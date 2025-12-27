Under the slogan "There is no alternative to victory," Arsenal hosts Brighton today (Saturday) in the 18th round of the English Premier League.

The match will take place at 6 PM Mecca time, at the Emirates Stadium.

Title Race

Arsenal tops the English Premier League table with 39 points, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. However, the team coached by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta may enter the match under the threat of temporarily losing the top spot if City wins against Nottingham Forest in the match that precedes it by two and a half hours.

Arsenal hopes to secure a victory over Brighton to maintain its lead in the Premier League standings.

Brighton Seeks to Correct Its Course

On the other hand, Brighton aims to stop the loss of points by securing a positive result against the "Gunners" and returning to the winning path after a five-match absence.

Brighton has dropped 10 points out of 12 in its last four matches, falling to 9th place with 24 points.