In a new qualitative operation, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the discovery of a drug manufacturing lab in the countryside of Damascus, in a move that highlights the growing activity of drug production and trafficking.

The ministry stated in a statement today (Sunday) that the relevant authorities were able to raid the site after surveillance and monitoring operations, and found inside chemical materials and equipment used in drug manufacturing, along with quantities ready for promotion.



It confirmed that the site was professionally equipped for the production of narcotic substances, with mixing and manufacturing tools and raw materials used in the production of hazardous compounds, believed to be used in the manufacturing of types of synthetic drugs.



The ministry pointed out that containers and toxic materials were seized, which enhances concerns about the dangers of these activities, not only to users but also to the environment and the surrounding community. It confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and track the networks linked to this lab.



The discovery of this lab comes in the context of a broader crisis related to the spread of drug manufacturing and trafficking in Syria in recent years, especially during the years of war, and amid complex economic conditions.



In recent years, large shipments of drugs linked to cross-border networks have been seized, prompting several countries to tighten their security measures and increase regional cooperation to combat this phenomenon.



The dangers of these activities are not limited to health aspects but extend to security and economic repercussions, as smuggling networks are often linked to armed groups or organized networks that benefit from chaos to achieve massive profits.



The Syrian authorities periodically confirm the implementation of operations to combat this phenomenon, through raiding labs and pursuing those involved.