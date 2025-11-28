في مشهد يجمع بين عالمي الكرة والطيران، أصبح ملعب «ستاد دو لا ميناو» الذي استضاف أمس، مواجهة مثيرة بين كريستال بالاس الإنجليزي وستراسبورغ الفرنسي في إطار الدوري الأوروبي، محط أنظار عشاق الساحرة المستديرة حول العالم بفضل تصميمه الجديد الفريد الذي يعتمد على أجزاء من 30 طائرة ركاب معطلة من طراز «إيرباص A340».

الملعب، الذي شهد انتصار ستراسبورغ بنتيجة 2-1، تحول إلى نجم المباراة بفضل واجهته الجنوبية المبتكرة، التي غطتها 196 لوحًا مصنوعًا من هياكل الطائرات، ما منح الجماهير مظهرًا بصريًا مذهلاً يشبه «سفينة فضائية»، كما وصفتها الصحف البريطانية.

ووفقًا لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن الواجهة الجنوبية الجديدة، التي تُعرف باسم «بريز سولي» تحولت إلى تحفة معمارية تشبه صفوف الطائرات في مطار عملاق، حيث تم تم قص الهياكل بدقة لتشكل لوحات معدنية منحنية تعكس الضوء بطريقة فنية، ما يمنح الملعب مظهرًا مستقبليًا يجمع بين التراث الرياضي والتكنولوجيا البيئية.

ويتميز المدرج الجنوبي الذي يتسع لـ12,000 متفرج بشرفتين مخصصتين للاحتفالات، تطل على الحديقة المجاورة، ومساحات مفتوحة تسمح لجماهير الفريقين بالتفاعل أثناء المباريات، مع إطلالات بانورامية على مدينة ستراسبورغ التاريخية.

ويُعد «ستاد دو لا ميناو»، الذي افتتح في عام 1921، أحد أقدم وأشهر الملاعب في فرنسا، ومقر نادي ريسينغ كلوب دي ستراسبورغ، الذي يلعب في الدوري الفرنسي الأول، ويتسع الملعب حاليًا لـ26,109 متفرجين، وشهد تاريخه أحداثًا تاريخية مثل كأس أوروبا للأبطال عام 1961، لكنه كان يعاني من احتياجات ترميم بسبب عمره الطويل والبنية التحتية القديمة.

وفي يناير 2021، أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي للمدن عن مشروع تجديد كامل بتكلفة 160 مليون يورو، يقوده مكتب المهندسين المعماريين الذي صمم ملعب توتنهام هوتسبير.

ولا تزال عملية إعادة تطوير الملعب مستمرة خلال التسعة أشهر القادمة حيث من المقرر اكتمال المشروع في أغسطس القادم ليرتفع عدد مقاعد الملعب من 26 ألفا إلى 32 ألف متفرج.

وأثار التصميم موجة إعجاب عالمية، مع تغطية واسعة في وسائل إعلام، التي وصفتها بـ«ثورة معمارية رياضية»، وفي فرنسا، أشادت وزارة الرياضة بالمشروع كـ«نموذج للرياضة الخضراء»، بينما أعرب نادي ستراسبورغ عن أمله في جذب سياح رياضيين جدد، خصوصاً مع استضافة مراحل متقدمة في الدوري الأوروبي.