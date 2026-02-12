The Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Owhali, confirmed that Saudi Arabia is making rapid strides towards building a comprehensive national defense system, noting that the localization rate of military spending has reached about 25% by the end of 2024, in a progress that reflects the seriousness of the path towards achieving the target of 50% by 2030.

This came during the press briefing held as part of the activities of the World Defense Exhibition 2026 in Riyadh, where Al-Owhali emphasized that the exhibition represents a strategic platform for integrating national efforts with international partners, enhancing knowledge transfer and advanced technologies, and building a sustainable defense industrial base that supports strategic independence and increases operational readiness.

He explained that the third edition of the World Defense Exhibition reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to innovation and the development of defense supply chains, in addition to empowering small and medium-sized national companies, and enhancing integration between government entities and local and international manufacturers, which contributes to establishing Riyadh's position as a global center for defense and security manufacturing.

Al-Owhali pointed out that the exhibition is not limited to traditional display platforms, but includes specialized programs in research and development, areas for showcasing future technologies, and air and ground displays, in addition to strategic sessions discussing the future of military industries and global industrial integration, affirming that the event has become one of the most prominent defense exhibitions in the world with wide participation from dozens of countries and major companies.

He indicated that the expansion of international partnerships and the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding during the exhibition reflect the confidence of global investors in the regulatory environment for military industries in Saudi Arabia, and what it offers in terms of regulatory incentives and promising investment opportunities, supporting the objectives of economic diversification and maximizing local content.

Al-Owhali expressed his gratitude to the leadership for the support and empowerment that the military industries sector receives, affirming that this support has been the cornerstone in accelerating the transition from being a major importer of defense systems to an active industrial partner in their development and production.

The press briefing comes in the context of a growing economic and industrial movement witnessed by the defense sector, as localization, technology transfer, and the development of national competencies have become essential pillars for building an advanced national defense system that contributes to supporting the economy and enhancing Saudi Arabia's position on the global military industries map.