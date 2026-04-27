لم يُمهل الموت الفنان السعودي عادل العتيبي لرؤية عمله الكوميدي الجديد «ثرو ثرو» على الشاشة، إذ وافته المنية تاركاً خلفه إرثاً فنياً ثرياً امتد لأكثر من 25 عاماً، شكّل خلالها حضوراً لافتاً في الدراما والكوميديا السعودية.
ومن المنتظر أن يُعرض المسلسل، الذي أخرجه جلال السالمي، قريباً عبر منصة «stc tv»، ليكون بمثابة الظهور الأخير للفنان الذي ظل وفياً لفنه حتى لحظاته الأخيرة.
حزن واسع في الوسط الفني
خيّم الحزن على الوسط الفني في المملكة عقب إعلان وفاة العتيبي، إذ نعاه فنانون ومتابعون بكلمات مؤثرة، مستذكرين مسيرته الحافلة وأدواره التي تركت بصمة واضحة في ذاكرة المشاهد السعودي والخليجي، خصوصاً في الأعمال التي جمعت بين الكوميديا الهادفة والطرح الاجتماعي.
عادل العتيبي
مسيرة بدأت من «شؤون عائلية»
انطلقت رحلة العتيبي الفنية عام 1999 من خلال مشاركته في مسلسل «شؤون عائلية»، قبل أن يرسّخ اسمه واحداً من الوجوه المألوفة على الشاشة. وتنوّعت أعماله بين الدراما الاجتماعية والكوميديا، إذ شارك في عدد من المسلسلات البارزة، من بينها «الزمن والناس» و«عندما يكتمل القمر».
حضور لافت في «طاش ما طاش» وأعمال جماهيرية
ارتبط اسم العتيبي بسلسلة «طاش ما طاش»، إذ شارك في أجزائها الـ16 والـ17 والـ18، مساهماً في نجاح واحد من أبرز الأعمال الكوميدية الخليجية. كما شارك في «سيلفي» إلى جانب ناصر القصبي، و«العودة»، إضافة إلى العمل الدرامي «روميو وياليت» الذي عُرض هذا العام وحقق تفاعلاً جماهيرياً.
إرث فني باقٍ ووداع لا يُنسى
برحيله، يطوي العتيبي صفحة فنية حافلة بالعطاء، تاركاً خلفه إرثاً درامياً سيظل حاضراً في ذاكرة الجمهور، فيما يأتي «ثرو ثرو» رسالةَ وداعٍ أخيرة لفنان أحبّه الجمهور وارتبط اسمه بالكوميديا السعودية الأصيلة.
Death did not give Saudi artist Adel Al-Otaibi the chance to see his new comedy work "Thru Thru" on screen, as he passed away, leaving behind a rich artistic legacy that spanned over 25 years, during which he made a remarkable presence in Saudi drama and comedy.
The series, directed by Jalal Al-Salmi, is expected to be aired soon on the "stc tv" platform, marking the last appearance of the artist who remained loyal to his art until his final moments.
Widespread Mourning in the Artistic Community
Grief overshadowed the artistic community in the Kingdom following the announcement of Al-Otaibi's death, as artists and followers mourned him with touching words, recalling his illustrious career and the roles that left a clear mark in the memory of Saudi and Gulf viewers, especially in works that combined meaningful comedy with social themes.
عادل العتيبي
A Career That Started with "Family Affairs"
Al-Otaibi's artistic journey began in 1999 with his participation in the series "Family Affairs," before establishing his name as one of the familiar faces on screen. His works varied between social drama and comedy, as he participated in several prominent series, including "Time and People" and "When the Moon Completes."
Notable Presence in "Tash Ma Tash" and Popular Works
Al-Otaibi's name is closely associated with the series "Tash Ma Tash," as he participated in its 16th, 17th, and 18th seasons, contributing to the success of one of the most prominent Gulf comedy works. He also participated in "Selfie" alongside Nasser Al-Qasabi, and "The Return," in addition to the dramatic work "Romeo and I Wish," which aired this year and achieved significant audience engagement.
A Lasting Artistic Legacy and an Unforgettable Farewell
With his passing, Al-Otaibi closes a chapter of artistic contributions, leaving behind a dramatic legacy that will remain present in the audience's memory, while "Thru Thru" serves as a final farewell message from an artist beloved by the audience, whose name is linked to authentic Saudi comedy.