The main market index rose today by 84 points, or 0.8%, to close at 11,252 points, with total trading values reaching approximately 5.4 billion riyals.



The market index opened at 11,156 points, recorded a high of 11,252 points, and a low of 11,143 points.



The share of Saudi Aramco increased by 1% to 26 riyals. Shares of Aqua, SABIC, Alinma Bank, PSF, Bank Albilad, Cooperative Insurance, and Sipchem ended their trading with increases ranging between 1% and 4%.



Active Trading



The share of Kayan Saudi Arabia jumped by 10% to 5.30 riyals, amid trading of about 20 million shares, as the company received the allocation document for the additional ethane.



The share of Attaa closed at 57.50 riyals (+10%). The shares of Petro Rabigh and Riyadh Cables rose by 6%.



In contrast, the share of SADAFCO fell by 6% to 220.50 riyals, amid trading of about 150,000 shares, following the announcement of financial results. Several shares witnessed active trading compared to the average trading over the last 3 months.