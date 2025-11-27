تكبّد ليفربول الإنجليزي هزيمة قاسية على أرضه أمام آيندهوفن الهولندي بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

جاءت بداية المباراة صادمة لجماهير ليفربول، بعدما تسبب فيرجيل فان دايك بلمسة يد غريبة في ركلة جزاء للضيوف بعد ستّ دقائق فقط، ليسجل إيفان بيريسيتش هدف التقدم بتسديدة خدعت الحارس جورجي مامارداشفيلي.

لاعبو ليفربول بعد الخسارة.

ونجح ليفربول في العودة سريعاً، حين أدرك دومينيك سوبوسلاي التعادل في الدقيقة 16 بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، ليعيد الفريق إلى أجواء اللقاء.

تفوق هولندي في الشوط الثاني

مع بداية الشوط الثاني، استعاد آيندهوفن زمام المبادرة، وتمكن غوس تيل من تسجيل الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 55 بعد تمريرة بينية من ماورو جونيور.

وعزز المغربي شهيب دريوش تفوق الفريق الهولندي بإضافة الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 73، بعد متابعته لكرة ارتدت من القائم.

وفي الوقت بدل الضائع، عاد اللاعب ذاته ليوقع على رابع الأهداف، مستثمراً تمريرة عرضية من سيرجينو ديست أسكنها الشباك بسهولة.

وبهذه الخسارة، تجمّد رصيد ليفربول عند 9 نقاط في المركز الـ13، فيما رفع آيندهوفن رصيده إلى 8 نقاط متقدماً إلى المركز الـ15 في جدول الترتيب.