في انتهاكات جديدة للهدنة، شنت قوات إسرائيلية غارات جوية على بلدات عدة في جنوب لبنان بينها فرون وصفد البطيخ وحاريص في قضاء بنت جبيل بمحافظة النبطية.


وأدت الغارات على صفد البطيخ إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص بجروح، فيما أسفرت الغارة على حاريص عن مقتل سائق دراجة نارية.


أما في قضاء صور، فقد أغار الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي اليوم الأحد على بلدتي صريفا والجميجمة. كما استهدفت غارة من مسيرة إسرائيلية بلدة صديقين عند مفترق جبال البطم، وسط معلومات عن إصابة شخص. وقصفت مسيرة إسرائيلية دراجة نارية في بلدة جويا، ما أدى إلى إصابة شخصين.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قوات فريق القتال التابع للواء 401، بقيادة الفرقة 146، تواصل العمل جنوب خط الدفاع الأمامي.


ولفت في بيان إلى أن القوات عثرت على مسار تحت أرضي بطول يقارب 80 متراً، يضم عدداً من غرف المكوث كانت تُستخدم من قبل عناصر حزب الله، مضيفاً أنه بعد الفحص وجمع الأدلة، تم تدمير المسار بواسطة قوات الهندسة.


واتهم الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان، حزب الله بأنه أطلق صواريخ عدة تجاه قواتنا العاملة في جنوب لبنان.


وبدأ اتفاق وقف النار بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في 17 أبريل، وجرى تمديده بعد مباحثات مباشرة في واشنطن. إلّا أن القوات الإسرائيلية واصلت تنفيذ هجمات خصوصاً على الجنوب اللبناني، وتدمير عشرات القرى والبلدات.


وتوغل الجنود الإسرائيليون في العشرات من البلدات والقرى. وتتبادل إسرائيل وحزب الله الاتهامات بخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.