Neymar da Silva led his team Santos to a valuable victory over Sport Recife with three goals to none today (Saturday) in the Brazilian league.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Neymar ignored doctors' recommendations not to participate, as he played the match despite suffering from a knee injury that was expected to keep him off the field until the end of this year.

Notable Offensive Brilliance

Neymar opened the scoring in the 25th minute after a well-organized counterattack, before returning in the second half to provide an assist for the third goal scored by João Schmidt with a header in the 67th minute.

With this victory, Santos raised its points total to 41, placing them in fifteenth position in the Brazilian league standings, but they are still threatened with relegation as the competition intensifies in the final rounds.

Neymar: The Injury is Annoying.. But I Will Continue

After the match, Neymar said: "I am physically fine and improving day by day. The knee injury is annoying, but it won't stop me from playing. My entire focus now is on Santos and bringing it back to its rightful place."