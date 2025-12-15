The Liverpool Crown Court heard that Paul Doyle, 54, "lost his temper" and deliberately caused serious harm to dozens of people when he drove his car into crowds of Liverpool FC fans during the celebration parade for winning the Premier League title, in an incident that turned a day that was supposed to be a joyous occasion into scenes of horror and shock.

Prosecutor Paul Greaney stated that Doyle was driving his gray Ford Galaxy Titanium, weighing nearly two tons, from his home in Croxteth to downtown Liverpool on May 26, intending to pick up a friend and family members after the celebrations ended. He explained that the defendant had dropped them off at the parade location earlier that day before returning later to collect them, at a time when the city center streets were crowded with pedestrians in what the prosecution described as "a day that should have been a day of joy."

Greaney added that Doyle entered Dale Street at 5:54 PM heading towards Water Street, against the flow of the majority of fans, driving directly towards them. From the moment he entered the street, he began driving dangerously, instilling fear among pedestrians, before reaching traffic measures at 5:59 PM that were directing vehicles to the right, where he stopped briefly, then deliberately bypassed those measures and sped into the closed left lane, which was teeming with hundreds of fans returning from the city's waterfront.

Inside the courtroom, footage from the car's dashcam was shown, documenting the shocking moments of the collisions. Doyle appeared distraught during the playback of the recordings, breaking down in tears, lowering his head, and closing his eyes, while several victims present in the courtroom looked deeply affected, with some in tears. The recordings showed the defendant shouting profanities as pedestrians pulled their children away from the car in desperate attempts to avoid being run over, and he was seen suddenly veering in front of a line of stopped cars waiting to turn, driving straight into the crowd while yelling at people to move and get out of his way.

The court reported that the footage, which will not be published due to its shocking nature, showed the car's windshield shattering after colliding with one person, while others appeared on the vehicle's hood as Doyle continued driving, in scenes where it seemed that people, including children, had fallen under the car. By 6:01 PM, the vehicle stopped on Water Street, where several fans attempted to forcibly remove Doyle from it before police intervened to protect him and arrest him, noting that he only sustained minor injuries.

The prosecution confirmed that what occurred in less than two minutes resulted in the car colliding with over 100 people, leading to serious injuries for many of them, while individuals, including children, were trapped under the vehicle when it stopped. Greaney stated that the defendant "used his car as a weapon," adding that his actions not only caused widespread injuries but also instilled terror in the hearts of thousands of people who attended an event they believed would be a day of celebration.

The prosecution emphasized that "the truth is simple," asserting that Paul Doyle "lost his temper in his attempt to reach his destination, and in a fit of rage drove his car into the crowd, intending to cause serious harm to people inside it." He indicated that the defendant was arrested at the scene shortly after 6:00 PM, before being charged later that same week.

Doyle had pleaded guilty last month to 31 charges, including dangerous driving, riot, 17 counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, 9 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and 3 counts of causing injury with intent, against 29 victims aged between 6 months and 77 years, after having denied the charges earlier.

The court reported that the youngest victim was six-month-old Teddy Everson, whose parents later told the media that he was thrown approximately 15 feet with his stroller during the incident. Doyle admitted to attempting to cause serious harm to the infant, and the charges included five other cases involving children whose identities cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

This case is one of the most shocking incidents to hit Liverpool and the UK in general, as what began as a public sports celebration turned into one of the most violent and shocking events in recent memory, with anticipation for the sentencing awaiting the defendant.