كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون، اليوم (الخميس)، صدور تعليمات لمجموعة ضاربة ثانية من حاملات الطائرات بالاستعداد للانتشار في الشرق الأوسط.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: «البنتاغون أصدر تعليمات لمجموعة ضاربة ثانية من حاملات الطائرات بالاستعداد للانتشار في الشرق الأوسط، بينما تستعد القوات الأمريكية لاحتمال شن هجوم على إيران، موضحين أنه سيتم إرسال حاملة طائرات خلال أسبوعين، ربما من الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة، لتنضم إلى حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس آبراهام لينكولن» الموجودة بالفعل في المنطقة».
وأضاف: إن حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جورج إتش. دبليو. بوش» تكمل سلسلة من التدريبات قبالة سواحل فيرجينيا، لكنها قد تسرع في إنهاء تلك التدريبات.
وتأتي تلك الترجيحات بعد اجتماع ترمب أمس مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في البيت الأبيض لمناقشة المفاوضات مع إيران، رغم أن ترمب لم يؤكد ذلك.
بالمقابل، أكد أمين المجلس الإستراتيجي للعلاقات الخارجية الإيرانية جلال دهقاني فيروزآبادي أنه لا حل عسكري للبرنامج النووي الإيراني، موضحاً أن ظروف المفاوضات الحالية بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني تختلف عن المفاوضات السابقة، لأن البلاد مرت بتجربة حرب استمرت 12 يوما، ما يجعل الحوار أكثر صعوبة.
وأضاف: عليك الآن أن تفاوض مع طرف هاجمك، لذلك فإن الأجواء النفسية والسياسية للمفاوضات أصبحت أكثر ثقلاً، ومستوى انعدام الثقة تجاه الولايات المتحدة تصاعد.
American officials revealed today (Thursday) that instructions have been issued for a second carrier strike group to prepare for deployment in the Middle East.
The Wall Street Journal reported that American officials said, "The Pentagon has instructed a second carrier strike group to prepare for deployment in the Middle East, as U.S. forces brace for the possibility of an attack on Iran, noting that an aircraft carrier will be sent within two weeks, possibly from the East Coast of the United States, to join the USS Abraham Lincoln already in the region."
They added that the USS George H.W. Bush is completing a series of drills off the coast of Virginia, but it may expedite the conclusion of those exercises.
These speculations come after Trump's meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss negotiations with Iran, although Trump did not confirm this.
In contrast, the Secretary of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi, confirmed that there is no military solution to the Iranian nuclear program, explaining that the current negotiation conditions between the American and Iranian sides differ from previous negotiations, as the country has experienced a war that lasted 12 days, making dialogue more difficult.
He added: "You now have to negotiate with a party that has attacked you, so the psychological and political atmosphere of the negotiations has become heavier, and the level of distrust towards the United States has increased."