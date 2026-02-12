أكد وزير العدل العراقي خالد شواني، أن الدفعة من المعتقلين المنتمين إلى تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي التي ستصل اليوم (الخميس) من السجون التي كانت تسيطر عليها قوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد» في شمال شرق سورية، هي آخر دفعة.
وأوضح شواني أن المعتقلين الإرهابيين جرى إيداعهم في سجون شديدة الحراسة في بغداد، موضحاً أن المعتقلين لن يُنقلوا إلى سجون إقليم كردستان، مثل سجن جمجمال أو سوسة، كونها مخصصة للسجناء الجنائيين والمدنيين، فيما يُصنّف هؤلاء على أنهم إرهابيون.
شخصيات شديدة الخطورة
وأشار إلى أن من بين الوافدين قيادات بارزة في التنظيم، بينهم أمراء، وشخصيات وُصفت بأنها شديدة الخطورة، وقد أُخضعوا لإجراءات أمنية مشددة.
ولفت الوزير إلى أن العراق شكّل فريقاً أمنياً داخلياً للإشراف على عملية الاستلام، إلى جانب فريق فني برئاسة وكالة الاستخبارات والتحقيقات الاتحادية لتولي التحقيقات، فضلاً عن تشكيل هيئة قضائية متخصصة لإعداد ملفات الدعاوى وتصنيف التهم وفق قانون مكافحة الإرهاب وقانون العقوبات العراقي، تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى المحاكم المختصة، موضحاً أن التحالف الدولي لمحاربة «داعش»، بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، تولّت تنفيذ عمليات النقل ويتكفل بتكاليفها.
محاكمة غير العراقيين
وذكر شواني أن محاكمة غير العراقيين ستتم استناداً إلى قانون مكافحة الإرهاب، الذي يجرّم الانتماء إلى تنظيم إرهابي، لا سيما إذا ثبت ارتكاب جرائم داخل العراق أو استهداف عراقيين، أما في حال عدم ثبوت تلك التهم، فسيجري التنسيق لإعادتهم إلى بلدانهم الأصلية، لافتاً إلى وجود تواصل دبلوماسي مع عدد من الدول، بينها تركيا التي أبدت استعداداً مبدئياً لاستعادة مواطنيها بعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية.
وكانت قيادة العمليات المشتركة العراقية، قد أكدت أنه جرى نقل نحو 5 آلاف معتقل حتى الآن، فيما تؤكد تقارير أمريكية أن العدد الكلي 7 آلاف إرهابي.
وينتمي المعتقلون إلى أكثر من 60 دولة، وغالبيتهم من الجنسية السورية.
وكان المركز الوطني للتعاون القضائي بمجلس القضاء العراقي، أكد أن التحقيقات مع عناصر «داعش» الذين يتم نقلهم من سورية إلى العراق ستستمر لمدة تتراوح من 4 إلى 6 أشهر.
The Iraqi Minister of Justice, Khaled Shwani, confirmed that the batch of detainees belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS" that will arrive today (Thursday) from the prisons previously controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria is the last batch.
Shwani explained that the terrorist detainees have been placed in highly secure prisons in Baghdad, noting that the detainees will not be transferred to prisons in the Kurdistan Region, such as the Garmian or Susa prisons, as they are designated for criminal and civilian prisoners, while these individuals are classified as terrorists.
Highly Dangerous Individuals
He pointed out that among the arrivals are prominent leaders of the organization, including emirs and individuals described as highly dangerous, who have been subjected to strict security measures.
The minister noted that Iraq has formed an internal security team to oversee the reception process, along with a technical team headed by the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency to handle the investigations, in addition to establishing a specialized judicial body to prepare case files and classify charges according to the Anti-Terrorism Law and the Iraqi Penal Code, in preparation for referring them to the competent courts, explaining that the international coalition to combat "ISIS," led by the United States, is responsible for carrying out the transfer operations and covering their costs.
Trial of Non-Iraqis
Shwani mentioned that the trial of non-Iraqis will be based on the Anti-Terrorism Law, which criminalizes membership in a terrorist organization, especially if it is proven that they committed crimes within Iraq or targeted Iraqis. However, if those charges are not substantiated, coordination will take place to return them to their home countries, noting that there is diplomatic communication with several countries, including Turkey, which has shown a preliminary willingness to repatriate its citizens after completing the legal procedures.
The Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed that about 5,000 detainees have been transferred so far, while American reports indicate that the total number is 7,000 terrorists.
The detainees belong to more than 60 countries, with the majority being of Syrian nationality.
The National Center for Judicial Cooperation at the Iraqi Judicial Council confirmed that investigations with "ISIS" elements being transferred from Syria to Iraq will continue for a period ranging from 4 to 6 months.