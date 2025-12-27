استعاد أرسنال صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ)، عقب فوزه على ضيفه برايتون بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الإمارات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18.
وكان مانشستر سيتي قد اعتلى صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي بشكل مؤقت، لمدة ساعتين ونصف، بعد فوزه على نوتنغهام فورست في وقت سابق اليوم، قبل أن يستعيد أرسنال المركز الأول سريعاً.
أهداف اللقاء
افتتح النرويجي مارتن أوديغارد التسجيل لصالح أرسنال في الدقيقة 14، بتسديدة قوية من على حدود منطقة الجزاء، استقرت في الزاوية اليسرى لمرمى برايتون.
وأضاف أرسنال الهدف الثاني عبر لاعب برايتون جورجينيو روتر، الذي سجل بالخطأ في مرماه، عقب محاولة فاشلة لإبعاد الكرة برأسه.
وقلص دييغو غوميز الفارق لبرايتون في الدقيقة 64، مستغلاً ارتداد تسديدة زميله ياسين عياري من القائم.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذا الفوز، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 42 نقطة، في صدارة ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، بفارق نقطتين عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد برايتون عند 24 نقطة في المركز الـ12.
Arsenal regained the top spot in the English Premier League after defeating their guest Brighton 2-1 in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the Emirates Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the competition.
Manchester City had temporarily taken the lead in the English league for two and a half hours after their victory over Nottingham Forest earlier today, before Arsenal quickly reclaimed first place.
Match Goals
The Norwegian Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 14th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, which settled in the left corner of Brighton's goal.
Arsenal added a second goal through Brighton's player Jorginho Rutter, who accidentally scored an own goal after a failed attempt to clear the ball with his head.
Diego Gomez reduced the deficit for Brighton in the 64th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a shot by his teammate Yassine Ayari off the post.
Teams' Standings
With this victory, Arsenal raised their points total to 42, at the top of the English league standings, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Brighton's points remained at 24 in 12th place.