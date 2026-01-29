هزّ الوسط الفني السوري خبر العثور على الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها في دمشق، إذ فارقت الحياة عن عمر يناهز 87 عامًا، بعد مسيرة طويلة تركت خلالها أثرًا عميقًا في الدراما السورية والعربية.
تفاصيل الحادثة والتحقيقات جارية
وبحسب معلومات أولية من مصادر مقربة، تشير التحقيقات إلى تعرض الراحلة لحادثة مأساوية داخل منزلها، مع الاشتباه بتورط خادمتها في الجريمة قبل أن تفرّ من المكان. ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل تحرياتها لكشف جميع الملابسات وملاحقة المتورطين وتقديمهم للعدالة.
إرث فني لا يُنسى
ووفقًا لمصادر مقربة تعرضت الفنانة الراحلة لحادثة مأساوية داخل منزلها، وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية إلى تورط خادمتها في قتلها قبل أن تلوذ بالفرار.
وأكد نقيب الفنانين السوريين مازن الناطور، العثور على الممثلة السورية هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها، مشيراً إلى أن المعلومات الأولية الصادرة عن الطب الشرعي تشير إلى أن الجريمة وقعت ما بين الساعة الخامسة والسادسة صباح اليوم (الخميس)، لافتًا إلى أن المشتبه بها هي خادمة الضحية، والتي لا تزال متوارية عن الأنظار حتى الآن.
هدى شعرواي 1
أعمال فنية مميزة
قدّمت هدى شعراوي خلال مسيرتها الفنية عشرات الأعمال الدرامية، وشاركت كبار نجوم الدراما السورية، وكان لها حضور لافت في أعمال شكّلت جزءًا من ذاكرة المشاهد العربي، من بينها مشاركتها في أعمال شامية شهيرة مثل «باب الحارة» الذي جسدت خلاله شخصية أم زكي، إلى جانب أعمال أخرى أبرزها «غلبة».
عُرفت الراحلة بذائقتها الفنية الرفيعة وقدرتها على تجسيد شخصيات عميقة ومؤثرة، ما منحها تقديرًا واسعًا من الجمهور والنقاد، ورسّخ اسمها كإحدى القامات الفنية التي ساهمت في رسم ملامح الدراما السورية عبر عقود.
The Syrian artistic community was shaken by the news of the murder of Syrian artist Huda Shaarawi inside her home in Damascus, as she passed away at the age of 87, after a long career that left a deep impact on Syrian and Arab drama.
Details of the Incident and Ongoing Investigations
According to initial information from close sources, investigations indicate that the late artist was the victim of a tragic incident inside her home, with suspicion of her maid's involvement in the crime before she fled the scene. The relevant authorities are still continuing their investigations to uncover all circumstances and pursue those involved to bring them to justice.
An Unforgettable Artistic Legacy
According to close sources, the late artist was involved in a tragic incident inside her home, and initial investigations indicated her maid's involvement in her murder before she fled.
The head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, Mazen Al-Natour, confirmed the discovery of the Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi murdered inside her home, pointing out that initial information from forensic medicine indicates that the crime occurred between five and six o'clock this morning (Thursday), noting that the suspect is the victim's maid, who is still at large.
Notable Artistic Works
Throughout her artistic career, Huda Shaarawi presented dozens of dramatic works and collaborated with major stars of Syrian drama, making a remarkable presence in works that became part of the Arab viewer's memory, including her participation in famous Levantine works such as "Bab Al-Hara," in which she portrayed the character Um Zaki, alongside other notable works like "Ghalba."
The late artist was known for her refined artistic taste and her ability to embody deep and impactful characters, which earned her wide appreciation from audiences and critics, solidifying her name as one of the artistic figures who contributed to shaping the features of Syrian drama over the decades.