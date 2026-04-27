أعلنت الجهات المختصة في البحرين، اليوم (الإثنين)، إسقاط الجنسية عن 69 شخصاً من أصول غير بحرينية، على خلفية تورطهم في أعمال تمس الأمن الوطني، شملت التعاطف وتمجيد الأعمال العدائية الإيرانية، إلى جانب التخابر مع جهات خارجية، بما يشكل تهديداً لأمن واستقرار البلاد.


وتندرج هذه الخطوة ضمن الأطر القانونية التي تعتمدها مملكة البحرين لحماية أمنها الوطني، إذ تتيح القوانين إسقاط الجنسية في حالات محددة ترتبط بتهديد أمن الدولة أو الإضرار بمصالحها العليا، خصوصاً في القضايا المرتبطة بالتخابر أو الارتباط بجهات خارجية معادية.


وفتحت البحرين ملف المواطَنة، ولجأت إلى اتخاذ إجراء أمني سيادي بإعادة النظر بمستحقي المواطَنة في أحدث استجابة تصحيحية لأوضاع حاملي الجنسية البحرينية الذين ارتكبوا أعمالاً تحت إطار «الخيانة العظمى». وفي خضم تداعيات الأوضاع الراهنة، تكررت إطاحة السلطات الأمنية البحرينية بأعضاء خلايا إرهابية داخل البلاد إثر تورطها بالتخابر مع أجهزة الاستخبارات الإيرانية بالتخطيط لاستهداف أمن البلاد، وتوثيق آثار هجمات إيران ضد البحرين، وتمرير معلومات دقيقة وحساسة للحرس الثوري الإيراني لزعزعة استقرار الأمن.