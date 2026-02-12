ارتفع مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، 84 نقطة، بنسبة 0.8% ليغلق عند 11,252 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 5.4 مليار ريال.
وافتتح مؤشر السوق عند 11,156 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11,252 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11,143 نقطة.
وارتفع سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 1% عند 26 ريالاً. وأنهت أسهم أكوا، وسابك، ومصرف الإنماء، وبي إس إف، وبنك البلاد، والتعاونية، وسبكيم العالمية، تداولاتها على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.
تداولات نشطة
وقفز سهم كيان السعودية، بنسبة 10% عند 5.30 ريال، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 20 مليون سهم، وكانت الشركة استلمت وثيقة تخصيص الإيثان الإضافي.
وأغلق سهم عطاء، عند 57.50 ريال (+10%). وارتفع سهما بترو رابغ، وكابلات الرياض، بنسبة 6%.
في المقابل، هبط سهم سدافكو، بنسبة 6% عند 220.50 ريال، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 150 ألف سهم، عقب إعلان النتائج المالية. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.
The main market index rose today by 84 points, or 0.8%, to close at 11,252 points, with total trading values reaching approximately 5.4 billion riyals.
The market index opened at 11,156 points, recorded a high of 11,252 points, and a low of 11,143 points.
The share of Saudi Aramco increased by 1% to 26 riyals. Shares of Aqua, SABIC, Alinma Bank, PSF, Bank Albilad, Cooperative Insurance, and Sipchem ended their trading with increases ranging between 1% and 4%.
Active Trading
The share of Kayan Saudi Arabia jumped by 10% to 5.30 riyals, amid trading of about 20 million shares, as the company received the allocation document for the additional ethane.
The share of Attaa closed at 57.50 riyals (+10%). The shares of Petro Rabigh and Riyadh Cables rose by 6%.
In contrast, the share of SADAFCO fell by 6% to 220.50 riyals, amid trading of about 150,000 shares, following the announcement of financial results. Several shares witnessed active trading compared to the average trading over the last 3 months.