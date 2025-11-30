استعاد ليفربول نغمة الانتصارات في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ)، بعدما تغلّب على مضيفه وست هام يونايتد بهدفين دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب لندن ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من المسابقة.

وكان «الريدز» قد فقد ستّ نقاط في الجولتين الماضيتين، بخسارته أمام مانشستر سيتي بثلاثية نظيفة، ثم أمام نوتنغهام فورست بالنتيجة ذاتها.

صلاح بديلاً لأول مرة

وجلس النجم المصري محمد صلاح على مقاعد البدلاء للمرة الأولى في الدوري الإنجليزي تحت قيادة المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت.

إيزاك ينهي صيامه التهديفي

وسجّل المهاجم السويدي ألكسندر إيزاك أول أهدافه بقميص ليفربول في «البريميرليغ» في الدقيقة 60، قبل أن يضيف كودي غاكبو الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 90+2.

وشهد اللقاء طرد لاعب وست هام لوكاس باكيتا بعد حصوله على بطاقة صفراء ثانية في الدقيقة 84.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 21 نقطة ليتقدم إلى المركز الثامن، بينما تجمد رصيد وست هام عند 11 نقطة في المركز الـ17.