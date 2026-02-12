The Iraqi Minister of Justice, Khaled Shwani, confirmed that the batch of detainees belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS" that will arrive today (Thursday) from the prisons previously controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria is the last batch.



Shwani explained that the terrorist detainees have been placed in highly secure prisons in Baghdad, noting that the detainees will not be transferred to prisons in the Kurdistan Region, such as the Garmian or Susa prisons, as they are designated for criminal and civilian prisoners, while these individuals are classified as terrorists.



Highly Dangerous Individuals



He pointed out that among the arrivals are prominent leaders of the organization, including emirs and individuals described as highly dangerous, who have been subjected to strict security measures.



The minister noted that Iraq has formed an internal security team to oversee the reception process, along with a technical team headed by the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency to handle the investigations, in addition to establishing a specialized judicial body to prepare case files and classify charges according to the Anti-Terrorism Law and the Iraqi Penal Code, in preparation for referring them to the competent courts, explaining that the international coalition to combat "ISIS," led by the United States, is responsible for carrying out the transfer operations and covering their costs.



Trial of Non-Iraqis



Shwani mentioned that the trial of non-Iraqis will be based on the Anti-Terrorism Law, which criminalizes membership in a terrorist organization, especially if it is proven that they committed crimes within Iraq or targeted Iraqis. However, if those charges are not substantiated, coordination will take place to return them to their home countries, noting that there is diplomatic communication with several countries, including Turkey, which has shown a preliminary willingness to repatriate its citizens after completing the legal procedures.



The Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed that about 5,000 detainees have been transferred so far, while American reports indicate that the total number is 7,000 terrorists.



The detainees belong to more than 60 countries, with the majority being of Syrian nationality.



The National Center for Judicial Cooperation at the Iraqi Judicial Council confirmed that investigations with "ISIS" elements being transferred from Syria to Iraq will continue for a period ranging from 4 to 6 months.