Thousands of Japanese flocked to Ueno Zoo in Tokyo to bid a final farewell to the last two giant pandas in Japan, ahead of their anticipated return to China on Tuesday, in a scene filled with overwhelming emotions and sadness.

The zoo witnessed long queues, where visitors waited up to 3 and a half hours to see the famous twin pandas, Xiao Xiao and Li Li, for the last time, amidst an emotional atmosphere where many expressed their sorrow, while cameras captured moments of crying and deep emotion among the visitors.

This farewell comes at a politically sensitive time, as tensions between Tokyo and Beijing are rising, particularly after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi's remarks that Japan would intervene militarily if China launched an attack on Taiwan, which angered Beijing.

With the departure of the twins, Japan will be completely free of pandas for the first time since 1972, the year that saw the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries, giving the event a symbolic dimension that goes beyond being an emotional occasion.

The giant panda is considered one of the tools of China's "soft diplomacy," as Beijing has been lending them to friendly or even competing countries since the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949, as a gesture of political and cultural goodwill.

However, China retains full ownership of all pandas it lends abroad, including the cubs born in other countries, in exchange for an annual fee of about one million dollars for each pair of pandas.

According to the Tokyo local government, more than 108,000 people competed for only about 4,400 tickets made available for the final farewell visit.

Xiao Xiao and Li Li were born in 2021 at Ueno Zoo, and they are the result of a research cooperation program for breeding, where their parents, Shin Shin and Ri Ri, were borrowed from China to Japan.

In recent years, panda loans have coincided with major trade agreements; in 2011, an agreement was made to loan pandas to Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland alongside negotiations to export salmon, Land Rover vehicles, and energy technologies to China.

Panda loan agreements typically last for 10 years, with the possibility of extension, but the future of any new loan to Japan remains uncertain amid escalating political disputes.

Tensions have recently intensified after China tightened restrictions on exports of materials related to rare minerals to Japan, as part of a series of reciprocal measures reflecting the deterioration of relations between the two countries.