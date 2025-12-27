تحت شعار «لا بديل عن الفوز»، يستضيف فريق آرسنال نظيره برايتون، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

وتقام المباراة في تمام السادسة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «الإمارات».

صراع الصدارة

ويتصدر آرسنال جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 39 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني، غير أن فريق المدرب الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا قد يدخل المواجهة وهو مهدد بفقدان الصدارة مؤقتاً، في حال فوز السيتي على نوتنغهام فورست في اللقاء الذي يسبقه بساعتين ونصف.

ويأمل آرسنال في تحقيق الفوز على برايتون من أجل الحفاظ على صدارته لجدول ترتيب «البريميرليغ».

برايتون يبحث عن تصحيح المسار

في المقابل، يسعى فريق برايتون إلى إيقاف نزيف النقاط بخطف نتيجة إيجابية أمام «المدفعجية»، والعودة إلى طريق الانتصارات بعد غياب دام 5 مباريات.

وكان برايتون قد أهدر 10 نقاط من أصل 12 في مبارياته الـ4 الأخيرة، ليتراجع إلى المركز 9 برصيد 24 نقطة.