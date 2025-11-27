حقق أتلتيكو مدريد فوزاً مثيراً على ضيفه إنتر ميلان بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

انتهى الشوط الأول بتقدم أتلتيكو بهدف جوليان ألفاريز، الذي استغل هجمة مرتدة انتهت بعرضية أخطأ الدفاع الإيطالي في التعامل معها، ليودعها المهاجم الأرجنتيني في الشباك.

وفي بداية الشوط الثاني، نجح إنتر ميلان في تعديل النتيجة بالدقيقة 54 عبر بيوتر زيلينسكي، بعد تسديدة دقيقة من داخل منطقة الجزاء.

خيمينيز يوجّه الضربة القاضية

وخطف خوسيه خيمينيز الفوز لأتلتيكو مدريد في الدقيقة 90+3، بضربة رأس قوية سكنت الزاوية اليسرى لحارس إنتر.

وبهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد إنتر ميلان عند 12 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما رفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى 9 نقاط في المركز الـ12.