رفع أحمد بن عبدالعزيز بن إبراهيم العيسى أسمى عبارات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بمنحه وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الأولى.
وعبر العيسى عن فخره واعتزازه بهذه المكرمة الملكية، داعياً المولى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يمدهما بعونه وتوفيقه، وأن يديم على بلادنا نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.
Ahmad bin Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa expressed his highest words of thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal decree granting him the King Abdulaziz Medal of the First Class.
Al-Issa expressed his pride and honor in receiving this royal honor, praying to the Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to grant them His assistance and success, and to continue blessing our country with security and stability.