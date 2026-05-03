During his first official visit to Cairo, leading a high-level diplomatic delegation, Syrian Foreign Minister and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries today (Sunday) with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Aty.



The visit comes just days after Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the Arab-European Consultative Summit held in Cyprus.



Al-Shaibani and Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Nidal Al-Shaar held a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Industry Engineer Khaled Hashem and the Head of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones Dr. Mohamed Awad, according to the Syrian Ministry of Economy.



The meeting addressed ways to develop economic, industrial, and investment cooperation between the two countries, focusing on expanding bilateral partnerships and opening new avenues for cooperation, thereby enhancing mutual interests and supporting economic integration between Syria and Egypt.



The first official contact between Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and his Egyptian counterpart took place on December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, President Ahmad Al-Shara met his Egyptian counterpart for the first time on the sidelines of the emergency Arab summit in Cairo held in March 2025.



A commercial delegation from Egypt visited the Syrian capital Damascus at the beginning of 2026, marking the first visit in 15 years, which served as a starting point for Syrian-Egyptian economic relations. Discussions were held on ways to enhance economic relations between the two countries and expand avenues for investment and trade cooperation, contributing to supporting existing partnerships and opening new paths for economic integration between both sides.



Two memoranda of understanding were signed: the first between the Syrian Federation of Chambers of Commerce and the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce, and the other with the African Union of Chambers of Commerce, in the presence of Syrian Minister of Economy Nidal Al-Shaar, Minister of Finance Yasser Barniya, and Head of the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Federation Ahmed El-Wakeel.



Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty made a phone call to his Syrian counterpart, during which they discussed the course of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, particularly in economic and trade aspects, as well as regional developments, according to statements by the spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Tamim Khalaf.



During the call, Abdel Aty emphasized the commitment to actively contribute to supporting the Syrian state's efforts for reconstruction, pointing out the importance of building on the results of the visit by the Egyptian economic delegation to Syria several weeks ago and following up on the implementation of its outcomes to achieve the mutual interests of both countries and peoples.