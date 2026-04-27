- When Saudi clubs were absent from the final stages, Al-Ahli said: "I am here," and it was the one with the final word, not disappointing the fans of the nation. Everyone was "Al-Ahli" in front of (Machida Japanese). The championship went to those who deserved it with all merit; pride, elevation, and the heights of the podium, and it went and was crowned.. It is Al-Ahli, the champion of the largest continent in the world.



- It is a historic and exceptional day for a championship that only the greats achieve. Despite the anxiety that struck me and many others after the expulsion of Zakaria Hawsawi—especially in such matches that are decided by small details and depend on exploiting weaknesses—this deficiency gave birth to strength; and this is the spirit of Al-Ahli players that we have always been accustomed to, where you do not feel the numerical deficiency.



- The (Machida Japanese) team is very organized and plays modern football, and after the expulsion, they thought the match was in their hands, but they collided with the level, effort, and spirit manifested in Al-Ahli players, so they surrendered to the reality that this team is hard to lose in front of its great audience.



- Everyone predicted Al-Ahli to win the title based on the data and papers, but the reality of the match and its circumstances (like the expulsion) nearly changed the equation in favor of the Japanese team, yet Al-Ahli players managed, with their spirit, to surpass themselves and the fatigue and exhaustion that befell them.



- The voice of Al-Ahli says: "The time is mine and the place is mine," and I will not disappoint those fans who attended and supported strongly, nor will I let down the broad audience across the nation. Indeed, it was a "joy of the nation," and everyone agreed on the love for Al-Ahli despite the different logos, as this great entity has gained overwhelming popularity across the land.



- The spirit of Al-Ahli is taught; in two decisive matches, a player is expelled, yet the team plays with that fighting spirit and harmony that is hard to find in another team. Coach (Matias), thank you very much, for you have created an honorable and professional team. Yes, Al-Ahli is great, but truly, we have not seen Al-Ahli at this high technical level and harmony that is taught in the world of football for a long time.



- Jeddah, the bride of the Red Sea that never sleeps, which is associated with a love and passion that cannot be described, is made more beautiful and impressive by the presence of "Al-Ahli" that gives you happiness and joy at the right moment. We saw Al-Ahli's fans, and with every attack and opportunity, you feel as if this audience is the one playing on the field.. How great this audience was, as it was the "twelfth player" in the ranks of the royal team.



- A Flash:



The late poet prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen "may God have mercy on him" said about Al-Ahli:



Al-Ahli is not just a club, but a culture and values inherited by generations..



The love for Al-Ahli is like poetry, born in the soul and does not end with the passage of time..



The fans of Al-Ahli are loyalty in its purest forms, and the fortress will remain towering with its stands.