لم يُمهل الموت الفنان السعودي عادل العتيبي لرؤية عمله الكوميدي الجديد «ثرو ثرو» على الشاشة، إذ وافته المنية تاركاً خلفه إرثاً فنياً ثرياً امتد لأكثر من 25 عاماً، شكّل خلالها حضوراً لافتاً في الدراما والكوميديا السعودية.

ومن المنتظر أن يُعرض المسلسل، الذي أخرجه جلال السالمي، قريباً عبر منصة «stc tv»، ليكون بمثابة الظهور الأخير للفنان الذي ظل وفياً لفنه حتى لحظاته الأخيرة.

حزن واسع في الوسط الفني

خيّم الحزن على الوسط الفني في المملكة عقب إعلان وفاة العتيبي، إذ نعاه فنانون ومتابعون بكلمات مؤثرة، مستذكرين مسيرته الحافلة وأدواره التي تركت بصمة واضحة في ذاكرة المشاهد السعودي والخليجي، خصوصاً في الأعمال التي جمعت بين الكوميديا الهادفة والطرح الاجتماعي.

عادل العتيبي

عادل العتيبي

مسيرة بدأت من «شؤون عائلية»

انطلقت رحلة العتيبي الفنية عام 1999 من خلال مشاركته في مسلسل «شؤون عائلية»، قبل أن يرسّخ اسمه واحداً من الوجوه المألوفة على الشاشة. وتنوّعت أعماله بين الدراما الاجتماعية والكوميديا، إذ شارك في عدد من المسلسلات البارزة، من بينها «الزمن والناس» و«عندما يكتمل القمر».

حضور لافت في «طاش ما طاش» وأعمال جماهيرية

ارتبط اسم العتيبي بسلسلة «طاش ما طاش»، إذ شارك في أجزائها الـ16 والـ17 والـ18، مساهماً في نجاح واحد من أبرز الأعمال الكوميدية الخليجية. كما شارك في «سيلفي» إلى جانب ناصر القصبي، و«العودة»، إضافة إلى العمل الدرامي «روميو وياليت» الذي عُرض هذا العام وحقق تفاعلاً جماهيرياً.

إرث فني باقٍ ووداع لا يُنسى

برحيله، يطوي العتيبي صفحة فنية حافلة بالعطاء، تاركاً خلفه إرثاً درامياً سيظل حاضراً في ذاكرة الجمهور، فيما يأتي «ثرو ثرو» رسالةَ وداعٍ أخيرة لفنان أحبّه الجمهور وارتبط اسمه بالكوميديا السعودية الأصيلة.