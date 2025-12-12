Union star Karim Benzema dreams of a final dance with the French national team, as he has expressed his willingness to participate in the 2026 World Cup if called up by the coaching staff led by Didier Deschamps.

Disputes of 2022.. and international retirement

Benzema announced his retirement from international play after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following a dispute with coach Didier Deschamps, who excluded him from participating in the tournament despite reports of his recovery from injury during that period.

Benzema opens the door again

The 37-year-old Benzema said in statements to the French newspaper "L'Équipe": "I am a football player, and when I am called up to my national team, I will come and play. I have goals I strive to achieve, and I love football, winning, and titles; that is what matters most to me."

He added: "Right now, I am with my team, and if I am called up to the national team, I will come to play football; that’s all there is to it."

He continued: "It's not about not wanting to return to the French national team, but you have to ask yourself: what is my role with the team? We are talking about the World Cup, and if the coach calls me, I will definitely agree; I would be lying if I said no."

Benzema's numbers with France

The striker, who won the "Ballon d'Or 2022," has played 97 matches for the French national team, scoring 37 goals, and he won the UEFA Nations League title in 2021 with them.