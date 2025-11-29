تغلب برشلونة على ضيفه ديبورتيفو ألافيس بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

بداية مفاجئة من ألافيس

فاجأ ألافيس برشلونة بهدف مبكر في الدقيقة الأولى عبر بابلو إيباينييز، لكن ردّ أصحاب الأرض جاء سريعاً، بتوقيع لامين يامال في الدقيقة الثامنة.

ثنائية أولمو تقلب الموازين

ومنح داني أولمو برشلونة التقدم بتسجيل الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 26، قبل أن يعود ويضيف هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث للبلوغرانا في الدقيقة 90+3، ليحسم اللقاء لصالح فريقه.

الصدارة تعود إلى كامب نو

ورفع برشلونة رصيده إلى 34 نقطة في صدارة ترتيب «الليغا»، متقدماً بنقطتين على ريال مدريد، الذي يلتقي جيرونا غداً (الأحد) ضمن مباريات الجولة ذاتها.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد ألافيس عند 15 نقطة، بعدما تلقى هزيمته الثالثة على التوالي.