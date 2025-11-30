Newcastle United achieved a resounding victory over their hosts Everton with a score of four goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Saturday), as part of the 13th round of the English Premier League.

Three Goals in the First Half

Newcastle opened the scoring with a quick goal from Malek Thiaw in the first minute, before Louis Miley added the second goal in the 25th minute, taking advantage of the collapse of the home defense.

Nick Pope further extended the lead with a third goal in the 45th minute, ending the first half with Newcastle leading three goals to nil.

Thiaw Dashes Everton's Hopes

In the 58th minute, Malek Thiaw dashed Everton's hopes of a comeback by scoring the fourth goal, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netted the only goal for the "Toffees" in the 70th minute.

Team Standings

With this victory, Newcastle raised their tally to 18 points, placing them 11th in the Premier League table, ahead of Everton on goal difference, who remain at 18 points in 14th place.