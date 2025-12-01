A press report confirmed that the Spanish club Barcelona has moved to sign the young Al Ahly Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim during the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Barcelona is looking to sign Hamza Abdel Karim on loan to strengthen the reserve team, given the injuries that have affected the attacking line.

Al Ahly's Position on the Catalan Offer

According to other reports, Al Ahly is considering Barcelona's offer to determine its suitability for their requirements, and other major clubs, such as Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyon, have also shown interest in the player following his impressive performance in the Under-17 World Cup held in Qatar last month.

Young Striker's Statistics

Abdel Karim has played 19 matches for the Egypt Under-17 national team, during which he scored 12 goals, and he has only appeared twice for the first team of Al Ahly.

The market value of the young Al Ahly striker is estimated at 100,000 euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.