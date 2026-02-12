American officials revealed today (Thursday) that instructions have been issued for a second carrier strike group to prepare for deployment in the Middle East.



The Wall Street Journal reported that American officials said, "The Pentagon has instructed a second carrier strike group to prepare for deployment in the Middle East, as U.S. forces brace for the possibility of an attack on Iran, noting that an aircraft carrier will be sent within two weeks, possibly from the East Coast of the United States, to join the USS Abraham Lincoln already in the region."



They added that the USS George H.W. Bush is completing a series of drills off the coast of Virginia, but it may expedite the conclusion of those exercises.



These speculations come after Trump's meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss negotiations with Iran, although Trump did not confirm this.



In contrast, the Secretary of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi, confirmed that there is no military solution to the Iranian nuclear program, explaining that the current negotiation conditions between the American and Iranian sides differ from previous negotiations, as the country has experienced a war that lasted 12 days, making dialogue more difficult.



He added: "You now have to negotiate with a party that has attacked you, so the psychological and political atmosphere of the negotiations has become heavier, and the level of distrust towards the United States has increased."