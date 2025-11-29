قاد نيمار دا سيلفا فريقه سانتوس لتحقيق فوز ثمين على سبورت ريسيفي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الدوري البرازيلي.

وبحسب صحيفة سبورت الإسبانية، فقد تجاهل نيمار توصيات الأطباء بعدم المشاركة، إذ خاض المباراة رغم معاناته من إصابة في الركبة كان متوقعاً أن تُبعده عن الملاعب حتى نهاية العام الجاري.

تألق هجومي لافت

افتتح نيمار التسجيل في الدقيقة 25 بعد هجمة مرتدة منظمة، قبل أن يعود في الشوط الثاني ويقدّم تمريرة حاسمة للهدف الثالث الذي سجله جواو شميدت بضربة رأس في الدقيقة 67.

بهذا الانتصار، رفع سانتوس رصيده إلى 41 نقطة في المركز الخامس عشر بجدول ترتيب الدوري البرازيلي، إلا أنه لا يزال مهدداً بالهبوط مع اشتداد المنافسة في الجولات الأخيرة.

نيمار: الإصابة مزعجة.. لكنني مستمر

وعقب المباراة، قال نيمار: «أنا بخير بدنياً وأتحسن يوماً بعد يوم، إصابة الركبة مزعجة، لكنها لن تمنعني من اللعب، كل تركيزي الآن على سانتوس وإعادته إلى مكانه الطبيعي».