Liverpool suffered a heavy defeat at home against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, losing four goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at Anfield, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

The start of the match was shocking for Liverpool fans, as Virgil van Dijk committed a strange handball just six minutes in, resulting in a penalty for the visitors, which Ivan Perisic converted to give them the lead with a shot that deceived goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool quickly managed to equalize when Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 16th minute with a shot from inside the penalty area, bringing the team back into the game.

Dutch Dominance in the Second Half

At the start of the second half, PSV regained control, and Guus Til scored the second goal in the 55th minute after a through ball from Mauro Junior.

Moroccan player Shaheen Drioush extended the Dutch team's lead by adding the third goal in the 73rd minute, following up on a ball that rebounded off the post.

In stoppage time, the same player scored the fourth goal, capitalizing on a cross from Sergiño Dest that he easily put into the net.

With this loss, Liverpool's points total remained at 9, placing them in 13th position, while PSV Eindhoven increased their tally to 8 points, moving up to 15th place in the standings.