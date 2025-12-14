يجد المنتخب الأرجنتيني، حامل لقب كأس العالم، نفسه أمام سيناريو مقلق قد يمتد أثره إلى مشاركته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، عقب تفجّر قضية فساد واسعة طالت الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم، وتحوّلت إلى ملف قضائي يتابعه الشارع الرياضي باهتمام بالغ.


ففي تطور لافت، داهمت الشرطة الأرجنتينية، الثلاثاء الماضي، مقر الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم في العاصمة بوينس آيرس، ضمن تحقيقات تتعلق بشبهات غسل أموال، في قضية تجاوزت حدود المستطيل الأخضر ووضعت إدارة اللعبة تحت مجهر القضاء.


وتتركز التحقيقات القضائية حول الاشتباه بوجود إثراء غير مشروع، واستخدام واجهات صورية يُعتقد أنها مرتبطة برئيس الاتحاد كلاوديو تابيا، في وقت يسعى فيه القضاء الأرجنتيني إلى تتبع مسارات مالية معقّدة تشير إلى تضخم غير مبرر في ثروته وثروة محيطه الإداري.


وبالتوازي مع المسار القضائي المحلي، يراقب الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) تطورات الملف عن كثب، تحسباً لأي تدخل سياسي محتمل، وهو سيناريو قد يفتح الباب أمام عقوبات قاسية تصل إلى حد استبعاد المنتخب الأرجنتيني من المشاركة في مونديال 2026، وفق ما أوردته صحيفة لا ناسيون الأرجنتينية.


وفي إسبانيا، نقلت صحيفة ماركا صورة مختلفة للمشهد داخل معسكر «التانغو»، مشيرة إلى حالة من الترقب والحذر تسود المنتخب، انعكست على موقف المدرب ليونيل سكالوني، الذي بات متردداً حيال خوض مباراة السوبر الأوروبية اللاتينية «فيناليسيما» أمام منتخب إسبانيا، والمقررة مبدئياً أواخر شهر مارس المقبل.


ورأت الصحيفة أن هذا التردد يعكس حجم «المناخ المشحون» الذي يخيّم حالياً على الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم، ويُلقي بظلاله على التحضيرات الفنية والاستحقاقات المقبلة للمنتخب.


وعلى الصعيد القضائي، أصدر القاضي دانييل رافيكاس أوامر بتنفيذ مداهمات إضافية في مجمّع سكني بمدينة بيلار، إحدى ضواحي بوينس آيرس، ضمن التحقيق في ملكية عقار فاخر مسجّل باسم شركة «ريال سنترال» ذات المسؤولية المحدودة، المرتبطة بشخصين هما لوتشيانو بانتانو وآنا لوسيا كونتي، وسط شبهات قوية تشير إلى كونهما واجهتين صوريتين لكلاوديو تابيا.


وفرض القاضي رافيكاس حظراً على مغادرة البلاد بحق الشخصين المذكورين إلى حين استكمال مجريات التحقيق، في خطوة تعكس جدية السلطات في تتبع خيوط القضية.


وتأتي هذه الإجراءات ضمن سلسلة مداهمات أوسع شملت أكثر من 15 نادياً، إضافة إلى مكتب يقع في وسط العاصمة، في إطار ملف يسعى إلى توضيح أسباب الزيادة الكبيرة في ثروة تابيا ودائرته القريبة.


كما يمتد التحقيق ليشمل أمين خزينة الاتحاد بابلو توفيغينو، المتهم بتقديم قروض مالية للأندية بشروط وُصفت بالمجحفة، ما يفتح فصلاً جديداً من التساؤلات حول إدارة الموارد المالية داخل المنظومة الكروية الأرجنتينية.


وعلى الرغم من هذه العاصفة الإدارية والقضائية، يظل المنتخب الأرجنتيني حاضراً في المشهد الرياضي، إذ أوقعته قرعة كأس العالم، التي سُحبت في الـ5 من ديسمبر الجاري بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، ضمن المجموعة الـ10 إلى جانب منتخبات الجزائر، النمسا، والأردن، في انتظار ما ستؤول إليه تطورات القضية التي قد تعيد رسم مستقبل «الألبيسيليستي» خارج حدود الملعب.