The Prince of Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, visited today (Sunday) the child Anoud Al-Turaifi (of Sudanese nationality), who is hospitalized at King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Buraidah, to check on her health condition following the traffic accident that she and her family were involved in, which resulted in the death of all her family members (may they rest in peace).

The Prince of Al-Qassim expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her in this painful tragedy, praying to Allah to grant her a swift recovery, to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, and to inspire their relatives with patience and solace.

During the visit, the Prince of Al-Qassim was briefed on the level of healthcare provided to her, directing that all necessary medical and psychological care be provided, highlighting the leadership's commitment to offering humanitarian and health care to all who need it.

For their part, the relatives of the child Anoud Al-Turaifi expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Al-Qassim for his visit and humanitarian gesture, and for his concern about the child's health condition, affirming that this unexpected initiative had a profound impact on their hearts, embodying the noble and humanitarian values that this nation and its leadership are known for.