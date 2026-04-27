Don't leave your heart lonely...

This is my life rule, so I connect with everyone even if others neglect this connection.

Life is a short breath, it does not extend with the prolongation of the hesitation in which we postpone every kind word for those who have wronged or for those we love...

How many dear ones have we lost, or have they lost us?

Each of us carries dozens of personalities, which we never imagined that time could cut the years that bound us together...

Yes, life is a departure; you depart, or he departs.

And it is painful that the departure in this worldly life, few try to understand the reasons for the departure in order to remove the causes of separation or disconnection, and to reconnect the disconnected.

Few respond to the connection, and the majority are drawn into the cavities of life and its distractions, freezing moments of time at the point of disconnection.

There is a popular saying in the Tihama region that states that brotherhood is the brotherhood of this world (my brother in this world and the hereafter, oh how lucky you are to find me)... and severing the bonds of affection and love requires re-establishing the ties and reconnecting what has been cut, and the true responsibility of a person is not to be an individual.

Individualism is a divine attribute, so a person should not be an individual.

What saddens and grieves me is the density of severed human relationships, and whatever the reason, as long as you can reconnect the disconnected, hasten to connect, for this worldly life is quick to abandon and turn upside down.

And because life is a journey, how many dear ones have departed to the other side... how many?

Every day I hear that a dear one has vacated their place, embraced the dust, and has become far, very far from connection and communication, and the reason for my sorrow is that I did not maintain my relationship with those who are alive; my loved ones are many, and I love each one of them from afar, and it was possible to make just a call to tell them how much I love them, so what distractions cut us off? And what dryness resides within us?...

Yesterday, Raouf Mas'ad passed away, and he was the last of those I loved who departed; it has been years since I last contacted him, and when I heard of his death, neither sorrow nor regret could connect the living with the dead.

And if life is a journey, hold on to the living and express your feelings to them before one of you dismounts from the saddle of this life.