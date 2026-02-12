كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون، اليوم (الخميس)، صدور تعليمات لمجموعة ضاربة ثانية من حاملات الطائرات بالاستعداد للانتشار في الشرق الأوسط.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: «البنتاغون أصدر تعليمات لمجموعة ضاربة ثانية من حاملات الطائرات بالاستعداد للانتشار في الشرق الأوسط، بينما تستعد القوات الأمريكية لاحتمال شن هجوم على إيران، موضحين أنه سيتم إرسال حاملة طائرات خلال أسبوعين، ربما من الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة، لتنضم إلى حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس آبراهام لينكولن» الموجودة بالفعل في المنطقة».


وأضاف: إن حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جورج إتش. دبليو. بوش» تكمل سلسلة من التدريبات قبالة سواحل فيرجينيا، لكنها قد تسرع في إنهاء تلك التدريبات.


وتأتي تلك الترجيحات بعد اجتماع ترمب أمس مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في البيت الأبيض لمناقشة المفاوضات مع إيران، رغم أن ترمب لم يؤكد ذلك.


بالمقابل، أكد أمين المجلس الإستراتيجي للعلاقات الخارجية الإيرانية جلال دهقاني فيروزآبادي أنه لا حل عسكري للبرنامج النووي الإيراني، موضحاً أن ظروف المفاوضات الحالية بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني تختلف عن المفاوضات السابقة، لأن البلاد مرت بتجربة حرب استمرت 12 يوما، ما يجعل الحوار أكثر صعوبة.


وأضاف: عليك الآن أن تفاوض مع طرف هاجمك، لذلك فإن الأجواء النفسية والسياسية للمفاوضات أصبحت أكثر ثقلاً، ومستوى انعدام الثقة تجاه الولايات المتحدة تصاعد.