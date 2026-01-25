فاز تشيلسي على مضيفه كريستال بالاس بنتيجة 3-1، في المواجهة التي أقيمت على ملعب «سيلهرست بارك» بمدينة لندن، ضمن الجولة الـ23 من منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.


وبهذه النتيجة، صعد تشيلسي للمركز الرابع بـ37 نقطة، فيما تجمَّد رصيد كريستال بالاس عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ15.


وتغلَّب أستون فيلا على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد بهدفين دون مقابل، على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك» بمدينة نيوكاسل، ليرفع رصيده النقطي إلى 46 نقطة في المركز الثالث، فيما بقي نيوكاسل في المركز التاسع بـ33 نقطة.


وفي مباراة ثالثة، خسر برينتفورد أمام ضيفه نوتنغهام فورست بهدفين دون رد، على ملعب «جي تك» بالعاصمة لندن، ليزيد رصيد نوتنغهام فورست النقطي إلى 25 نقطة في المركز الـ18، فيما يحتل برينتفورد المركز الثامن برصيد 33 نقطة.