يحلم نجم الاتحاد كريم بنزيما برقصة أخيرة مع منتخب فرنسا، حيث أبدى استعداده للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026 إذا تلقّى استدعاءً من الجهاز الفني بقيادة ديديه ديشامب.

خلافات 2022.. والاعتزال الدولي

وكان بنزيما قد أعلن اعتزاله اللعب دولياً بعد بطولة كأس العالم 2022 في قطر، عقب خلاف مع المدرب ديديه ديشامب الذي استبعده من المشاركة في المونديال رغم أنباء تعافيه من الإصابة في تلك الفترة.

بنزيما يفتح الباب مجدداً

وقال بنزيما، البالغ من العمر 37 عاماً، في تصريحات لصحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية: «أنا لاعب كرة قدم، وعندما يتم استدعائي إلى منتخب بلادي سآتي وألعب، لدي أهداف أسعى لتحقيقها، وأعشق كرة القدم والفوز والألقاب، هذا هو الأهم بالنسبة لي».

وأضاف: «حالياً أنا مع فريقي، وإذا تم استدعائي للمنتخب الوطني فسآتي لألعب كرة القدم، هذا كل ما في الأمر».

وتابع: «الأمر لا يتعلق بعدم الرغبة في العودة إلى المنتخب الفرنسي، بل يجب أن تسأل نفسك: ما هو دوري مع المنتخب؟ نحن نتحدث عن كأس العالم، وإذا استدعاني المدرب فسأوافق بكل تأكيد، سأكون كاذباً لو قلت لا».

أرقام بنزيما مع فرنسا

وخاض المهاجم الفائز بجائزة «الكرة الذهبية 2022» 97 مباراة بقميص منتخب فرنسا الأول، سجل خلالها 37 هدفاً، وتوّج معه بلقب دوري الأمم الأوروبية 2021.