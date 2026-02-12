أكد محافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز العوهلي أن السعودية تمضي بخطى متسارعة نحو بناء منظومة دفاعية وطنية متكاملة، مشيراً إلى أن نسبة توطين الإنفاق العسكري بلغت نحو 25% حتى نهاية عام 2024، في تقدم يعكس جدية المسار نحو تحقيق مستهدف 50% بحلول عام 2030.

جاء ذلك خلال الإيجاز الصحفي المنعقد ضمن أعمال معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 في الرياض، إذ شدد العوهلي على أن المعرض يمثل منصة إستراتيجية لتكامل الجهود الوطنية مع الشركاء الدوليين، وتعزيز نقل المعرفة والتقنيات المتقدمة، وبناء قاعدة صناعية دفاعية مستدامة تدعم الاستقلالية الإستراتيجية وترفع الجاهزية التشغيلية.

وأوضح أن النسخة الثالثة من معرض الدفاع العالمي تعكس التزام السعودية بالابتكار وتطوير سلاسل الإمداد الدفاعية، إلى جانب تمكين الشركات الوطنية الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والمصنّعين المحليين والدوليين، بما يسهم في ترسيخ موقع الرياض كمركز عالمي لصناعة الدفاع والأمن.

وأشار العوهلي إلى أن المعرض لا يقتصر على منصات العرض التقليدية، بل يشمل برامج متخصصة في البحث والتطوير، ومناطق لعرض التقنيات المستقبلية، وعروضاً جوية وبرية، إضافة إلى جلسات إستراتيجية تناقش مستقبل الصناعات العسكرية والتكامل الصناعي العالمي، مؤكداً أن الحدث أصبح أحد أبرز المعارض الدفاعية على مستوى العالم بمشاركة واسعة من عشرات الدول والشركات الكبرى.

وبيّن أن التوسع في الشراكات الدولية وتوقيع الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم خلال المعرض يعكس ثقة المستثمرين العالميين في البيئة التنظيمية للصناعات العسكرية في السعودية، وما توفره من حوافز تنظيمية وفرص استثمارية واعدة، تدعم مستهدفات التنويع الاقتصادي وتعظيم المحتوى المحلي.

ورفع العوهلي الشكر للقيادة على ما يحظى به قطاع الصناعات العسكرية من دعم وتمكين، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم كان حجر الأساس في تسريع التحول من مستورد رئيسي للأنظمة الدفاعية إلى شريك صناعي فاعل في تطويرها وإنتاجها.

ويأتي الإيجاز الصحفي في سياق حراك اقتصادي وصناعي متنامٍ يشهده قطاع الدفاع، إذ بات التوطين ونقل التقنية وتطوير الكفاءات الوطنية مرتكزات أساسية لبناء منظومة دفاع وطنية متقدمة، تسهم في دعم الاقتصاد وتعزيز مكانة السعودية على خارطة الصناعات العسكرية العالمية.