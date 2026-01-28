كشفت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي، إجراء عملية للإجهاض في وقت سابق، مبررة ذلك بأن إنجاب طفل وإحضاره للحياة مسؤولية كبيرة لم تكن مستعدة لها، ولم تكن مؤهلة نفسياً أو عمرياً لتحمّل مسؤولية الأمومة في تلك المرحلة، مشيرة إلى أن القرار لم يكن مرتبطاً بطليقها والد الطفل.
الإحساس بالندم
وقالت، خلال استضافتها في برنامج Mirror الذي يقدمه الإعلامي خالد فرج عبر «يوتيوب»: لا أستطيع الجزم بما كنت سأتخذه من قرار لو عاد بي الزمن. مشيرة الى أن تغيّر نمط حياتها ونضج تفكيرها مع مرور السنوات جعلا إحساس الندم يظهر في مرحلة متأخرة، خصوصاً مع اختلاف نظرتها للحياة حالياً مقارنة بتلك الفترة.
قطعت علاقتي بوالدي
وأكدت فضالي اتخاذ قرار حاسم بإنهاء علاقتها بوالدها بشكل نهائي، كونه غائب عن حياتها منذ لحظة ميلادها، ولم يؤدِ أي دور أبوي في مختلف مراحل حياتها، موضحة أنها منحته أكثر من فرصة لمحاولة تصحيح العلاقة وفتح صفحة جديدة، إلا أن جميع المحاولات باءت بالفشل، ما دفعها لاتخاذ قرار القطيعة النهائية.
وأشارت الى أن شعورها الدائم تجاه والدها يتمثل في الهروب من المسؤولية، قائلة: إن من لا يملك القدرة على تحمّل تبعات الأبوة لا يجب أن يُقدِم على الإنجاب، خصوصاً في ظل وجود تفرقة واضحة في المعاملة بينها وبين إخواتها من والدها.
وقالت والدي لم يكن حاضراً في أي موقف مؤثر في حياتي، سواء على المستوى التعليمي أو الصحي أو الاجتماعي، ولم أتلقَ أي دعم منه، حتى في أبسط التفاصيل التي يحتاجها أي طفل.
وعن موقفها الإنساني تجاهه، أوضحت أنها ستلتزم فقط بالواجب الاجتماعي حال تعرضه لأي مكروه، دون وجود أي علاقة شخصية تجمعهما، موضحة: «لو جراله حاجة هعمل الواجب المطلوب مني مش أكتر».
The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali revealed that she underwent an abortion earlier, justifying that having a child and bringing them into the world is a huge responsibility she was not ready for, and she was neither psychologically nor age-wise qualified to bear the responsibility of motherhood at that stage, pointing out that the decision was not related to her ex-husband, the child's father.
Feeling of Regret
She said, during her appearance on the Mirror program hosted by journalist Khaled Farag on YouTube: "I cannot be certain about what decision I would have made if I could turn back time." She noted that the change in her lifestyle and the maturity of her thinking over the years made the feeling of regret emerge at a later stage, especially with the difference in her outlook on life now compared to that period.
I Cut Ties with My Father
Fadali confirmed that she made a decisive decision to end her relationship with her father permanently, as he has been absent from her life since the moment she was born and has not played any parental role at different stages of her life. She explained that she gave him more than one chance to try to correct the relationship and start anew, but all attempts failed, which led her to make the decision to cut ties completely.
She indicated that her constant feeling towards her father is one of escaping responsibility, saying: "Those who do not have the ability to bear the consequences of fatherhood should not proceed with having children, especially in light of the clear discrimination in treatment between her and her siblings from her father."
She said, "My father was not present in any significant moment in my life, whether in terms of education, health, or social matters, and I did not receive any support from him, even in the simplest details that any child needs."
Regarding her humanitarian stance towards him, she clarified that she would only fulfill her social obligation if he faced any misfortune, without any personal relationship between them, explaining: "If something happens to him, I will do the required duty, nothing more."