زار أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأحد)، الطفلة العنود الطريفي (سودانية الجنسية)، المنوّمة بمستشفى الملك فهد التخصصي بمدينة بريدة، للاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية، عقب الحادثة المرورية التي تعرّضت لها مع أسرتها، وأسفرت عن وفاة أفراد أسرتها كاملة (رحمهم الله).

وأعرب أمير منطقة القصيم عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته لها في هذا المُصاب الأليم، داعياً الله تعالى أن يمنّ عليها بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.

واطّلع أمير منطقة القصيم خلال الزيارة على مستوى الرعاية الصحية المقدمة لها، موجّهاً بتوفير كل ما يلزم من العناية الطبية والنفسية لها، لافتاً الانتباه إلى حرص القيادة على تقديم الرعاية الإنسانية والصحية لكل من يحتاجها.

من جانبهم عبّر ذوو الطفلة العنود الطريفي عن شكرهم وامتنانهم لأمير منطقة القصيم على زيارته ولفتته الإنسانية، واطمئنانه على حالة الطفلة الصحية، مؤكدين أن هذه المبادرة غير المستغربة كان لها الأثر العميق في نفوسهم، وتُجسد القيم الإنسانية والنبيلة التي عُرف بها هذا الوطن وقيادته.