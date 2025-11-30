استعاد ليفربول نغمة الانتصارات في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ)، بعدما تغلّب على مضيفه وست هام يونايتد بهدفين دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب لندن ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من المسابقة.
وكان «الريدز» قد فقد ستّ نقاط في الجولتين الماضيتين، بخسارته أمام مانشستر سيتي بثلاثية نظيفة، ثم أمام نوتنغهام فورست بالنتيجة ذاتها.
صلاح بديلاً لأول مرة
وجلس النجم المصري محمد صلاح على مقاعد البدلاء للمرة الأولى في الدوري الإنجليزي تحت قيادة المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت.
إيزاك ينهي صيامه التهديفي
وسجّل المهاجم السويدي ألكسندر إيزاك أول أهدافه بقميص ليفربول في «البريميرليغ» في الدقيقة 60، قبل أن يضيف كودي غاكبو الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 90+2.
وشهد اللقاء طرد لاعب وست هام لوكاس باكيتا بعد حصوله على بطاقة صفراء ثانية في الدقيقة 84.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 21 نقطة ليتقدم إلى المركز الثامن، بينما تجمد رصيد وست هام عند 11 نقطة في المركز الـ17.
Liverpool regained their winning rhythm in the English Premier League after defeating their hosts West Ham United with two goals to nil, in the match that took place today (Sunday) at the London Stadium as part of the 13th round of the competition.
The "Reds" had lost six points in the last two rounds, suffering a defeat against Manchester City with a clean three-goal score, followed by another loss to Nottingham Forest with the same result.
Mohamed Salah on the Bench for the First Time
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah sat on the bench for the first time in the Premier League under the management of Dutch coach Arne Slot.
Isaac Ends His Goal Drought
Swedish striker Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool in the Premier League in the 60th minute, before Cody Gakpo added the second goal in the 90+2 minute.
The match saw the sending off of West Ham player Lucas Paquetá after receiving a second yellow card in the 84th minute.
Team Standings
With this result, Liverpool raised their points tally to 21, moving up to eighth place, while West Ham's points remained at 11 in 17th place.