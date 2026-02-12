منحت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني تصريح مشغل أجنبي بموجب الجزء 129 من اللائحة التنفيذية لسلامة الطيران «FOA» لتشغيل الطائرات الخاصة «بالطلب» داخليًا في المملكة لشركة (AirX Charter)، وذلك بعد استيفاء الشركة لجميع المعايير والمتطلبات التنظيمية وشروط السلامة الجوية المعمول بها في المملكة.
خيارات تشغيل
وتأتي هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية تماشيًا مع مستهدفات برنامج الطيران؛ الهادفة إلى فتح آفاق استثمارية جديدة في سوق الطيران العام (الخاص)، وتقديم خيارات تشغيلية مرنة تلبي الطلب المتنامي على رحلات الطيران الخاص وخدمات رجال الأعمال؛ بما يعزز تنافسية واستدامة القطاع.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation granted a foreign operator permit under Part 129 of the Executive Regulations for Aviation Safety "FOA" to operate private aircraft "on demand" domestically in the Kingdom for (AirX Charter), after the company met all regulatory standards, requirements, and air safety conditions in force in the Kingdom.
Operational Options
This strategic step aligns with the objectives of the aviation program, aimed at opening new investment horizons in the general (private) aviation market and providing flexible operational options to meet the growing demand for private flights and business services; thereby enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.