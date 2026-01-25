حقق مانشستر يونايتد فوزاً مثيراً على مضيفه أرسنال بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «الإمارات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).

ويُعد هذا الانتصار الثاني على التوالي لـ«الشياطين الحمر» تحت قيادة المدرب الجديد مايكل كاريك، بعد أن فاز على جاره مانشستر سيتي 2-0 في الجولة الماضية.

افتتح أرسنال التسجيل في الدقيقة 29، بعدما سجل مدافع مانشستر يونايتد ليساندرو مارتينيز هدفاً عكسياً بالخطأ في مرماه، مانحاً أصحاب الأرض التقدم.

لكن رد مانشستر يونايتد لم يتأخر كثيراً، إذ أدرك برايان مبيومو هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 37، مستغلاً خطأ فادحاً من زوبيميندي، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي.

وفي الشوط الثاني، تقدم مانشستر يونايتد عبر تسديدة قوية أطلقها باتريك دورغو، اصطدمت بالعارضة قبل أن تسكن شباك أرسنال في الدقيقة 50، لتشتعل أجواء اللقاء في المدرجات.

وضغط «المدفعجية» في الدقائق الأخيرة، حتى تمكن ميكل ميرينو من تسجيل هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 84، ليعيد المباراة إلى نقطة البداية.

لكن مانشستر يونايتد لم يستسلم، إذ أطلق كونيا قذيفة من خارج منطقة الجزاء في الدقيقة 87، استقرت في الشباك، وسط صدمة جماهير أرسنال.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد أرسنال عند 50 نقطة في صدارة جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، بفارق 4 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني.

في المقابل، رفع مانشستر يونايتد رصيده إلى 38 نقطة، ليتقدم إلى المركز الرابع، ويعزز آماله في المنافسة على المراكز المؤهلة لبطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.