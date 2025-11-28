The seasoned Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is preparing to leave Monterrey in Mexico as his contract ends next December, paving the way for a potential return to European football.

According to the Spanish program "El Chiringuito," Ramos aspires to return to play in La Liga, or at least to experience something new within the European continent if suitable offers come his way.

Reasons for the Return: Family and the World Cup

The program reported that Ramos's desire to return to Europe is due to two main reasons: his preference for family stability in Europe over life in Mexico, along with his dream of participating in the World Cup with the Spanish national team, which still shines in his mind.

A Chance Not to be Dismissed

It was noted that Ramos's dream of returning to the national team is not entirely far-fetched from the player's perspective, as he believes that regular participation in a strong European league could convince coach Luis de la Fuente to reconsider including him in the squad.

Monterrey: A Stop After a Long European Journey

The 39-year-old defender joined Monterrey last February on a free transfer, after a successful career in Europe wearing the jerseys of Sevilla, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.