The Syrian artistic community was shaken by the news of the murder of Syrian artist Huda Shaarawi inside her home in Damascus, as she passed away at the age of 87, after a long career that left a deep impact on Syrian and Arab drama.

Details of the Incident and Ongoing Investigations

According to initial information from close sources, investigations indicate that the late artist was the victim of a tragic incident inside her home, with suspicion of her maid's involvement in the crime before she fled the scene. The relevant authorities are still continuing their investigations to uncover all circumstances and pursue those involved to bring them to justice.

An Unforgettable Artistic Legacy

The head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, Mazen Al-Natour, confirmed the discovery of the Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi murdered inside her home, pointing out that initial information from forensic medicine indicates that the crime occurred between five and six o'clock this morning (Thursday), noting that the suspect is the victim's maid, who is still at large.

Notable Artistic Works

Throughout her artistic career, Huda Shaarawi presented dozens of dramatic works and collaborated with major stars of Syrian drama, making a remarkable presence in works that became part of the Arab viewer's memory, including her participation in famous Levantine works such as "Bab Al-Hara," in which she portrayed the character Um Zaki, alongside other notable works like "Ghalba."

The late artist was known for her refined artistic taste and her ability to embody deep and impactful characters, which earned her wide appreciation from audiences and critics, solidifying her name as one of the artistic figures who contributed to shaping the features of Syrian drama over the decades.