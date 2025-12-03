تغلب ريال مدريد على مضيفه أتلتيك بلباو بثلاثية نظيفة، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) على ملعب «سان ماميس»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري الإسباني «لاليغا».

ودخل الفريق الملكي المواجهة وهو يعاني من إهدار ستّ نقاط من أصل تسع، بعد ثلاثة تعادلات متتالية في البطولة.

مبابي يتألق بهدفين وتمريرة حاسمة

افتتح ريال مدريد التسجيل مبكراً بعد كرة تسلمها المهاجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، الذي راوغ دفاع أتلتيك بلباو قبل أن يطلق تسديدة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء استقرت في الشباك.

وفي الدقيقة 42، أضاف إدواردو كامافينغا الهدف الثاني بضربة رأس عقب تمريرة متقنة من مبابي، الذي واصل أداءه الرفيع.

وعاد كيليان مبابي ليؤكد تألقه بتسجيل الهدف الثالث للضيوف في الدقيقة 85، بتسديدة قوية من خارج المنطقة، ليكمل ثلاثية فريقه على أرض سان ماميس.

عودة إلى الوصافة

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 36 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الدوري، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن برشلونة متصدر الترتيب، بينما تجمد رصيد أتلتيك بلباو عند 20 نقطة في المركز الثامن.