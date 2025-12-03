تغلب ريال مدريد على مضيفه أتلتيك بلباو بثلاثية نظيفة، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) على ملعب «سان ماميس»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإسباني «لاليغا».
ودخل الفريق الملكي المواجهة وهو يعاني من إهدار ستّ نقاط من أصل تسع، بعد ثلاثة تعادلات متتالية في البطولة.
مبابي يتألق بهدفين وتمريرة حاسمة
افتتح ريال مدريد التسجيل مبكراً بعد كرة تسلمها المهاجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، الذي راوغ دفاع أتلتيك بلباو قبل أن يطلق تسديدة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء استقرت في الشباك.
وفي الدقيقة 42، أضاف إدواردو كامافينغا الهدف الثاني بضربة رأس عقب تمريرة متقنة من مبابي، الذي واصل أداءه الرفيع.
وعاد كيليان مبابي ليؤكد تألقه بتسجيل الهدف الثالث للضيوف في الدقيقة 85، بتسديدة قوية من خارج المنطقة، ليكمل ثلاثية فريقه على أرض سان ماميس.
عودة إلى الوصافة
بهذه النتيجة، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 36 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الدوري، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن برشلونة متصدر الترتيب، بينما تجمد رصيد أتلتيك بلباو عند 20 نقطة في المركز الثامن.
Real Madrid defeated their hosts Athletic Bilbao with a clean three-goal victory in the match that took place this evening (Wednesday) at the "San Mamés" stadium, as part of the 15th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
The royal team entered the match struggling after dropping six points out of nine, following three consecutive draws in the tournament.
Mbappé shines with two goals and an assist
Real Madrid opened the scoring early after a ball received by French striker Kylian Mbappé, who dribbled past the Athletic Bilbao defense before unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that found the back of the net.
In the 42nd minute, Eduardo Camavinga added the second goal with a header following a precise pass from Mbappé, who continued his outstanding performance.
Kylian Mbappé returned to confirm his brilliance by scoring the third goal for the visitors in the 85th minute with a powerful shot from outside the area, completing his team's hat-trick on the San Mamés ground.
Return to second place
With this result, Real Madrid raised their points total to 36, sitting in second place in the league standings, just one point behind leaders Barcelona, while Athletic Bilbao's points remained at 20 in eighth place.