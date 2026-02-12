رفع أحمد بن عبدالعزيز بن إبراهيم العيسى أسمى عبارات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بمنحه وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الأولى.

وعبر العيسى عن فخره واعتزازه بهذه المكرمة الملكية، داعياً المولى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يمدهما بعونه وتوفيقه، وأن يديم على بلادنا نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.