يستعدّ المدافع الإسباني المخضرم سيرجيو راموس لمغادرة صفوف مونتيري المكسيكي مع انتهاء عقده في ديسمبر القادم، تمهيداً لعودة محتملة إلى الملاعب الأوروبية.

وبحسب برنامج «الشيرنغيتو» الإسباني، يطمح راموس إلى العودة للعب في الدوري الإسباني، أو على الأقل خوض تجربة جديدة داخل القارة الأوروبية إذا وصلته عروض مناسبة.

أسباب العودة.. الأسرة والمونديال

وأفاد البرنامج بأن رغبة راموس في العودة لأوروبا تعود لسببين رئيسيين: تفضيله الاستقرار الأسري في أوروبا على الحياة في المكسيك، إلى جانب حلم المشاركة في كأس العالم مع المنتخب الإسباني، الذي لا يزال يلمع في ذهنه.

فرصة ليست مستبعدة

وأشار إلى أن حلم راموس بالعودة للمنتخب ليس بعيداً تماماً من وجهة نظر اللاعب، إذ يرى أن المشاركة بانتظام في دوري أوروبي قوي قد تقنع المدرب لويس دي لا فوينتي بإعادة النظر في ضمه للقائمة.

محطة مونتيري بعد رحلة أوروبية طويلة

وانضم المدافع - البالغ من العمر 39 عاماً - إلى مونتيري في فبراير الماضي في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد مسيرة حافلة في أوروبا بقمصان إشبيلية وريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان.