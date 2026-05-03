في عملية نوعية جديدة، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، كشف معمل لتصنيع مواد مخدرة في ريف دمشق، في خطوة تسلط الضوء على تنامي نشاط إنتاج وتهريب المخدرات.

وأفادت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن الجهات المختصة تمكنت من مداهمة الموقع بعد عمليات رصد ومتابعة، وعُثر داخله على مواد كيميائية ومعدات تُستخدم في تصنيع المخدرات، إلى جانب كميات جاهزة للترويج.


وأكدت أن الموقع كان مجهزاً بشكل احترافي لإنتاج مواد مخدرة، مع وجود أدوات خلط وتصنيع ومواد أولية تدخل في إنتاج مركبات خطرة، يُعتقد أنها تُستخدم في تصنيع أنواع من المخدرات الاصطناعية.


ولفتت الوزارة إلى ضبط عبوات ومواد سامة، ما يعزز المخاوف من خطورة هذه الأنشطة، ليس فقط على المتعاطين، بل على البيئة والمجتمع المحيط. وأكدت أن التحقيقات مستمرة لتحديد هوية المتورطين، وتعقب الشبكات المرتبطة بهذا المعمل.


ويأتي كشف هذا المعمل في سياق أزمة أوسع تتعلق بانتشار تصنيع المخدرات وتهريبها في سورية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، خصوصاً خلال سنوات الحرب، وفي ظل الأوضاع الاقتصادية المعقدة.


وشهدت السنوات الماضية ضبط شحنات كبيرة من المخدرات مرتبطة بشبكات عابرة للحدود، ما دفع دولاً عدة إلى تشديد إجراءاتها الأمنية، وزيادة التعاون الإقليمي لمكافحة هذه الظاهرة.


ولا تقتصر خطورة هذه الأنشطة على الجانب الصحي، بل تمتد إلى تداعيات أمنية واقتصادية، إذ ترتبط شبكات التهريب في كثير من الأحيان بجماعات مسلحة أو شبكات منظمة تستفيد من الفوضى لتحقيق أرباح ضخمة.


وتؤكد السلطات السورية بين الحين والآخر تنفيذ عمليات لمكافحة هذه الظاهرة، عبر مداهمة معامل وملاحقة المتورطين.