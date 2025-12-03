Real Madrid defeated their hosts Athletic Bilbao with a clean three-goal victory in the match that took place this evening (Wednesday) at the "San Mamés" stadium, as part of the 15th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

The royal team entered the match struggling after dropping six points out of nine, following three consecutive draws in the tournament.

Mbappé shines with two goals and an assist

Real Madrid opened the scoring early after a ball received by French striker Kylian Mbappé, who dribbled past the Athletic Bilbao defense before unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that found the back of the net.

In the 42nd minute, Eduardo Camavinga added the second goal with a header following a precise pass from Mbappé, who continued his outstanding performance.

Kylian Mbappé returned to confirm his brilliance by scoring the third goal for the visitors in the 85th minute with a powerful shot from outside the area, completing his team's hat-trick on the San Mamés ground.

Return to second place

With this result, Real Madrid raised their points total to 36, sitting in second place in the league standings, just one point behind leaders Barcelona, while Athletic Bilbao's points remained at 20 in eighth place.