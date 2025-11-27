تكبّد ليفربول الإنجليزي هزيمة قاسية على أرضه أمام آيندهوفن الهولندي بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.
جاءت بداية المباراة صادمة لجماهير ليفربول، بعدما تسبب فيرجيل فان دايك بلمسة يد غريبة في ركلة جزاء للضيوف بعد ستّ دقائق فقط، ليسجل إيفان بيريسيتش هدف التقدم بتسديدة خدعت الحارس جورجي مامارداشفيلي.
ونجح ليفربول في العودة سريعاً، حين أدرك دومينيك سوبوسلاي التعادل في الدقيقة 16 بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، ليعيد الفريق إلى أجواء اللقاء.
تفوق هولندي في الشوط الثاني
مع بداية الشوط الثاني، استعاد آيندهوفن زمام المبادرة، وتمكن غوس تيل من تسجيل الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 55 بعد تمريرة بينية من ماورو جونيور.
وعزز المغربي شهيب دريوش تفوق الفريق الهولندي بإضافة الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 73، بعد متابعته لكرة ارتدت من القائم.
وفي الوقت بدل الضائع، عاد اللاعب ذاته ليوقع على رابع الأهداف، مستثمراً تمريرة عرضية من سيرجينو ديست أسكنها الشباك بسهولة.
وبهذه الخسارة، تجمّد رصيد ليفربول عند 9 نقاط في المركز الـ13، فيما رفع آيندهوفن رصيده إلى 8 نقاط متقدماً إلى المركز الـ15 في جدول الترتيب.
Liverpool suffered a heavy defeat at home against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, losing four goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at Anfield, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.
The start of the match was shocking for Liverpool fans, as Virgil van Dijk committed a strange handball just six minutes in, resulting in a penalty for the visitors, which Ivan Perisic converted to give them the lead with a shot that deceived goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili.
Liverpool quickly managed to equalize when Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 16th minute with a shot from inside the penalty area, bringing the team back into the game.
Dutch Dominance in the Second Half
At the start of the second half, PSV regained control, and Guus Til scored the second goal in the 55th minute after a through ball from Mauro Junior.
Moroccan player Shaheen Drioush extended the Dutch team's lead by adding the third goal in the 73rd minute, following up on a ball that rebounded off the post.
In stoppage time, the same player scored the fourth goal, capitalizing on a cross from Sergiño Dest that he easily put into the net.
With this loss, Liverpool's points total remained at 9, placing them in 13th position, while PSV Eindhoven increased their tally to 8 points, moving up to 15th place in the standings.