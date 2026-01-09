British media outlets have reported that Spanish coach Luis Enrique has become a strong candidate to take over the management of a Premier League club, following the surprising decision not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.



The Sun newspaper clarified that Enrique informed the French club's management of his desire not to continue after his contract ends at the conclusion of the current season, despite previous expectations that pointed towards reaching a long-term agreement. This decision comes after the coach's conviction that he has achieved all possible accomplishments with the team, having led them to a historic phase both domestically and in Europe.



During his tenure at the Parisian club, Enrique succeeded in achieving an unprecedented treble, winning the French league, the French Cup, and the UEFA Champions League, an achievement that solidified his status as one of the most prominent coaches in Europe in recent years.



Reports indicate that this success has opened wide horizons for him in the Premier League, as major clubs have shown serious interest in his services while searching for a new sporting project. Liverpool's name stands out among the top candidates, given the current instability within their coaching staff and the management's desire to hire a coach with European experience and the ability to manage the dressing rooms of large teams.



Manchester United has also shown interest in Enrique's services, following recent administrative changes and the need for a coach capable of bringing the team back to compete for domestic and continental titles, relying on a rich coaching record and a strong leadership personality.