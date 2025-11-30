حقق نيوكاسل يونايتد فوزاً عريضاً على مُضيفه إيفرتون بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

ثلاثية في الشوط الأول

افتتح نيوكاسل التسجيل بهدف سريع أحرزه مالك ثياو في الدقيقة الأولى، قبل أن يضيف لويس مايلي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 25، مستغلاً انهيار دفاع أصحاب الأرض.

وعزز نيك فولتماده التقدم بهدف ثالث في الدقيقة 45، لينهي نيوكاسل الشوط الأول متفوقاً بثلاثية نظيفة.

ثياو يقضي على آمال إيفرتون

وفي الدقيقة 58، قضى مالك ثياو على آمال إيفرتون في العودة، بتسجيل الهدف الرابع، بينما وقع كيرنان ديوسبري هال على هدف «التوفيز» الوحيد في الدقيقة 70.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع نيوكاسل رصيده إلى 18 نقطة في المركز الـ11 بجدول ترتيب «البريميرليغ»، متقدماً بفارق الأهداف على إيفرتون الذي تجمّد عند 18 نقطة أيضاً في المركز الـ14.