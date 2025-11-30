حقق النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي إنجازاً أسطورياً، بعدما قدّم تمريرة حاسمة خلال فوز فريقه إنتر ميامي على نيويورك سيتي بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدف، اليوم (الأحد)، في نهائي القسم الشرقي للدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم.
وصنع ميسي الهدف الثالث الذي سجّله زميله ماتيو سيلفيتي في الدقيقة 67، ليقود فريقه إلى حصد لقب القسم الشرقي والتأهل إلى نهائي الدوري الأمريكي، حيث يلتقي إنتر ميامي مع فانكوفر وايتكابس السبت القادم.
ميسي ينتزع عرش بوشكاش
ووفقاً لشبكة «DAZN Football»، أصبح ليونيل ميسي اللاعب الأكثر صناعة في تاريخ كرة القدم برصيد 405 تمريرات حاسمة، متجاوزاً الأسطورة المجرية فيرينك بوشكاش، نجم ريال مدريد السابق، الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثاني برصيد 404 تمريرات.
وجاء بيليه في المركز الثالث بـ369 تمريرة، ثم يوهان كرويف بـ358 تمريرة، يليه توماس مولر بـ352 مساهمة حاسمة.
أرقام ميسي.. سجل لا يصدّق
قدّم ميسي إجمالاً 1321 مساهمة تهديفية خلال مسيرته (سجّل 896 هدفاً وصنع 405)، إلى جانب حصد 47 لقباً على مستوى الأندية والمنتخب، ليواصل كتابة فصول جديدة من إرثه الكروي الفريد.
The Argentine star Lionel Messi has achieved a legendary milestone, providing an assist during his team Inter Miami's victory over New York City with a score of five goals to one, today (Sunday), in the Eastern Conference final of the American soccer league.
Messi assisted the third goal scored by his teammate Mateo Silveira in the 67th minute, leading his team to clinch the Eastern Conference title and qualify for the American league final, where Inter Miami will face Vancouver Whitecaps next Saturday.
Messi Takes the Puskás Throne
According to the "DAZN Football" network, Lionel Messi has become the most assist-providing player in football history with 405 assists, surpassing the Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás, the former Real Madrid star, who has dropped to second place with 404 assists.
Pele comes in third with 369 assists, followed by Johan Cruyff with 358 assists, and then Thomas Müller with 352 assists.
Messi's Numbers.. An Unbelievable Record
Messi has provided a total of 1321 goal contributions throughout his career (scoring 896 goals and assisting 405), along with winning 47 titles at the club and national team levels, continuing to write new chapters of his unique football legacy.