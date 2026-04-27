تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لا تترك قلبك وحيداً..
هذه قاعدة حياتي، لذا أتواصل مع الكل حتى إن أغفل الآخرون هذا التواصل.
الحياة نفس قصير، لا يمتد مع امتداد التريّث الذي نؤجل فيه كل كلمة طيبة لمن أساء أو من أحب..
كم من عزيز فارقنا، أو فارقناه؟
في جعبة كل منا عشرات الشخصيات، التي لم نكن نتصور أن الزمن يستطيع قرض السنوات التي أوثقت رباطها بيننا..
نعم الحياة رحيل، ترحل أنت، أو يرحل هو.
والمؤلم أن يكون الرحيل في الحياة الدنيا، قلة من يحاول معرفة أسباب الرحيل لكي يزيل مسببات الفرقة، أو الانقطاع، ويوصل منقطعاً.
وقلة من يستجيب للوصل، والكثرة تجذبهم تجاويف الحياة ومشاغلها، فيجمد لحظات الزمن في نقطة القطع.
وثمة مثل شعبي تهامي ينص على أن الأخوّة هي أخوّة الدنيا (أخويه في الدنيا وفي الآخرة يا بخت تلقاني).. وتقطع روابط الود والمحبة بحاجة إلى إعادة مد الحبال وربط المقطوع، ومسؤولية الإنسان الحقيقي ألّا يكون فرداً.
الفردانية صفة إلاهية، فلا يحق للإنسان أن يكون فرداً.
والذي يصيبني بالأسف والحسرة، كثافة المقطوع من العلاقات الإنسانية، وأيّاً كان السبب، مادام باستطاعتك ربط منقطع، سارع بالوصل، فالحياة الدنيا سريعة التخلّي والانقلاب.
ولأن الحياة هي ارتحال، فكم من شخص عزيز ارتحل إلى الضفة الأخرى.. كم؟
كل يوم أسمع أن عزيزاً أخلى مكانه، والتحف التراب، وغدا بعيداً، بعيداً جدّاً عن الوصل، والتواصل، وسبب حسرتي أني لم أوصل علاقتي بمن هو حي، أحبتي كثر، وكل واحد منهم أحبه من على بعد، وكان بالإمكان إجراء مكالمة فقط كي أبلغه مقدار حبي له، فأي مشاغل تقطعنا؟ وأي جفاف يسكننا؟..
بالأمس مات رؤوف مسعد، وهو آخر الراحلين الذين أحبهم، سنوات لم أجرِ اتصالاً به، وعندما سمعت بموته لم تعد الحسرة أو الأسف قادرين على إيصال حي بميت.
وإذا كانت الحياة ارتحالاً، امسك بالحي وأوصل مشاعرك إليه قبل أن يترجل أحدكما من على صهوة هذه الحياة.
Don't leave your heart lonely...
This is my life rule, so I connect with everyone even if others neglect this connection.
Life is a short breath, it does not extend with the prolongation of the hesitation in which we postpone every kind word for those who have wronged or for those we love...
How many dear ones have we lost, or have they lost us?
Each of us carries dozens of personalities, which we never imagined that time could cut the years that bound us together...
Yes, life is a departure; you depart, or he departs.
And it is painful that the departure in this worldly life, few try to understand the reasons for the departure in order to remove the causes of separation or disconnection, and to reconnect the disconnected.
Few respond to the connection, and the majority are drawn into the cavities of life and its distractions, freezing moments of time at the point of disconnection.
There is a popular saying in the Tihama region that states that brotherhood is the brotherhood of this world (my brother in this world and the hereafter, oh how lucky you are to find me)... and severing the bonds of affection and love requires re-establishing the ties and reconnecting what has been cut, and the true responsibility of a person is not to be an individual.
Individualism is a divine attribute, so a person should not be an individual.
What saddens and grieves me is the density of severed human relationships, and whatever the reason, as long as you can reconnect the disconnected, hasten to connect, for this worldly life is quick to abandon and turn upside down.
And because life is a journey, how many dear ones have departed to the other side... how many?
Every day I hear that a dear one has vacated their place, embraced the dust, and has become far, very far from connection and communication, and the reason for my sorrow is that I did not maintain my relationship with those who are alive; my loved ones are many, and I love each one of them from afar, and it was possible to make just a call to tell them how much I love them, so what distractions cut us off? And what dryness resides within us?...
Yesterday, Raouf Mas'ad passed away, and he was the last of those I loved who departed; it has been years since I last contacted him, and when I heard of his death, neither sorrow nor regret could connect the living with the dead.
And if life is a journey, hold on to the living and express your feelings to them before one of you dismounts from the saddle of this life.