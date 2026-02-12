Ahmad bin Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa expressed his highest words of thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal decree granting him the King Abdulaziz Medal of the First Class.

Al-Issa expressed his pride and honor in receiving this royal honor, praying to the Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to grant them His assistance and success, and to continue blessing our country with security and stability.