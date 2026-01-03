The Senegal national team defeated its Sudanese counterpart with a score of (3-1) in a match held today at the Tangier Stadium, marking the opening of the Round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament taking place in Morocco.



With this result, the Senegal national team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Senegal will face the winner of the match between Tunisia and Mali in the quarter-finals on January 9.