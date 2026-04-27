The relevant authorities in Bahrain announced today (Monday) the revocation of citizenship for 69 individuals of non-Bahraini origins, due to their involvement in activities that threaten national security, which included sympathizing with and glorifying Iranian hostile actions, as well as espionage with foreign entities, posing a threat to the security and stability of the country.



This step falls within the legal frameworks adopted by the Kingdom of Bahrain to protect its national security, as the laws allow for the revocation of citizenship in specific cases related to threats to state security or harm to its supreme interests, especially in cases linked to espionage or connections with hostile foreign entities.



Bahrain has opened the citizenship file and resorted to taking a sovereign security measure by reconsidering the eligibility for citizenship in the latest corrective response to the situations of Bahraini citizenship holders who have committed acts under the framework of "high treason." Amid the repercussions of the current situation, Bahraini security authorities have repeatedly dismantled terrorist cell members within the country following their involvement in espionage with Iranian intelligence agencies, planning to target the country's security, documenting the effects of Iranian attacks against Bahrain, and passing accurate and sensitive information to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to destabilize security.