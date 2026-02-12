ارتفع مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، 84 نقطة، بنسبة 0.8% ليغلق عند 11,252 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 5.4 مليار ريال.


وافتتح مؤشر السوق عند 11,156 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11,252 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11,143 نقطة.


وارتفع سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 1% عند 26 ريالاً. وأنهت أسهم أكوا، وسابك، ومصرف الإنماء، وبي إس إف، وبنك البلاد، والتعاونية، وسبكيم العالمية، تداولاتها على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.


تداولات نشطة


وقفز سهم كيان السعودية، بنسبة 10% عند 5.30 ريال، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 20 مليون سهم، وكانت الشركة استلمت وثيقة تخصيص الإيثان الإضافي.


وأغلق سهم عطاء، عند 57.50 ريال (+10%). وارتفع سهما بترو رابغ، وكابلات الرياض، بنسبة 6%.


في المقابل، هبط سهم سدافكو، بنسبة 6% عند 220.50 ريال، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 150 ألف سهم، عقب إعلان النتائج المالية. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.