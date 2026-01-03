فاز منتخب السنغال على نظيره السوداني بنتيجة (3-1) في مباراة جمعتهما، اليوم، على ملعب طنجة في افتتاح دور الـ16 ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم المقامة في المغرب.


وبهذه النتيجة تأهل منتخب السنغال لربع نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية.


وسيواجه منتخب السنغال في الدور ربع النهائي يوم (9) يناير الجاري المتأهل من مباراة تونس ومالي التي ستقام مساء اليوم في دور الـ16.