كشفت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي، إجراء عملية للإجهاض في وقت سابق، مبررة ذلك بأن إنجاب طفل وإحضاره للحياة مسؤولية كبيرة لم تكن مستعدة لها، ولم تكن مؤهلة نفسياً أو عمرياً لتحمّل مسؤولية الأمومة في تلك المرحلة، مشيرة إلى أن القرار لم يكن مرتبطاً بطليقها والد الطفل.

الإحساس بالندم

وقالت، خلال استضافتها في برنامج Mirror الذي يقدمه الإعلامي خالد فرج عبر «يوتيوب»: لا أستطيع الجزم بما كنت سأتخذه من قرار لو عاد بي الزمن. مشيرة الى أن تغيّر نمط حياتها ونضج تفكيرها مع مرور السنوات جعلا إحساس الندم يظهر في مرحلة متأخرة، خصوصاً مع اختلاف نظرتها للحياة حالياً مقارنة بتلك الفترة.

قطعت علاقتي بوالدي

وأكدت فضالي اتخاذ قرار حاسم بإنهاء علاقتها بوالدها بشكل نهائي، كونه غائب عن حياتها منذ لحظة ميلادها، ولم يؤدِ أي دور أبوي في مختلف مراحل حياتها، موضحة أنها منحته أكثر من فرصة لمحاولة تصحيح العلاقة وفتح صفحة جديدة، إلا أن جميع المحاولات باءت بالفشل، ما دفعها لاتخاذ قرار القطيعة النهائية.

وأشارت الى أن شعورها الدائم تجاه والدها يتمثل في الهروب من المسؤولية، قائلة: إن من لا يملك القدرة على تحمّل تبعات الأبوة لا يجب أن يُقدِم على الإنجاب، خصوصاً في ظل وجود تفرقة واضحة في المعاملة بينها وبين إخواتها من والدها.

وقالت والدي لم يكن حاضراً في أي موقف مؤثر في حياتي، سواء على المستوى التعليمي أو الصحي أو الاجتماعي، ولم أتلقَ أي دعم منه، حتى في أبسط التفاصيل التي يحتاجها أي طفل.

وعن موقفها الإنساني تجاهه، أوضحت أنها ستلتزم فقط بالواجب الاجتماعي حال تعرضه لأي مكروه، دون وجود أي علاقة شخصية تجمعهما، موضحة: «لو جراله حاجة هعمل الواجب المطلوب مني مش أكتر».