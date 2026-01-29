هزّ الوسط الفني السوري خبر العثور على الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها في دمشق، إذ فارقت الحياة عن عمر يناهز 87 عامًا، بعد مسيرة طويلة تركت خلالها أثرًا عميقًا في الدراما السورية والعربية.

تفاصيل الحادثة والتحقيقات جارية

وبحسب معلومات أولية من مصادر مقربة، تشير التحقيقات إلى تعرض الراحلة لحادثة مأساوية داخل منزلها، مع الاشتباه بتورط خادمتها في الجريمة قبل أن تفرّ من المكان. ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل تحرياتها لكشف جميع الملابسات وملاحقة المتورطين وتقديمهم للعدالة.

إرث فني لا يُنسى

وأكد نقيب الفنانين السوريين مازن الناطور، العثور على الممثلة السورية هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها، مشيراً إلى أن المعلومات الأولية الصادرة عن الطب الشرعي تشير إلى أن الجريمة وقعت ما بين الساعة الخامسة والسادسة صباح اليوم (الخميس)، لافتًا إلى أن المشتبه بها هي خادمة الضحية، والتي لا تزال متوارية عن الأنظار حتى الآن.

أعمال فنية مميزة

قدّمت هدى شعراوي خلال مسيرتها الفنية عشرات الأعمال الدرامية، وشاركت كبار نجوم الدراما السورية، وكان لها حضور لافت في أعمال شكّلت جزءًا من ذاكرة المشاهد العربي، من بينها مشاركتها في أعمال شامية شهيرة مثل «باب الحارة» الذي جسدت خلاله شخصية أم زكي، إلى جانب أعمال أخرى أبرزها «غلبة».

عُرفت الراحلة بذائقتها الفنية الرفيعة وقدرتها على تجسيد شخصيات عميقة ومؤثرة، ما منحها تقديرًا واسعًا من الجمهور والنقاد، ورسّخ اسمها كإحدى القامات الفنية التي ساهمت في رسم ملامح الدراما السورية عبر عقود.