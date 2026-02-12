The General Authority of Civil Aviation granted a foreign operator permit under Part 129 of the Executive Regulations for Aviation Safety "FOA" to operate private aircraft "on demand" domestically in the Kingdom for (AirX Charter), after the company met all regulatory standards, requirements, and air safety conditions in force in the Kingdom.



Operational Options



This strategic step aligns with the objectives of the aviation program, aimed at opening new investment horizons in the general (private) aviation market and providing flexible operational options to meet the growing demand for private flights and business services; thereby enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.