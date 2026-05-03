في عملية نوعية جديدة، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، كشف معمل لتصنيع مواد مخدرة في ريف دمشق، في خطوة تسلط الضوء على تنامي نشاط إنتاج وتهريب المخدرات.
وأفادت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن الجهات المختصة تمكنت من مداهمة الموقع بعد عمليات رصد ومتابعة، وعُثر داخله على مواد كيميائية ومعدات تُستخدم في تصنيع المخدرات، إلى جانب كميات جاهزة للترويج.
وأكدت أن الموقع كان مجهزاً بشكل احترافي لإنتاج مواد مخدرة، مع وجود أدوات خلط وتصنيع ومواد أولية تدخل في إنتاج مركبات خطرة، يُعتقد أنها تُستخدم في تصنيع أنواع من المخدرات الاصطناعية.
ولفتت الوزارة إلى ضبط عبوات ومواد سامة، ما يعزز المخاوف من خطورة هذه الأنشطة، ليس فقط على المتعاطين، بل على البيئة والمجتمع المحيط. وأكدت أن التحقيقات مستمرة لتحديد هوية المتورطين، وتعقب الشبكات المرتبطة بهذا المعمل.
ويأتي كشف هذا المعمل في سياق أزمة أوسع تتعلق بانتشار تصنيع المخدرات وتهريبها في سورية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، خصوصاً خلال سنوات الحرب، وفي ظل الأوضاع الاقتصادية المعقدة.
وشهدت السنوات الماضية ضبط شحنات كبيرة من المخدرات مرتبطة بشبكات عابرة للحدود، ما دفع دولاً عدة إلى تشديد إجراءاتها الأمنية، وزيادة التعاون الإقليمي لمكافحة هذه الظاهرة.
ولا تقتصر خطورة هذه الأنشطة على الجانب الصحي، بل تمتد إلى تداعيات أمنية واقتصادية، إذ ترتبط شبكات التهريب في كثير من الأحيان بجماعات مسلحة أو شبكات منظمة تستفيد من الفوضى لتحقيق أرباح ضخمة.
وتؤكد السلطات السورية بين الحين والآخر تنفيذ عمليات لمكافحة هذه الظاهرة، عبر مداهمة معامل وملاحقة المتورطين.
In a new qualitative operation, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the discovery of a drug manufacturing lab in the countryside of Damascus, in a move that highlights the growing activity of drug production and trafficking.
The ministry stated in a statement today (Sunday) that the relevant authorities were able to raid the site after surveillance and monitoring operations, and found inside chemical materials and equipment used in drug manufacturing, along with quantities ready for promotion.
It confirmed that the site was professionally equipped for the production of narcotic substances, with mixing and manufacturing tools and raw materials used in the production of hazardous compounds, believed to be used in the manufacturing of types of synthetic drugs.
The ministry pointed out that containers and toxic materials were seized, which enhances concerns about the dangers of these activities, not only to users but also to the environment and the surrounding community. It confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and track the networks linked to this lab.
The discovery of this lab comes in the context of a broader crisis related to the spread of drug manufacturing and trafficking in Syria in recent years, especially during the years of war, and amid complex economic conditions.
In recent years, large shipments of drugs linked to cross-border networks have been seized, prompting several countries to tighten their security measures and increase regional cooperation to combat this phenomenon.
The dangers of these activities are not limited to health aspects but extend to security and economic repercussions, as smuggling networks are often linked to armed groups or organized networks that benefit from chaos to achieve massive profits.
The Syrian authorities periodically confirm the implementation of operations to combat this phenomenon, through raiding labs and pursuing those involved.