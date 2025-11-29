استعاد مانشستر سيتي توازنه في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ) بفوز قاتل على ليدز يونايتد بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أُقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13.

انطلاقة قوية للسيتي

افتتح مانشستر سيتي التسجيل بعد دقيقة واحدة فقط من صافرة البداية، قبل أن يضيف يوشكو غفارديول الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 25، مانحاً أصحاب الأرض أفضلية مريحة في الشوط الأول.

عودة قوية لليدز في الشوط الثاني

وانتفض ليدز بعد الاستراحة وسجّل هدفين متتاليين عبر دومينيك كالفيرت لوين ولوكاس نميشا في الدقيقتين 49 و68، ليعود بالمباراة إلى نقطة التعادل ويزيد من توتر الأجواء داخل «الاتحاد».

فودين يحسمها في الوقت القاتل

وفي الوقت الذي كانت تسير المباراة نحو التعادل، خطف فيل فودين هدف الفوز القاتل في الدقيقة 90+1، ليعيد السيتي إلى سكة الانتصارات بعد الخسارة أمام نيوكاسل في الجولة الماضية.

ترتيب الفريقين

ورفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 25 نقطة ليحتل المركز الثاني، بفارق أربع نقاط خلف المتصدر أرسنال، الذي تنتظره مواجهة قوية أمام تشيلسي غداً (الأحد).

على الجانب الآخر، تجمّد رصيد ليدز عند 11 نقطة في المركز الـ18، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الرابعة على التوالي.