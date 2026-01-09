ذكرت وسائل إعلام بريطانية أن المدرب الإسباني لويس إنريكي بات مرشحًا بقوة لتولي تدريب أحد أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، بعد قرار مفاجئ بعدم تجديد عقده مع باريس سان جيرمان.


وأوضحت صحيفة ذا صن، أن إنريكي أخطر إدارة النادي الفرنسي برغبته في عدم الاستمرار بعد انتهاء عقده بنهاية الموسم الحالي، رغم التوقعات السابقة التي كانت ترجح التوصل إلى اتفاق طويل الأمد. ويأتي هذا القرار بعد قناعة المدرب بأنه حقق جميع الإنجازات الممكنة مع الفريق، عقب قيادته إلى مرحلة تاريخية على الصعيدين المحلي والأوروبي.


وخلال فترة قيادته للنادي الباريسي، نجح إنريكي في تحقيق الثلاثية غير المسبوقة، إذ توج بالدوري الفرنسي وكأس فرنسا ودوري أبطال أوروبا، في إنجاز عزز مكانته كأحد أبرز المدربين في أوروبا خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وتشير التقارير إلى أن هذا النجاح فتح أمامه آفاقًا واسعة في الدوري الإنجليزي، حيث أبدت أندية كبرى اهتمامًا جديًا بخدماته، في سياق بحثها عن مشروع فني جديد. ويبرز اسم ليفربول ضمن أبرز المرشحين، في ظل حالة عدم الاستقرار التي يشهدها الجهاز الفني الحالي، ورغبة الإدارة في التعاقد مع مدرب يملك خبرة أوروبية وقدرة على إدارة غرف ملابس الفرق الكبيرة.


كما أظهرت التقارير اهتمام مانشستر يونايتد بخدمات إنريكي، في أعقاب التغييرات الإدارية الأخيرة والحاجة إلى مدرب قادر على إعادة الفريق للمنافسة على الألقاب المحلية والقارية، مستندًا إلى سجل تدريبي حافل وشخصية قيادية قوية.