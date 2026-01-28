The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali revealed that she underwent an abortion earlier, justifying that having a child and bringing them into the world is a huge responsibility she was not ready for, and she was neither psychologically nor age-wise qualified to bear the responsibility of motherhood at that stage, pointing out that the decision was not related to her ex-husband, the child's father.

Feeling of Regret

She said, during her appearance on the Mirror program hosted by journalist Khaled Farag on YouTube: "I cannot be certain about what decision I would have made if I could turn back time." She noted that the change in her lifestyle and the maturity of her thinking over the years made the feeling of regret emerge at a later stage, especially with the difference in her outlook on life now compared to that period.

I Cut Ties with My Father

Fadali confirmed that she made a decisive decision to end her relationship with her father permanently, as he has been absent from her life since the moment she was born and has not played any parental role at different stages of her life. She explained that she gave him more than one chance to try to correct the relationship and start anew, but all attempts failed, which led her to make the decision to cut ties completely.

She indicated that her constant feeling towards her father is one of escaping responsibility, saying: "Those who do not have the ability to bear the consequences of fatherhood should not proceed with having children, especially in light of the clear discrimination in treatment between her and her siblings from her father."

She said, "My father was not present in any significant moment in my life, whether in terms of education, health, or social matters, and I did not receive any support from him, even in the simplest details that any child needs."

Regarding her humanitarian stance towards him, she clarified that she would only fulfill her social obligation if he faced any misfortune, without any personal relationship between them, explaining: "If something happens to him, I will do the required duty, nothing more."