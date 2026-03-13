أشعلت الفنانة المصرية شريهان مواقع التواصل بعد هجوم وجّهته إلى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، على خلفية تصريحات مثيرة للجدل أدلى بها حول الإسلام خلال مؤتمر أمني في إسرائيل.

وفي تفاصيل الواقعة، نشرت شريهان عبر خاصية القصص في حسابها على "إنستغرام" مقتطفًا من تصريح لنتنياهو يقول فيه إن الإسلام، سواءً كان سنّيًا أو شيعيًا، يشكل تهديدًا للعالم. ولم تتأخر الفنانة المصرية في الرد، إذ علّقت على التصريح بعبارة قصيرة وحادة قالت فيها: «ما أحقرك!».

وجاء تعليق شريهان متجهًا مباشرة إلى نتنياهو، الذي يواجه منذ عام 2024 مذكرة توقيف صادرة عن المحكمة الجنائية الدولية على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.

وكان نتنياهو قد أدلى بتصريحاته خلال مؤتمر لجهاز الأمن العام الإسرائيلي الشاباك، حيث تحدث عن سعي إسرائيل إلى تشكيل محور سياسي لمواجهة ما وصفه بـ«المحور الشيعي» من جهة، و«المحور السني المرتبط بجماعة الإخوان المسلمين» من جهة أخرى.

وأضاف أن بلاده تسعى إلى بناء شبكة تحالفات إقليمية ودولية لمواجهة ما اعتبره «محاور راديكالية»، مشيرًا إلى علاقات إسرائيل مع الولايات المتحدة وعدد من الدول في آسيا وأفريقيا والشرق الأوسط.

تصريحات نتنياهو وتعليق شريهان السريع عليها فتحا بابًا واسعًا للنقاش على المنصات الرقمية، خصوصًا مع تناقل العبارة التي استخدمتها الفنانة المصرية في ردها المباشر عليه.