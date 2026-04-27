Death did not give Saudi artist Adel Al-Otaibi the chance to see his new comedy work "Thru Thru" on screen, as he passed away, leaving behind a rich artistic legacy that spanned over 25 years, during which he made a remarkable presence in Saudi drama and comedy.

The series, directed by Jalal Al-Salmi, is expected to be aired soon on the "stc tv" platform, marking the last appearance of the artist who remained loyal to his art until his final moments.

Widespread Mourning in the Artistic Community

Grief overshadowed the artistic community in the Kingdom following the announcement of Al-Otaibi's death, as artists and followers mourned him with touching words, recalling his illustrious career and the roles that left a clear mark in the memory of Saudi and Gulf viewers, especially in works that combined meaningful comedy with social themes.

عادل العتيبي

A Career That Started with "Family Affairs"

Al-Otaibi's artistic journey began in 1999 with his participation in the series "Family Affairs," before establishing his name as one of the familiar faces on screen. His works varied between social drama and comedy, as he participated in several prominent series, including "Time and People" and "When the Moon Completes."

Notable Presence in "Tash Ma Tash" and Popular Works

Al-Otaibi's name is closely associated with the series "Tash Ma Tash," as he participated in its 16th, 17th, and 18th seasons, contributing to the success of one of the most prominent Gulf comedy works. He also participated in "Selfie" alongside Nasser Al-Qasabi, and "The Return," in addition to the dramatic work "Romeo and I Wish," which aired this year and achieved significant audience engagement.

A Lasting Artistic Legacy and an Unforgettable Farewell

With his passing, Al-Otaibi closes a chapter of artistic contributions, leaving behind a dramatic legacy that will remain present in the audience's memory, while "Thru Thru" serves as a final farewell message from an artist beloved by the audience, whose name is linked to authentic Saudi comedy.