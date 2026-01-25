Manchester United achieved a thrilling victory over their hosts Arsenal with a score of three goals to two, in the match that took place today (Sunday) at the "Emirates" Stadium, as part of the 23rd round of the English Premier League.

This is the second consecutive victory for the "Red Devils" under the leadership of new coach Michael Carrick, after defeating their neighbor Manchester City 2-0 in the previous round.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 29th minute, when Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez accidentally scored an own goal, giving the home side the lead.

However, Manchester United's response did not take long, as Bryan Mbeumo equalized in the 37th minute, capitalizing on a grave mistake by Zubimendi, ending the first half in a positive draw.

In the second half, Manchester United took the lead with a powerful shot from Patrick Durgou, which hit the crossbar before finding the back of the net in the 50th minute, igniting the atmosphere in the stands.

The "Gunners" pressed in the final minutes, until Mikel Merino managed to score the equalizer in the 84th minute, bringing the match back to square one.

But Manchester United did not give up, as Kunya fired a rocket from outside the penalty area in the 87th minute, settling in the net, shocking Arsenal fans.

Team Standings

With this result, Arsenal's points remain at 50 at the top of the English Premier League table, 4 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

On the other hand, Manchester United raised their points to 38, moving up to fourth place, boosting their hopes of competing for the spots qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.