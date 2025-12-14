يجد المنتخب الأرجنتيني، حامل لقب كأس العالم، نفسه أمام سيناريو مقلق قد يمتد أثره إلى مشاركته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، عقب تفجّر قضية فساد واسعة طالت الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم، وتحوّلت إلى ملف قضائي يتابعه الشارع الرياضي باهتمام بالغ.
ففي تطور لافت، داهمت الشرطة الأرجنتينية، الثلاثاء الماضي، مقر الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم في العاصمة بوينس آيرس، ضمن تحقيقات تتعلق بشبهات غسل أموال، في قضية تجاوزت حدود المستطيل الأخضر ووضعت إدارة اللعبة تحت مجهر القضاء.
وتتركز التحقيقات القضائية حول الاشتباه بوجود إثراء غير مشروع، واستخدام واجهات صورية يُعتقد أنها مرتبطة برئيس الاتحاد كلاوديو تابيا، في وقت يسعى فيه القضاء الأرجنتيني إلى تتبع مسارات مالية معقّدة تشير إلى تضخم غير مبرر في ثروته وثروة محيطه الإداري.
وبالتوازي مع المسار القضائي المحلي، يراقب الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) تطورات الملف عن كثب، تحسباً لأي تدخل سياسي محتمل، وهو سيناريو قد يفتح الباب أمام عقوبات قاسية تصل إلى حد استبعاد المنتخب الأرجنتيني من المشاركة في مونديال 2026، وفق ما أوردته صحيفة لا ناسيون الأرجنتينية.
وفي إسبانيا، نقلت صحيفة ماركا صورة مختلفة للمشهد داخل معسكر «التانغو»، مشيرة إلى حالة من الترقب والحذر تسود المنتخب، انعكست على موقف المدرب ليونيل سكالوني، الذي بات متردداً حيال خوض مباراة السوبر الأوروبية اللاتينية «فيناليسيما» أمام منتخب إسبانيا، والمقررة مبدئياً أواخر شهر مارس المقبل.
ورأت الصحيفة أن هذا التردد يعكس حجم «المناخ المشحون» الذي يخيّم حالياً على الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم، ويُلقي بظلاله على التحضيرات الفنية والاستحقاقات المقبلة للمنتخب.
وعلى الصعيد القضائي، أصدر القاضي دانييل رافيكاس أوامر بتنفيذ مداهمات إضافية في مجمّع سكني بمدينة بيلار، إحدى ضواحي بوينس آيرس، ضمن التحقيق في ملكية عقار فاخر مسجّل باسم شركة «ريال سنترال» ذات المسؤولية المحدودة، المرتبطة بشخصين هما لوتشيانو بانتانو وآنا لوسيا كونتي، وسط شبهات قوية تشير إلى كونهما واجهتين صوريتين لكلاوديو تابيا.
وفرض القاضي رافيكاس حظراً على مغادرة البلاد بحق الشخصين المذكورين إلى حين استكمال مجريات التحقيق، في خطوة تعكس جدية السلطات في تتبع خيوط القضية.
وتأتي هذه الإجراءات ضمن سلسلة مداهمات أوسع شملت أكثر من 15 نادياً، إضافة إلى مكتب يقع في وسط العاصمة، في إطار ملف يسعى إلى توضيح أسباب الزيادة الكبيرة في ثروة تابيا ودائرته القريبة.
كما يمتد التحقيق ليشمل أمين خزينة الاتحاد بابلو توفيغينو، المتهم بتقديم قروض مالية للأندية بشروط وُصفت بالمجحفة، ما يفتح فصلاً جديداً من التساؤلات حول إدارة الموارد المالية داخل المنظومة الكروية الأرجنتينية.
وعلى الرغم من هذه العاصفة الإدارية والقضائية، يظل المنتخب الأرجنتيني حاضراً في المشهد الرياضي، إذ أوقعته قرعة كأس العالم، التي سُحبت في الـ5 من ديسمبر الجاري بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، ضمن المجموعة الـ10 إلى جانب منتخبات الجزائر، النمسا، والأردن، في انتظار ما ستؤول إليه تطورات القضية التي قد تعيد رسم مستقبل «الألبيسيليستي» خارج حدود الملعب.
The Argentine national team, the reigning World Cup champion, finds itself facing a troubling scenario that could extend its impact on its participation in the 2026 World Cup, following the eruption of a wide-ranging corruption case involving the Argentine Football Association, which has turned into a legal file that the sports community is closely monitoring.
In a notable development, Argentine police raided the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association in the capital, Buenos Aires, last Tuesday, as part of investigations related to money laundering allegations, in a case that has transcended the boundaries of the playing field and placed the management of the game under judicial scrutiny.
The judicial investigations are focused on suspicions of illicit enrichment and the use of shell companies believed to be linked to the association's president, Claudio Tapia, at a time when the Argentine judiciary is trying to trace complex financial paths that indicate an unjustified inflation in his wealth and that of his administrative circle.
In parallel with the local judicial process, FIFA is closely monitoring the developments of the case, in anticipation of any potential political intervention, a scenario that could open the door to severe penalties, including the exclusion of the Argentine national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup, according to the Argentine newspaper La Nación.
In Spain, the newspaper Marca conveyed a different picture of the scene within the "Tango" camp, indicating a state of anticipation and caution prevailing within the team, which has reflected on the stance of coach Lionel Scaloni, who has become hesitant about playing the UEFA-Latin Super Cup "Finalissima" against the Spanish national team, scheduled tentatively for late March.
The newspaper noted that this hesitation reflects the extent of the "charged atmosphere" currently overshadowing the Argentine Football Association, casting a shadow over the technical preparations and upcoming commitments of the team.
On the judicial front, Judge Daniel Ravikás issued orders for additional raids in a residential complex in Pilar, one of the suburbs of Buenos Aires, as part of the investigation into the ownership of a luxury property registered under the name of the limited liability company "Real Central," linked to two individuals, Luciano Pantano and Ana Lucia Conti, amid strong suspicions indicating that they are fronts for Claudio Tapia.
Judge Ravikás imposed a travel ban on the two individuals mentioned until the investigation is completed, a step that reflects the seriousness of the authorities in tracing the threads of the case.
These measures come as part of a broader series of raids that included more than 15 clubs, in addition to an office located in the city center, as part of a file that seeks to clarify the reasons behind the significant increase in Tapia's wealth and that of his close circle.
The investigation also extends to the association's treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, who is accused of providing financial loans to clubs under terms described as exploitative, opening a new chapter of questions regarding the management of financial resources within the Argentine football system.
Despite this administrative and judicial storm, the Argentine national team remains present in the sports scene, as the World Cup draw, held on December 5 in Washington, D.C., placed it in Group 10 alongside the teams of Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, awaiting the developments of the case that could reshape the future of the "Albiceleste" beyond the pitch.