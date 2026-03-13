The Egyptian artist Sherihan ignited social media after launching an attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following controversial statements he made about Islam during a security conference in Israel.

In the details of the incident, Sherihan posted a snippet of Netanyahu's statement on her Instagram Stories, in which he said that Islam, whether Sunni or Shia, poses a threat to the world. The Egyptian artist did not hesitate to respond, commenting on the statement with a short and sharp phrase saying: "How despicable you are!".

Sherihan's comment was directed straight at Netanyahu, who has been facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Netanyahu made his statements during a conference for the Israeli Security Agency, the Shin Bet, where he spoke about Israel's efforts to form a political axis to confront what he described as the "Shia axis" on one hand, and the "Sunni axis linked to the Muslim Brotherhood" on the other.

He added that his country is seeking to build a network of regional and international alliances to counter what he considered "radical axes," referring to Israel's relations with the United States and several countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Netanyahu's statements and Sherihan's quick comment on them opened a wide door for discussion on digital platforms, especially with the circulation of the phrase used by the Egyptian artist in her direct response to him.