Arsenal regained the top spot in the English Premier League after defeating their guest Brighton 2-1 in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the Emirates Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the competition.

Manchester City had temporarily taken the lead in the English league for two and a half hours after their victory over Nottingham Forest earlier today, before Arsenal quickly reclaimed first place.

Match Goals

The Norwegian Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 14th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, which settled in the left corner of Brighton's goal.

Arsenal added a second goal through Brighton's player Jorginho Rutter, who accidentally scored an own goal after a failed attempt to clear the ball with his head.

Diego Gomez reduced the deficit for Brighton in the 64th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a shot by his teammate Yassine Ayari off the post.

Teams' Standings

With this victory, Arsenal raised their points total to 42, at the top of the English league standings, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Brighton's points remained at 24 in 12th place.