حقق أتلتيكو مدريد فوزاً مثيراً على ضيفه إنتر ميلان بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.
انتهى الشوط الأول بتقدم أتلتيكو بهدف جوليان ألفاريز، الذي استغل هجمة مرتدة انتهت بعرضية أخطأ الدفاع الإيطالي في التعامل معها، ليودعها المهاجم الأرجنتيني في الشباك.
وفي بداية الشوط الثاني، نجح إنتر ميلان في تعديل النتيجة بالدقيقة 54 عبر بيوتر زيلينسكي، بعد تسديدة دقيقة من داخل منطقة الجزاء.
خيمينيز يوجّه الضربة القاضية
وخطف خوسيه خيمينيز الفوز لأتلتيكو مدريد في الدقيقة 90+3، بضربة رأس قوية سكنت الزاوية اليسرى لحارس إنتر.
وبهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد إنتر ميلان عند 12 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما رفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى 9 نقاط في المركز الـ12.
Atletico Madrid achieved a thrilling victory over their guest Inter Milan with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Riyadh Metroplitano" Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.
The first half ended with Atletico leading by a goal from Julian Alvarez, who capitalized on a counter-attack that ended with a cross that the Italian defense mishandled, allowing the Argentine striker to slot it into the net.
At the beginning of the second half, Inter Milan managed to equalize in the 54th minute through Piotr Zielinski, with a precise shot from inside the penalty area.
Jimenez Delivers the Knockout Blow
Jose Jimenez snatched the victory for Atletico Madrid in the 90+3 minute, with a powerful header that found the left corner of the Inter goalkeeper.
With this result, Inter Milan's points remain at 12, placing them fourth in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Atletico Madrid raised their tally to 9 points, sitting in 12th place.