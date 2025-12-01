أكد تقرير صحفي تحرك نادي برشلونة الإسباني للتعاقد مع مهاجم الأهلي المصري الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة.

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو»، تحرك برشلونة للتعاقد مع حمزة عبد الكريم على سبيل الإعارة لتعزيز الفريق الرديف، في ظل الإصابات التي ضربت خط الهجوم.

موقف الأهلي من العرض الكتالوني

ووفقاً لتقارير أخرى، يدرس النادي الأهلي المصري عرض برشلونة لتحديد مدى ملاءمته لمتطلباته، كما أبدت أندية كبرى أخرى، مثل بايرن ميونيخ وميلان وأولمبيك ليون، اهتمامها باللاعب بعد أدائه اللافت في كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً التي أُقيمت في قطر الشهر الماضي.

أرقام المهاجم الشاب

وخاض عبد الكريم 19 مباراة بقميص منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً، كما ظهر مرتين فقط بقميص الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي.

وتُقدَّر القيمة السوقية لمهاجم الأهلي الشاب بـ100 ألف يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».