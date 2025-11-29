استعاد مانشستر سيتي توازنه في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ) بفوز قاتل على ليدز يونايتد بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أُقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13.
انطلاقة قوية للسيتي
افتتح مانشستر سيتي التسجيل بعد دقيقة واحدة فقط من صافرة البداية، قبل أن يضيف يوشكو غفارديول الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 25، مانحاً أصحاب الأرض أفضلية مريحة في الشوط الأول.
عودة قوية لليدز في الشوط الثاني
وانتفض ليدز بعد الاستراحة وسجّل هدفين متتاليين عبر دومينيك كالفيرت لوين ولوكاس نميشا في الدقيقتين 49 و68، ليعود بالمباراة إلى نقطة التعادل ويزيد من توتر الأجواء داخل «الاتحاد».
فودين يحسمها في الوقت القاتل
وفي الوقت الذي كانت تسير المباراة نحو التعادل، خطف فيل فودين هدف الفوز القاتل في الدقيقة 90+1، ليعيد السيتي إلى سكة الانتصارات بعد الخسارة أمام نيوكاسل في الجولة الماضية.
ترتيب الفريقين
ورفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 25 نقطة ليحتل المركز الثاني، بفارق أربع نقاط خلف المتصدر أرسنال، الذي تنتظره مواجهة قوية أمام تشيلسي غداً (الأحد).
على الجانب الآخر، تجمّد رصيد ليدز عند 11 نقطة في المركز الـ18، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الرابعة على التوالي.
Manchester City regained their balance in the English Premier League with a last-minute victory over Leeds United, winning three goals to two, in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the 13th round of the competition.
A Strong Start for City
Manchester City opened the scoring just one minute after the whistle, before Josko Gvardiol added the second goal in the 25th minute, giving the home side a comfortable lead in the first half.
A Strong Comeback for Leeds in the Second Half
Leeds rallied after the break and scored two consecutive goals through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha in the 49th and 68th minutes, bringing the match back to a tie and increasing the tension inside the "Etihad".
Foden Seals It in Injury Time
As the match seemed to be heading for a draw, Phil Foden snatched the winning goal in the 90+1 minute, bringing City back to winning ways after their loss to Newcastle in the previous round.
Team Standings
Manchester City raised their tally to 25 points, placing them second, four points behind the leaders Arsenal, who have a tough match against Chelsea tomorrow (Sunday).
On the other hand, Leeds' points remain at 11, sitting in 18th place, after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.