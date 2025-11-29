Barcelona defeated their guest Deportivo Alavés with three goals to one, in the match that took place today (Saturday) at the "Camp Nou" stadium, as part of the 13th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

Surprising Start from Alavés

Alavés surprised Barcelona with an early goal in the first minute by Pablo Ibáñez, but the home team responded quickly, with Lamine Yamal scoring in the eighth minute.

Olmo's Brace Turns the Tide

Dani Olmo gave Barcelona the lead by scoring the second goal in the 26th minute, before he returned to add his second personal goal and the third for the Blaugrana in the 90+3 minute, sealing the match in favor of his team.

Top Spot Returns to Camp Nou

Barcelona raised their tally to 34 points at the top of the "La Liga" standings, two points ahead of Real Madrid, who will face Girona tomorrow (Sunday) in the same round of matches.

On the other hand, Alavés' points remained at 15, after suffering their third consecutive defeat.