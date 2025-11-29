Manchester City regained their balance in the English Premier League with a last-minute victory over Leeds United, winning three goals to two, in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the 13th round of the competition.

A Strong Start for City

Manchester City opened the scoring just one minute after the whistle, before Josko Gvardiol added the second goal in the 25th minute, giving the home side a comfortable lead in the first half.

A Strong Comeback for Leeds in the Second Half

Leeds rallied after the break and scored two consecutive goals through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha in the 49th and 68th minutes, bringing the match back to a tie and increasing the tension inside the "Etihad".

Foden Seals It in Injury Time

As the match seemed to be heading for a draw, Phil Foden snatched the winning goal in the 90+1 minute, bringing City back to winning ways after their loss to Newcastle in the previous round.

Team Standings

Manchester City raised their tally to 25 points, placing them second, four points behind the leaders Arsenal, who have a tough match against Chelsea tomorrow (Sunday).

On the other hand, Leeds' points remain at 11, sitting in 18th place, after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.