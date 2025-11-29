Samuel Eto'o has been re-elected as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation for a new four-year term.

Eto'o received 85 votes out of 87, being the only candidate for the position, and the support rate of 97.7% reflects the General Assembly's confidence in continuing the project he started in 2021.

Government Conflict Over Elections

The voting process took place despite the opposition from the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports, which called for the cancellation of the General Assembly; however, the Ministry of Local Administration rejected the decision and supported holding the General Assembly as scheduled.

Hopes for Correcting the Football Path

The legendary Cameroonian striker hopes to bring about a positive change within Cameroonian football, especially after the failure in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the national team's inability to reach the World Cup that will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Message of Thanks and Commitment to Continue

In a statement issued after the voting, Eto'o expressed his gratitude for the renewed trust in him and pledged to continue working on the development of Cameroonian football.