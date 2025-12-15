استمعت محكمة ليفربول الجزائية إلى أن بول دويل، البالغ من العمر 54 عاماً، «فقد أعصابه» وتعمد إلحاق أذى جسيم بعشرات الأشخاص، عندما اندفع بسيارته وسط حشود من مشجعي نادي ليفربول خلال موكب الاحتفال بالتتويج بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، في حادثة حوّلت يوماً كان يفترض أن يكون مناسبة للفرح إلى مشاهد من الرعب والصدمة.

وقال ممثل الادعاء بول غريني إن دويل كان يقود سيارته من طراز «فورد غالاكسي تيتانيوم» الرمادية، التي يناهز وزنها طنين، من منزله في منطقة كروكستث إلى وسط مدينة ليفربول يوم 26 مايو، بقصد جمع صديق له وأفراد عائلته بعد انتهاء الاحتفالات. وأوضح أن المتهم كان قد أوصلهم إلى موقع الموكب في وقت سابق من اليوم ذاته، قبل أن يعود لاحقاً لاصطحابهم، في وقت كانت فيه شوارع وسط المدينة مكتظة بالمشاة في ما وصفه الادعاء بأنه «يوم كان ينبغي أن يكون يوماً للبهجة».

وأضاف غريني أن دويل دخل شارع ديل ستريت عند الساعة 5:54 مساءً متجهاً نحو شارع ووتر ستريت، بعكس اتجاه حركة غالبية المشجعين، ومتقدماً مباشرة نحوهم. ومنذ لحظة دخوله الشارع، بدأ يقود بطريقة خطرة، مثيراً الخوف في صفوف المشاة، قبل أن يصل عند الساعة 5:59 مساءً إلى إجراءات مرورية كانت تحول المركبات إلى الجهة اليمنى، حيث توقف لفترة وجيزة، ثم تجاوز تلك الإجراءات متعمداً، وانطلق في المسار الأيسر المغلق، الذي كان يعج بمئات المشجعين العائدين من الواجهة البحرية للمدينة.

وعُرضت داخل قاعة المحكمة لقطات مصورة من كاميرا القيادة داخل السيارة وثّقت اللحظات الصادمة للاصطدامات. وبدا دويل منهاراً أثناء عرض التسجيلات، إذ أجهش بالبكاء، وخفض رأسه وأغمض عينيه، فيما بدا عدد من الضحايا الحاضرين في القاعة متأثرين بشدة، وانهمرت دموع بعضهم. وأظهرت التسجيلات المتهم وهو يطلق شتائم نابية، بينما كان المارة يسحبون أطفالهم من أمام السيارة في محاولات يائسة لتفادي الدهس، كما ظهر وهو ينحرف فجأة من أمام طابور سيارات متوقفة بانتظار الانعطاف، ليدخل مباشرة في الحشد، وهو يصرخ مطالباً الناس بالتحرك والابتعاد عن طريقه.

وأفادت المحكمة بأن التسجيل، الذي لن يُنشر نظراً لطبيعته الصادمة، أظهر تحطم الزجاج الأمامي للسيارة بعد اصطدام أحد الأشخاص به، فيما ظهر آخرون على غطاء المركبة، بينما واصل دويل القيادة، في مشاهد بدا فيها أن أشخاصاً، بينهم أطفال، سقطوا تحت السيارة. وبحلول الساعة 6:01 مساءً، توقفت المركبة في شارع ووتر ستريت، إذ حاول عدد من المشجعين إخراج دويل منها بالقوة، قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة وتقوم بحمايته وإلقاء القبض عليه، علماً بأنه لم يتعرض سوى لإصابات طفيفة.

وأكد الادعاء أن ما جرى خلال أقل من دقيقتين أسفر عن اصطدام السيارة بأكثر من 100 شخص، ما أدى إلى إصابات بالغة لعدد كبير منهم، فيما كان أشخاص، بينهم أطفال، محاصرين تحت المركبة عند توقفها. وقال غريني إن المتهم «استخدم سيارته كسلاح»، مضيفاً أن أفعاله لم تقتصر على التسبب بإصابات واسعة النطاق، بل بثّت الرعب في نفوس آلاف الأشخاص الذين حضروا مناسبة اعتقدوا أنها ستكون يوماً للاحتفال.

وشدّد الادعاء على أن «الحقيقة بسيطة»، مؤكداً أن بول دويل «فقد أعصابه في سعيه للوصول إلى وجهته، وفي نوبة غضب اندفع بسيارته نحو الحشد، وكان يقصد إلحاق أذى جسيم بأشخاص داخله». وبيّن أن المتهم أُلقي القبض عليه في موقع الحادثة بعد الساعة الـ6:00 مساءً بقليل، قبل أن يُوجَّه إليه الاتهام لاحقاً في الأسبوع ذاته.

وكان دويل قد أقر الشهر الماضي بارتكاب 31 تهمة، شملت القيادة الخطرة، والشغب، و17 تهمة محاولة إحداث أذى جسيم مع سبق الإصرار، و9 تهم إحداث أذى جسيم مع نية الإيذاء، و3 تهم إحداث جروح مع القصد، وذلك بحق 29 ضحية راوحت أعمارهم بين 6 أشهر و77 عاماً، بعد أن كان قد أنكر التهم في وقت سابق.

وأفادت المحكمة بأن أصغر الضحايا كان الرضيع تيدي إيفسون، البالغ من العمر 6 أشهر، الذي ذكر والداه لاحقاً لوسائل الإعلام أنه قُذف لمسافة تقدر بنحو 15 قدماً مع عربته أثناء الحادثة. واعترف دويل بمحاولة إحداث أذى جسيم للرضيع، كما شملت التهم خمس حالات أخرى لأطفال، لا يمكن كشف هوياتهم لأسباب قانونية.

وتُعد هذه القضية من أكثر الحوادث التي هزّت مدينة ليفربول وبريطانيا عموماً، بعدما تحولت احتفالات جماهيرية رياضية إلى واحدة من أكثر الوقائع عنفاً وصدمة في الذاكرة الحديثة، وسط ترقب للحكم الذي ينتظر المتهم.