Chelsea defeated their host Crystal Palace with a score of 3-1 in the match held at Selhurst Park in London, as part of the 23rd round of the English Premier League.



With this result, Chelsea climbed to fourth place with 37 points, while Crystal Palace's tally remained at 28 points in 15th place.



Aston Villa overcame their host Newcastle United with a score of 2-0 at St. James' Park in Newcastle, raising their points total to 46 in third place, while Newcastle remained in ninth place with 33 points.



In a third match, Brentford lost to their guest Nottingham Forest with a score of 2-0 at the Gtech Stadium in the capital London, increasing Nottingham Forest's points total to 25 in 18th place, while Brentford occupies eighth place with 33 points.