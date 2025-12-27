استعاد أرسنال صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ)، عقب فوزه على ضيفه برايتون بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الإمارات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18.

وكان مانشستر سيتي قد اعتلى صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي بشكل مؤقت، لمدة ساعتين ونصف، بعد فوزه على نوتنغهام فورست في وقت سابق اليوم، قبل أن يستعيد أرسنال المركز الأول سريعاً.

أهداف اللقاء

افتتح النرويجي مارتن أوديغارد التسجيل لصالح أرسنال في الدقيقة 14، بتسديدة قوية من على حدود منطقة الجزاء، استقرت في الزاوية اليسرى لمرمى برايتون.

وأضاف أرسنال الهدف الثاني عبر لاعب برايتون جورجينيو روتر، الذي سجل بالخطأ في مرماه، عقب محاولة فاشلة لإبعاد الكرة برأسه.

وقلص دييغو غوميز الفارق لبرايتون في الدقيقة 64، مستغلاً ارتداد تسديدة زميله ياسين عياري من القائم.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 42 نقطة، في صدارة ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، بفارق نقطتين عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد برايتون عند 24 نقطة في المركز الـ12.