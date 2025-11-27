Atletico Madrid achieved a thrilling victory over their guest Inter Milan with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Riyadh Metroplitano" Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

The first half ended with Atletico leading by a goal from Julian Alvarez, who capitalized on a counter-attack that ended with a cross that the Italian defense mishandled, allowing the Argentine striker to slot it into the net.

At the beginning of the second half, Inter Milan managed to equalize in the 54th minute through Piotr Zielinski, with a precise shot from inside the penalty area.

Jimenez Delivers the Knockout Blow

Jose Jimenez snatched the victory for Atletico Madrid in the 90+3 minute, with a powerful header that found the left corner of the Inter goalkeeper.

With this result, Inter Milan's points remain at 12, placing them fourth in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Atletico Madrid raised their tally to 9 points, sitting in 12th place.