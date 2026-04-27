- عندما غابت الأندية السعودية عن الأدوار النهائية، قال الأهلي: «أنا موجود»، وكان هو صاحب الكلمة الفصل، ولم يخذل جماهير الوطن، فكان الجميع «أهلاوياً» أمام (ماتشيدا الياباني). ذهبت البطولة لمن استحقها بكل جدارة؛ شموخ ورفعة وعلو منصات، وذهب وتتويج.. إنه الأهلي بطل أكبر قارات العالم.


- هو يوم تاريخي واستثنائي لبطولة لا يحققها إلا الكبار. ورغم حالة القلق التي أصابتني وأصابت الكثيرين بعد طرد زكريا هوساوي- خاصة في مثل هذه المباريات التي تُحسم بجزئيات صغيرة وتعتمد على استغلال نقاط الضعف- إلا أن النقص ولد القوة؛ وهذه هي روح لاعبي الأهلي التي اعتدنا عليها دائماً، حيث لا تشعر بنقص عددي.


- فريق (ماتشيدا الياباني) منظم جداً، ويلعب كرة عصرية، وبعد الطرد ظن أن المباراة باتت في قبضته، لكنه اصطدم بمستوى وعطاء وروح تجلّت في لاعبي الأهلي، فاستسلموا لواقع أن هذا الفريق من الصعب أن يخسر أمام جمهوره العظيم.


- الجميع رشح الأهلي لتحقيق اللقب بناءً على المعطيات والورق، لكن واقع المباراة وظروفها (كحالة الطرد) كادت أن تغيّر المعادلة لصالح الفريق الياباني، إلا أن لاعبي الأهلي استطاعوا بروحهم التفوق على أنفسهم وعلى ما حل بهم من تعب وإجهاد.


- لسان حال الأهلي يقول: «الزمن زماني والمكان مكاني»، ولن أخيب تلك الجماهير التي حضرت وساندت بقوة، ولن أخذل الجماهير العريضة في أرجاء الوطن. فعلاً كانت «فرحة وطن»، والجميع اتفق على حب الأهلي رغم اختلاف الشعارات، فهذا الكيان الكبير اكتسب شعبية جارفة في رحاب الأرض.


- روح الأهلي تُدرّس؛ ففي مباراتين مصيريتين يُطرد لاعب، ومع ذلك يلعب الفريق بتلك الروح القتالية والانسجام الذي يصعب أن تجده في فريق آخر. مدرب الفريق (ماتياس)، لك كل الشكر والتقدير، فقد صنعت فريقاً مشرفاً ومحترفاً. نعم الأهلي كبير، ولكن حقيقةً منذ زمن طويل لم نشاهد الأهلي بهذا المستوى الفني الراقي والانسجام الذي يُدرّس في عالم كرة القدم.


- جدة، عروس البحر الأحمر التي لا تنام، والتي ارتبط بها حب وعشق لا يوصف، زادها جمالاً وانبهاراً وجود «الأهلي» الذي يمنحك السعادة والفرح في الوقت المناسب. لقد شاهدنا جمهور الأهلي، ومع كل هجمة وفرصة تشعر وكأن هذا الجمهور هو من يلعب في الميدان.. ما أعظم هذا الجمهور الذي كان اللاعب «الثاني عشر» في صفوف الملكي.


- ومضة:


الأمير الشاعر الراحل بدر بن عبدالمحسن «رحمه الله» قال في الأهلي:


الأهلي ليس مجرد نادٍ، بل هو ثقافة وقيم توارثتها الأجيال..


عشق الأهلي مثل الشعر، يولد في الروح ولا ينتهي بمرور الزمن..


جمهور الأهلي هو الوفاء في أنقى صوره، والقلعة ستظل شامخة بمدرجها.