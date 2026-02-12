أكد وزير العدل العراقي خالد شواني، أن الدفعة من المعتقلين المنتمين إلى تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي التي ستصل اليوم (الخميس) من السجون التي كانت تسيطر عليها قوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد» في شمال شرق سورية، هي آخر دفعة.


وأوضح شواني أن المعتقلين الإرهابيين جرى إيداعهم في سجون شديدة الحراسة في بغداد، موضحاً أن المعتقلين لن يُنقلوا إلى سجون إقليم كردستان، مثل سجن جمجمال أو سوسة، كونها مخصصة للسجناء الجنائيين والمدنيين، فيما يُصنّف هؤلاء على أنهم إرهابيون.


شخصيات شديدة الخطورة


وأشار إلى أن من بين الوافدين قيادات بارزة في التنظيم، بينهم أمراء، وشخصيات وُصفت بأنها شديدة الخطورة، وقد أُخضعوا لإجراءات أمنية مشددة.


ولفت الوزير إلى أن العراق شكّل فريقاً أمنياً داخلياً للإشراف على عملية الاستلام، إلى جانب فريق فني برئاسة وكالة الاستخبارات والتحقيقات الاتحادية لتولي التحقيقات، فضلاً عن تشكيل هيئة قضائية متخصصة لإعداد ملفات الدعاوى وتصنيف التهم وفق قانون مكافحة الإرهاب وقانون العقوبات العراقي، تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى المحاكم المختصة، موضحاً أن التحالف الدولي لمحاربة «داعش»، بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، تولّت تنفيذ عمليات النقل ويتكفل بتكاليفها.


محاكمة غير العراقيين


وذكر شواني أن محاكمة غير العراقيين ستتم استناداً إلى قانون مكافحة الإرهاب، الذي يجرّم الانتماء إلى تنظيم إرهابي، لا سيما إذا ثبت ارتكاب جرائم داخل العراق أو استهداف عراقيين، أما في حال عدم ثبوت تلك التهم، فسيجري التنسيق لإعادتهم إلى بلدانهم الأصلية، لافتاً إلى وجود تواصل دبلوماسي مع عدد من الدول، بينها تركيا التي أبدت استعداداً مبدئياً لاستعادة مواطنيها بعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية.


وكانت قيادة العمليات المشتركة العراقية، قد أكدت أنه جرى نقل نحو 5 آلاف معتقل حتى الآن، فيما تؤكد تقارير أمريكية أن العدد الكلي 7 آلاف إرهابي.


وينتمي المعتقلون إلى أكثر من 60 دولة، وغالبيتهم من الجنسية السورية.


وكان المركز الوطني للتعاون القضائي بمجلس القضاء العراقي، أكد أن التحقيقات مع عناصر «داعش» الذين يتم نقلهم من سورية إلى العراق ستستمر لمدة تتراوح من 4 إلى 6 أشهر.