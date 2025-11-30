The Argentine star Lionel Messi has achieved a legendary milestone, providing an assist during his team Inter Miami's victory over New York City with a score of five goals to one, today (Sunday), in the Eastern Conference final of the American soccer league.

Messi assisted the third goal scored by his teammate Mateo Silveira in the 67th minute, leading his team to clinch the Eastern Conference title and qualify for the American league final, where Inter Miami will face Vancouver Whitecaps next Saturday.

Messi Takes the Puskás Throne

According to the "DAZN Football" network, Lionel Messi has become the most assist-providing player in football history with 405 assists, surpassing the Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás, the former Real Madrid star, who has dropped to second place with 404 assists.

Pele comes in third with 369 assists, followed by Johan Cruyff with 358 assists, and then Thomas Müller with 352 assists.

Messi's Numbers.. An Unbelievable Record

Messi has provided a total of 1321 goal contributions throughout his career (scoring 896 goals and assisting 405), along with winning 47 titles at the club and national team levels, continuing to write new chapters of his unique football legacy.