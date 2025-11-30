حقق النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي إنجازاً أسطورياً، بعدما قدّم تمريرة حاسمة خلال فوز فريقه إنتر ميامي على نيويورك سيتي بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدف، اليوم (الأحد)، في نهائي القسم الشرقي للدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم.

وصنع ميسي الهدف الثالث الذي سجّله زميله ماتيو سيلفيتي في الدقيقة 67، ليقود فريقه إلى حصد لقب القسم الشرقي والتأهل إلى نهائي الدوري الأمريكي، حيث يلتقي إنتر ميامي مع فانكوفر وايتكابس السبت القادم.

ميسي ينتزع عرش بوشكاش

ووفقاً لشبكة «DAZN Football»، أصبح ليونيل ميسي اللاعب الأكثر صناعة في تاريخ كرة القدم برصيد 405 تمريرات حاسمة، متجاوزاً الأسطورة المجرية فيرينك بوشكاش، نجم ريال مدريد السابق، الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثاني برصيد 404 تمريرات.

وجاء بيليه في المركز الثالث بـ369 تمريرة، ثم يوهان كرويف بـ358 تمريرة، يليه توماس مولر بـ352 مساهمة حاسمة.

أرقام ميسي.. سجل لا يصدّق

قدّم ميسي إجمالاً 1321 مساهمة تهديفية خلال مسيرته (سجّل 896 هدفاً وصنع 405)، إلى جانب حصد 47 لقباً على مستوى الأندية والمنتخب، ليواصل كتابة فصول جديدة من إرثه الكروي الفريد.