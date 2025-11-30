حقق نيوكاسل يونايتد فوزاً عريضاً على مُضيفه إيفرتون بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.
ثلاثية في الشوط الأول
افتتح نيوكاسل التسجيل بهدف سريع أحرزه مالك ثياو في الدقيقة الأولى، قبل أن يضيف لويس مايلي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 25، مستغلاً انهيار دفاع أصحاب الأرض.
وعزز نيك فولتماده التقدم بهدف ثالث في الدقيقة 45، لينهي نيوكاسل الشوط الأول متفوقاً بثلاثية نظيفة.
ثياو يقضي على آمال إيفرتون
وفي الدقيقة 58، قضى مالك ثياو على آمال إيفرتون في العودة، بتسجيل الهدف الرابع، بينما وقع كيرنان ديوسبري هال على هدف «التوفيز» الوحيد في الدقيقة 70.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذا الفوز، رفع نيوكاسل رصيده إلى 18 نقطة في المركز الـ11 بجدول ترتيب «البريميرليغ»، متقدماً بفارق الأهداف على إيفرتون الذي تجمّد عند 18 نقطة أيضاً في المركز الـ14.
Newcastle United achieved a resounding victory over their hosts Everton with a score of four goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Saturday), as part of the 13th round of the English Premier League.
Three Goals in the First Half
Newcastle opened the scoring with a quick goal from Malek Thiaw in the first minute, before Louis Miley added the second goal in the 25th minute, taking advantage of the collapse of the home defense.
Nick Pope further extended the lead with a third goal in the 45th minute, ending the first half with Newcastle leading three goals to nil.
Thiaw Dashes Everton's Hopes
In the 58th minute, Malek Thiaw dashed Everton's hopes of a comeback by scoring the fourth goal, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netted the only goal for the "Toffees" in the 70th minute.
Team Standings
With this victory, Newcastle raised their tally to 18 points, placing them 11th in the Premier League table, ahead of Everton on goal difference, who remain at 18 points in 14th place.