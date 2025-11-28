In a scene that combines the worlds of football and aviation, the "Stade de la Meinau," which hosted an exciting match yesterday between English Crystal Palace and French Strasbourg in the Europa League, has become the center of attention for football fans around the world thanks to its unique new design that incorporates parts from 30 decommissioned Airbus A340 passenger planes.

The stadium, which witnessed Strasbourg's victory with a score of 2-1, became the star of the match thanks to its innovative southern facade, covered with 196 panels made from aircraft structures, providing fans with a stunning visual appearance resembling a "spaceship," as described by British newspapers.

According to a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail," the new southern facade, known as "Brise Soleil," has turned into an architectural masterpiece resembling rows of aircraft at a giant airport, where the structures have been precisely cut to form curved metal panels that reflect light artistically, giving the stadium a futuristic appearance that combines sports heritage with environmental technology.

The southern stand, which accommodates 12,000 spectators, features two terraces dedicated to celebrations, overlooking the adjacent park, and open spaces that allow fans of both teams to interact during matches, with panoramic views of the historic city of Strasbourg.

The "Stade de la Meinau," which opened in 1921, is one of the oldest and most famous stadiums in France, and is home to Racing Club de Strasbourg, which plays in Ligue 1. The stadium currently has a capacity of 26,109 spectators and has witnessed historic events such as the European Cup for Champions in 1961, but it had been suffering from renovation needs due to its long age and outdated infrastructure.

In January 2021, the European Union of Cities announced a complete renovation project costing 160 million euros, led by the architectural firm that designed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The redevelopment process of the stadium is still ongoing over the next nine months, with the project scheduled for completion in August, which will increase the stadium's seating capacity from 26,000 to 32,000 spectators.

The design has sparked a wave of global admiration, with extensive coverage in the media, which described it as a "sports architectural revolution." In France, the Ministry of Sports praised the project as a "model for green sports," while the Strasbourg club expressed hope to attract new sports tourists, especially with the hosting of advanced stages in the Europa League.