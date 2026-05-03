In new violations of the ceasefire, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Frun, Safad al-Bateekh, and Haris in the Bent Jbeil district of the Nabatieh governorate.



The airstrikes on Safad al-Bateekh resulted in injuries to 3 people, while the strike on Haris led to the death of a motorcyclist.



In the Tyre district, Israeli warplanes targeted the towns of Sarifa and Al-Jumayjma today, Sunday. An Israeli drone strike also targeted the town of Sidiqin at the intersection of the Batm Mountains, with reports of one person being injured. An Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in the town of Jouya, resulting in injuries to two individuals.



The Israeli army announced that the combat team of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continues to operate south of the front defense line.



In a statement, it noted that the forces discovered an underground tunnel approximately 80 meters long, containing several rooms used by Hezbollah members, adding that after inspection and evidence collection, the tunnel was destroyed by engineering forces.



The Israeli army accused Hezbollah in a statement of launching several rockets at our forces operating in southern Lebanon.



The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah began on April 17 and was extended after direct talks in Washington. However, Israeli forces continued to carry out attacks, particularly in southern Lebanon, destroying dozens of villages and towns.



Israeli soldiers have infiltrated dozens of towns and villages. Israel and Hezbollah are exchanging accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.