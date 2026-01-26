توافد آلاف اليابانيين إلى حديقة أوينو للحيوانات في طوكيو لإلقاء نظرة الوداع الأخيرة على آخر دبّين من فصيلة الباندا العملاقة في اليابان، قبيل عودتهما المرتقبة إلى الصين الثلاثاء، في مشهد طغت عليه المشاعر الجياشة والحزن.

وشهدت الحديقة طوابير طويلة، انتظر فيها الزوار ما يصل إلى 3 ساعات ونصف الساعة لرؤية التوأم الشهير شياو شياو ولي لي للمرة الأخيرة، وسط أجواء عاطفية عبّر خلالها كثيرون عن حزنهم، فيما وثّقت عدسات الكاميرات لحظات بكاء وتأثر بين الزائرين.

ويأتي هذا الوداع في توقيت بالغ الحساسية سياسياً، إذ تشهد العلاقات بين طوكيو وبكين توتراً متصاعداً، لاسيما بعد تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكاييتشي التي قالت فيها إن اليابان ستتدخل عسكرياً في حال شنت الصين هجوماً على تايوان، ما أثار غضب بكين.

وبمغادرة التوأم، تصبح اليابان خالية تماماً من دببة الباندا للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1972، وهو العام الذي شهد تطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين، ما يمنح الحدث بعداً رمزياً يتجاوز كونه مناسبة عاطفية.

وتُعدّ الباندا العملاقة إحدى أدوات «الدبلوماسية الناعمة» الصينية، إذ دأبت بكين منذ تأسيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية عام 1949 على إقراضها لدول صديقة أو حتى منافسة، في بادرة حسن نية سياسية وثقافية.

غير أن الصين تحتفظ بالملكية الكاملة لجميع دببة الباندا التي تعيرها للخارج، بما في ذلك الدببة الصغار المولودة في دول أخرى، مقابل رسم سنوي يبلغ نحو مليون دولار لكل زوج من الباندا.

وبحسب حكومة طوكيو المحلية، تنافس أكثر من 108 آلاف شخص على نحو 4,400 بطاقة فقط أُتيحت لزيارة الوداع الأخيرة.

وُلد شياو شياو ولي لي عام 2021 في حديقة أوينو، وهما نتاج برنامج تعاون بحثي للتكاثر، حيث كان والداهما شين شين وري ري معارين من الصين إلى اليابان.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تزامنت إعارات الباندا مع اتفاقيات تجارية كبرى؛ ففي عام 2011، جرى الاتفاق على إعارة باندا إلى حديقة إدنبرة في أسكتلندا بالتوازي مع مفاوضات لتصدير سمك السلمون ومركبات لاند روفر وتقنيات طاقة إلى الصين.

وعادة ما تمتد اتفاقيات إعارة الباندا لمدة 10 سنوات، مع إمكانية التمديد، إلا أن مستقبل أي إعارة جديدة لليابان لا يزال غامضاً في ظل تصاعد الخلافات السياسية.

وقد زادت حدة التوتر أخيراً بعدما شددت الصين قيودها على صادرات المواد المرتبطة بالمعادن النادرة إلى اليابان، في إطار سلسلة من الإجراءات المتبادلة التي تعكس تدهور العلاقات بين البلدين.