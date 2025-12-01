أكد تقرير صحفي تحرك نادي برشلونة الإسباني للتعاقد مع مهاجم الأهلي المصري الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة.
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو»، تحرك برشلونة للتعاقد مع حمزة عبد الكريم على سبيل الإعارة لتعزيز الفريق الرديف، في ظل الإصابات التي ضربت خط الهجوم.
موقف الأهلي من العرض الكتالوني
ووفقاً لتقارير أخرى، يدرس النادي الأهلي المصري عرض برشلونة لتحديد مدى ملاءمته لمتطلباته، كما أبدت أندية كبرى أخرى، مثل بايرن ميونيخ وميلان وأولمبيك ليون، اهتمامها باللاعب بعد أدائه اللافت في كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً التي أُقيمت في قطر الشهر الماضي.
أرقام المهاجم الشاب
وخاض عبد الكريم 19 مباراة بقميص منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً، كما ظهر مرتين فقط بقميص الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي.
وتُقدَّر القيمة السوقية لمهاجم الأهلي الشاب بـ100 ألف يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
A press report confirmed that the Spanish club Barcelona has moved to sign the young Al Ahly Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim during the upcoming winter transfer window.
According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Barcelona is looking to sign Hamza Abdel Karim on loan to strengthen the reserve team, given the injuries that have affected the attacking line.
Al Ahly's Position on the Catalan Offer
According to other reports, Al Ahly is considering Barcelona's offer to determine its suitability for their requirements, and other major clubs, such as Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyon, have also shown interest in the player following his impressive performance in the Under-17 World Cup held in Qatar last month.
Young Striker's Statistics
Abdel Karim has played 19 matches for the Egypt Under-17 national team, during which he scored 12 goals, and he has only appeared twice for the first team of Al Ahly.
The market value of the young Al Ahly striker is estimated at 100,000 euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.