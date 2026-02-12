منحت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني تصريح مشغل أجنبي بموجب الجزء 129 من اللائحة التنفيذية لسلامة الطيران «FOA» لتشغيل الطائرات الخاصة «بالطلب» داخليًا في المملكة لشركة (AirX Charter)، وذلك بعد استيفاء الشركة لجميع المعايير والمتطلبات التنظيمية وشروط السلامة الجوية المعمول بها في المملكة.


خيارات تشغيل


وتأتي هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية تماشيًا مع مستهدفات برنامج الطيران؛ الهادفة إلى فتح آفاق استثمارية جديدة في سوق الطيران العام (الخاص)، وتقديم خيارات تشغيلية مرنة تلبي الطلب المتنامي على رحلات الطيران الخاص وخدمات رجال الأعمال؛ بما يعزز تنافسية واستدامة القطاع.