnim News Agency reported today (Sunday) a statement from the public prosecutor's office in the West Azerbaijan region, stating that 20 people have been arrested in northwestern Iran on charges of attempting to collaborate with Israel.
The statement indicated that they are accused of sending details about the locations of Iranian military and security assets to Israel.
A source familiar with Israeli military strategy told Reuters last week that Israel has entered a new phase of its attack on Iran, targeting security checkpoints based on information from ground informants.
It is worth noting that the United States and Israel began a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. The White House clarified that the attack came in response to what it described as "missile and nuclear threats from Iran," and the American-Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian leaders, most notably Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the execution of a wide-ranging retaliatory operation, which included launching missiles and drones towards Israeli targets and targeting neighboring countries.