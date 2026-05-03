في أول زيارة رسمية للقاهرة، وعلى رأس وفد دبلوماسي رفيع المستوى، بحث وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السوري أسعد الشيباني في مصر، مع نظيره المصري بدر عبد العاطي، اليوم (الأحد)، سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.


وتأتي زيارة الشيباني بعد أيام من لقاء الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بنظيره المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي على هامش القمة التشاورية العربية الأوروبية التي عقدت في قبرص.


وعقد الشيباني ووزير الاقتصاد والصناعة الدكتور نضال الشعار لقاءً مع وزير الصناعة المصري المهندس خالد هاشم ورئيس الهيئة العامة للاستثمار والمناطق الحرة الدكتور محمد عوض، بحسب وزارة الاقتصاد السورية.


وتناول اللقاء سبل تطوير التعاون الاقتصادي والصناعي والاستثماري بين البلدين، مع التركيز على توسيع الشراكات الثنائية وفتح آفاق جديدة للتعاون، بما يعزز المصالح المشتركة ويدعم التكامل الاقتصادي بين سورية ومصر.


وجرى أول اتصال رسمي بين وزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني ونظيره المصري في الـ 31 من ديسمبر 2024. في حين التقى الرئيس أحمد الشرع نظيره المصري لأول مرة على هامش القمة العربية الطارئة في القاهرة التي عقدت في مارس 2025.


وزار وفد تجاري مصري العاصمة دمشق مع بداية العام 2026، لأول مرة منذ 15 عاماً، الأمر الذي شكل نقطة بداية في العلاقات الاقتصادية السورية المصرية، وجرى بحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون الاستثماري والتجاري، بما يسهم في دعم الشراكات القائمة وفتح مسارات جديدة للتكامل الاقتصادي بين الجانبين.


وجرى توقيع مذكرتي تفاهم الأولى بين الاتحاد السوري لغرف التجارة والاتحاد المصري لغرف التجارة، والأخرى مع الاتحاد الأفريقي لغرف التجارة، بحضور وزير الاقتصاد السوري نضال الشعار، وزير المالية يسر برنية، ورئيس اتحاد غرف التجارة المصرية أحمد الوكيل.


وكان وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً بنظيره السوري، تناولا فيه مسار العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، خصوصاً على الصعيدين الاقتصادي والتجاري. وتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وفق تصريحات للمتحدث باسم الخارجية المصرية تميم خلاف.


وأكد عبد العاطي خلال الاتصال الحرص على المساهمة الفاعلة في دعم جهود الدولة السورية الرامية لإعادة الإعمار، مشيراً في هذا السياق إلى أهمية البناء على نتائج الزيارة التي يجريها الوفد الاقتصادي المصري إلى سورية منذ عدة أسابيع، ومتابعة تنفيذ مخرجاتها بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين والشعبين.