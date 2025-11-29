أُعيد انتخاب صامويل إيتو رئيساً للاتحاد الكاميروني لكرة القدم لولاية جديدة مدتها أربع سنوات.

وحصل إيتو على 85 صوتاً من أصل 87، في ظل كونه المرشح الوحيد للمنصب، وتعكس نسبة التأييد التي بلغت 97.7% ثقة الجمعية العمومية في استكمال المشروع الذي بدأه عام 2021.

صراع حكومي حول الانتخابات

وجاءت عملية التصويت رغم معارضة وزارة الرياضة الكاميرونية، التي طالبت بإلغاء الجمعية العمومية، غير أن وزارة الإدارة المحلية رفضت القرار، وأيّدت عقد الجمعية العمومية في موعدها.

آمال بتصحيح المسار الكروي

ويأمل مهاجم الكاميرون الأسطوري، في إحداث نقلة إيجابية داخل كرة القدم الكاميرونية، خصوصاً بعد الإخفاق في تصفيات كأس العالم 2026 وفشل المنتخب في بلوغ المونديال الذي سيقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

رسالة شكر وتعهد بالاستمرار

وفي بيان أصدره بعد التصويت، أعرب إيتو عن امتنانه للثقة المتجددة فيه وتعهد بمواصلة العمل على تطوير كرة القدم الكاميرونية.